Lily Belle : Alice Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Hutcherson, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Frank Sinatra chante Lily Belle, Dr John agite ses gris-gris, Dee Dee Bridgewater foule le sol rouge de l'Afrique, et Bobby Hutcherson parle au vent. Tendez les oreilles... c'est Banzzaï.

[première diffusion le 18 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Frank Sinatra - Lily Belle

Album The Columbia Years, 1943-1952 The Complete Recordings

Columbia

Blue Mitchell - Millie

Album Boss Horn

Blue Note

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble - Oyibo

Album Sound Rhythm and Form

Pheelco

Philip Cohran and the Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The African Look

Album Freedom Rhythm and Sound/Revolutionary Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement 1963 - 1982

Soul Jazz

Dr. John, the Night Tripper - Danse Fambeaux

Album Gris-Gris

Atco

Branford Marsalis Quartet - Trieste

Album Requiem

Columbia

Bobby Hutcherson - Hello to the Wind

Album Now !

Blue Note

Dee Dee Bridgewater - Compared to What

Album Red Earth

Emarcy

Alice Coltrane - Paramahansa Lake

Album Huntington Ashram Monastery

Impulse !

Freddie Redd -Blues, Blues, Blues

Album Shades of Redd

Blue Note