Lundi 4 octobre 2021
59 min

Little Birds : Blue Lu Barker, Samy Thiébault, Joe Lovano, Dafnis Prieto and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Blue Lu Barker, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Il faut toujours écouter ce que chantent les oiseaux. Surtout quand ils nous prédisent un avenir radieux !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    A little bird told me - BLUE LU BARKER
    Blue Lu Barker

    A Little Bird Told Me

    Harvey O. Brooks. : compositeur, Blue Lu Barker (voix)
    Album In Chronology : 1946-1949 Label Complete Jazz Series
  • 19h05
    Chasing the bird - DONALD BYRD, BOOKER LITTLE
    Booker Little

    Chasing the Bird

    Charlie Parker. : compositeur, Booker Little (trompette), Marcus Belgraves (trompette), Donald Byrd (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Mal Waldron (piano), Addison Farmer (contrebasse), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Eddie Shaughnessy (batterie), Philly Joe Jones (batterie), Armando Peraza (congas)
    Album The Soul of Jazz Percussion Label Warwick (FSR-640) Année 1988
  • 19h09
    Awé ! - SAMY THIEBAULT
    Samy Thiébault

    Awé !

    Samy Thiébault. : compositeur, Samy Thiébault (saxophone ténor), Brian Lynch (trompette), Eric Legnini (Fender), Manuel Valéra (piano), José Gola (basse électrique), Yunior Terry (contrebasse), Dafnis Prieto (batterie)
    Album Awé ! Label Gaya (GAYA053) Année 2021
  • 19h16
    Innocent bird - DAFNIS PRIETO
    Dafnis Prieto

    Innocent Bird

    Dafnis Prieto. : compositeur, Dafnis Prieto (batterie), Jason Lindner (claviers), Yosvany Terry (saxophone soprano), Christian Howes (violon), Dana Leong (violoncelle)
    Album Absolute Quintet Label Zoho (ZM 200606) Année 2006
  • 19h21
    Third stone from the sun - THE FANTASY ORCHESTRA
    The Fantasy Orchestra

    Third Stone From the Sun

    Jimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Jesse D Vernon (direction)
    Album The Bear and Other Stories Label Disco-Ordination Année 2020
  • 19h29
    Fly away little bird - JIMMY GIUFFRE, PAUL BLEY , STEVE SWALLOW
    Jimmy Giuffre

    Fly Away Little Bird

    Jimmy Giuffre. : compositeur, Jimmy Giuffre (clarinette), Paul Bley (piano), Steve Swallow (basse électrique)
    Album Fly Away Little Bird Label Owl (OWL 068 CD) Année 1992
  • 19h35
    The tape is chill - PETER ZUMMO
    Peter Zummo

    The Tape is Chill

    Peter Zummo. : compositeur
    Album Dress Code (Don't Look at my Car) Label Optimo Année 2016
  • 19h42
    House of the rising sun - ROSWELL RUDD, FAY VICTOR, LAFAYETTE HARRIS, KEN FILIANO
    Roswell Rudd

    House of the Rising Sun

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Roswell Rudd (trombone), Fay Victor (voix), Lafayette Harris (piano), Ken Filiano (contrebasse)
    Album Embrace Label Rare Noise (RNR085) Année 2017
  • 19h50
    Barbados - JOE LOVANO US FIVE
    Joe Lovano

    Barbados

    Joe Lovano (saxophone ténor), James Weidman (piano), Esperanza Spalding (contrebasse), Otis Brown (batterie et percussions), Francisco Mela (batterie et percussions)
    Album Bird Songs Label Blue Note (509999 05861 2 5) Année 2011
  • 19h56
    The bird - CHARLIE PARKER
    Charlie Parker

    The Bird

    Charlie Parker. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Hank Jones (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Shelly Manne (batterie)
    Album Bird : the complete Charlie Parker on Verve (disc 2) Label Verve (837144-2) Année 1988
