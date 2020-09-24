Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 24 septembre 2020
59 min

Les vieux cow-boys : Natalia Mateo, Makaya McCraven, Stéphane Galland , Duke Ellington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Natalia Mateo, © Jens Vajen / Wikipedia

Ornez-vous de vos plus belles plumes. Coiffez-vous de votre plus beau chapeau. Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on joue aux cow-boys et aux indiens.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    The hogan song - SLIM GAILLARD
    Slim Gaillard

    The Hogan Song

    Album Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
  • 19h05
    I'm an old cowhand - PEPPER ADAMS , DONALD BYRD , HERBIE HANCOCK
    Herbie Hancock

    I'm an Old Cowhand

    Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Laymon Jackson (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)
    Album Out of This World Label West Wind (WW 2135) Année 2011
  • 19h15
    Grito de Paz - BIXIGA 70
    Bixiga 70

    Grito de Paz

    Daniel Nogueira (saxophone ténor), Cuca Ferreira (saxophone baryton), Daniel Gralha (trompette), Douglas Antunes (trombone), Mauricio Fleury (claviers), Cris Scabello (guitare), Marcelo Dworecki (basse électrique), Decio 7 (batterie), Romulo Nardes (percussions), Gustavo Cecci (percussions)
    Album Bixiga 70 Label Traquitana Music Année 2011
  • 19h21
    Swim swim - BEN LAMAR GAY
    Ben Lamar Gay

    Swim Swim

    Ben Lamar Gay. : compositeur, Ben Lamar Gay (voix, percussions etc.), Tommaso Moretti (batterie)
    Album Downtown Castles Can Never Block the Sun Label International Anthem (0017) Année 2018
  • 19h24
    I m new here - GIL SCOTT HERON & MAKAYA MAC CRAVEN
    Gil Scott Heron & Makaya Mac Craven

    I’m New Here

    Makaya McCraven. : compositeur, Gil-Scott Heron. : compositeur, Gil-Scott Heron (voix), Makaya McCraven (batterie), Greg Spero (synthétiseur)
    Album We’re New Again, a Reimagining by Makaya McCraven Label Xl Recordings Ltd Année 2020
  • 19h30
    Soulris (feat. Ravi Coltrane) - BRANDEE YOUNGER
    Brandee Younger

    Soulris

    Dezron Douglas. : compositeur, Brandee Younger (harpe), Ravi Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Dezron Douglas (basse), Chris Beck (batterie)
    Album Soul Awakening Label Brandee Younger. Année 2019
  • 19h34
    Money jungle - DUKE ELLINGTON, CHARLIE MINGUS ,MAX ROACH
    Duke Ellington

    Money Jungle

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano), Charlie Mingus (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
    Album Money Jungle Label Blue Note (7463982) Année 1962
  • 19h41
    Take a walk on the wild side - NATALIA MATEO
    Natalia Mateo

    Take a Walk On the Wild Side

    Lou Reed. : compositeur, Natalia Mateo (voix), Simon Grote (piano), Dany Ahmad (guitare), Christopher Bolte (basse), Fabian Ristau (batterie, percussions)
    Album Heart of Darkness Label Act (ACT9730-2) Année 2015
  • 19h44
    Everything We Need - NATHALIE LORIERS, TINEKE POSTMA , NICOLAS THYS
    Nathalie Loriers

    Everything We Need

    Nathalie Loriers (piano), Tineke Postma (saxophone alto), Nicolas Thys (contrebasse)
    Album We Will Really Meet Again Label Werf Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
