Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 4 octobre 2021
Little Birds : Blue Lu Barker, Samy Thiébault, Joe Lovano, Dafnis Prieto and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Il faut toujours écouter ce que chantent les oiseaux. Surtout quand ils nous prédisent un avenir radieux !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Blue Lu Barker
A Little Bird Told MeHarvey O. Brooks. : compositeur, Blue Lu Barker (voix)Album In Chronology : 1946-1949 Label Complete Jazz Series
- 19h05Booker Little
Chasing the BirdCharlie Parker. : compositeur, Booker Little (trompette), Marcus Belgraves (trompette), Donald Byrd (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Mal Waldron (piano), Addison Farmer (contrebasse), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Eddie Shaughnessy (batterie), Philly Joe Jones (batterie), Armando Peraza (congas)Album The Soul of Jazz Percussion Label Warwick (FSR-640) Année 1988
- 19h09Samy Thiébault
Awé !Samy Thiébault. : compositeur, Samy Thiébault (saxophone ténor), Brian Lynch (trompette), Eric Legnini (Fender), Manuel Valéra (piano), José Gola (basse électrique), Yunior Terry (contrebasse), Dafnis Prieto (batterie)Album Awé ! Label Gaya (GAYA053) Année 2021
- 19h16Dafnis Prieto
Innocent BirdDafnis Prieto. : compositeur, Dafnis Prieto (batterie), Jason Lindner (claviers), Yosvany Terry (saxophone soprano), Christian Howes (violon), Dana Leong (violoncelle)Album Absolute Quintet Label Zoho (ZM 200606) Année 2006
- 19h21The Fantasy Orchestra
Third Stone From the SunJimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Jesse D Vernon (direction)Album The Bear and Other Stories Label Disco-Ordination Année 2020
- 19h29Jimmy Giuffre
Fly Away Little BirdJimmy Giuffre. : compositeur, Jimmy Giuffre (clarinette), Paul Bley (piano), Steve Swallow (basse électrique)Album Fly Away Little Bird Label Owl (OWL 068 CD) Année 1992
- 19h35Peter Zummo
The Tape is ChillPeter Zummo. : compositeurAlbum Dress Code (Don't Look at my Car) Label Optimo Année 2016
- 19h42Roswell Rudd
House of the Rising SunTraditionnel. : compositeur, Roswell Rudd (trombone), Fay Victor (voix), Lafayette Harris (piano), Ken Filiano (contrebasse)Album Embrace Label Rare Noise (RNR085) Année 2017
- 19h50Joe Lovano
BarbadosJoe Lovano (saxophone ténor), James Weidman (piano), Esperanza Spalding (contrebasse), Otis Brown (batterie et percussions), Francisco Mela (batterie et percussions)Album Bird Songs Label Blue Note (509999 05861 2 5) Année 2011
- 19h56Charlie Parker
The BirdCharlie Parker. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Hank Jones (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Shelly Manne (batterie)Album Bird : the complete Charlie Parker on Verve (disc 2) Label Verve (837144-2) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
