Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 10 avril 2020
59 min

Lily Belle : Alice Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Hutcherson, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lily Belle : Alice Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Hutcherson, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more
Alice Coltrane, © Getty / Emilio Flores

Ce soir, Frank Sinatra chante Lily Belle, Dr John agite ses gris-gris, Dee Dee Bridgewater foule le sol rouge de l'Afrique, et Bobby Hutcherson parle au vent. Tendez les oreilles... c'est Banzzaï.

[première diffusion le 18 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Frank Sinatra - Lily Belle
Album The Columbia Years, 1943-1952 The Complete Recordings
Columbia

Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra

Blue Mitchell - Millie
Album Boss Horn
Blue Note

Boss Horn
Boss Horn

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble - Oyibo
 Album Sound Rhythm and Form
Pheelco

Sound Rhythm and Form
Sound Rhythm and Form

Philip Cohran and the Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The African Look
Album Freedom Rhythm and Sound/Revolutionary Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement 1963 - 1982
Soul Jazz

Freedom
Freedom

Dr. John, the Night Tripper - Danse Fambeaux
Album Gris-Gris
Atco

Gris-Gris
Gris-Gris

Branford Marsalis Quartet - Trieste
Album Requiem
Columbia

Requiem
Requiem

Bobby Hutcherson - Hello to the Wind
Album Now !
Blue Note

Now !
Now !

Dee Dee Bridgewater - Compared to What
Album Red Earth
Emarcy

Red Earth
Red Earth

Alice Coltrane - Paramahansa Lake
Album Huntington Ashram Monastery
Impulse !

Huntington Ashram Monastery
Huntington Ashram Monastery

Freddie Redd -Blues, Blues, Blues
Album Shades of Redd
Blue Note

Shades of Redd
Shades of Redd
L'équipe de l'émission :
59 min
émission précédente
Orange Colored Sky : Elis Regina, Nat King Cole, Florian Pellissier, Bill Evans and more
jeudi 9 avril 2020 Orange Colored Sky : Elis Regina, Nat King Cole, Florian Pellissier, Bill Evans and more