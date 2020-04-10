Lily Belle : Alice Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Hutcherson, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Frank Sinatra chante Lily Belle, Dr John agite ses gris-gris, Dee Dee Bridgewater foule le sol rouge de l'Afrique, et Bobby Hutcherson parle au vent. Tendez les oreilles... c'est Banzzaï.
[première diffusion le 18 mai 2018]
Programmation musicale
Frank Sinatra - Lily Belle
Album The Columbia Years, 1943-1952 The Complete Recordings
Columbia
Blue Mitchell - Millie
Album Boss Horn
Blue Note
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble - Oyibo
Album Sound Rhythm and Form
Pheelco
Philip Cohran and the Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The African Look
Album Freedom Rhythm and Sound/Revolutionary Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement 1963 - 1982
Soul Jazz
Dr. John, the Night Tripper - Danse Fambeaux
Album Gris-Gris
Atco
Branford Marsalis Quartet - Trieste
Album Requiem
Columbia
Bobby Hutcherson - Hello to the Wind
Album Now !
Blue Note
Dee Dee Bridgewater - Compared to What
Album Red Earth
Emarcy
Alice Coltrane - Paramahansa Lake
Album Huntington Ashram Monastery
Impulse !
Freddie Redd -Blues, Blues, Blues
Album Shades of Redd
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration