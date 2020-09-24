Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 24 septembre 2020
Les vieux cow-boys : Natalia Mateo, Makaya McCraven, Stéphane Galland , Duke Ellington and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ornez-vous de vos plus belles plumes. Coiffez-vous de votre plus beau chapeau. Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on joue aux cow-boys et aux indiens.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Slim Gaillard
The Hogan SongAlbum Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
- 19h05Herbie Hancock
I'm an Old CowhandJohnny Mercer. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Laymon Jackson (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)Album Out of This World Label West Wind (WW 2135) Année 2011
- 19h15Bixiga 70
Grito de PazDaniel Nogueira (saxophone ténor), Cuca Ferreira (saxophone baryton), Daniel Gralha (trompette), Douglas Antunes (trombone), Mauricio Fleury (claviers), Cris Scabello (guitare), Marcelo Dworecki (basse électrique), Decio 7 (batterie), Romulo Nardes (percussions), Gustavo Cecci (percussions)Album Bixiga 70 Label Traquitana Music Année 2011
- 19h21Ben Lamar Gay
Swim SwimBen Lamar Gay. : compositeur, Ben Lamar Gay (voix, percussions etc.), Tommaso Moretti (batterie)Album Downtown Castles Can Never Block the Sun Label International Anthem (0017) Année 2018
- 19h24Gil Scott Heron & Makaya Mac Craven
I’m New HereMakaya McCraven. : compositeur, Gil-Scott Heron. : compositeur, Gil-Scott Heron (voix), Makaya McCraven (batterie), Greg Spero (synthétiseur)Album We’re New Again, a Reimagining by Makaya McCraven Label Xl Recordings Ltd Année 2020
- 19h30Brandee Younger
SoulrisDezron Douglas. : compositeur, Brandee Younger (harpe), Ravi Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Dezron Douglas (basse), Chris Beck (batterie)Album Soul Awakening Label Brandee Younger. Année 2019
- 19h34Duke Ellington
Money JungleDuke Ellington. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano), Charlie Mingus (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)Album Money Jungle Label Blue Note (7463982) Année 1962
- 19h41Natalia Mateo
Take a Walk On the Wild SideLou Reed. : compositeur, Natalia Mateo (voix), Simon Grote (piano), Dany Ahmad (guitare), Christopher Bolte (basse), Fabian Ristau (batterie, percussions)Album Heart of Darkness Label Act (ACT9730-2) Année 2015
- 19h44Nathalie Loriers
Everything We NeedNathalie Loriers (piano), Tineke Postma (saxophone alto), Nicolas Thys (contrebasse)Album We Will Really Meet Again Label Werf Année 2016
