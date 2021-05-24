Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Lundi 24 mai 2021
Les vents du Soudan : Natalia Mateo, Robert Glasper, Gary Brunton, Nicola Conte and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on commence au Soudan. Faisons vite : là-bas, un roi nous attend...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Sharhabil Ahmed
Zulum aldunyaSharhabil Ahmed (guitare, voix)Album The King of Sudanese Jazz Label Habibi Funk Année 2020
- 19h08Idris Muhammad
SudanIdris Muhammad. : compositeur, Tom Harrell. : compositeur, Idris Muhammad (batterie), Tom Harrell (trompette), Barry Rogers (trombone), Fred Wesley (trombone), David Sanborn (saxophone alto), Ronnie Cuber (saxophone baryton), Roland Hanna (claviers), Eric Gale (guitare), Wilbur Bascomb (basse), George Devens (percussions)Album House of the Rising Sun Label Cti (5127962) Année 2003
- 19h20Robert Glasper
Jelly's da beenerRobert Glasper. : compositeur, Robert Glasper (piano), Vicente Archer (contrebasse), Damion Reid (batterie)Album Canvas Label Blue Note (724347713125) Année 2005
- 19h27Nicola Conte
The Nubian QueensNicola Conte (guitare), Jose James (voix), Fabrizio Bosso (trompette), Till Bronner (trompette), Gianluca Petrella (trombone), Greg Osby (saxophone alto), Daniele Scannapieco (saxophone ténor), Timo Lassy (saxophone baryton; flûte), Pietro Lussu (piano), Pietro Ciancaglini (contrebasse), Lorenzo Tucci (batterie), Teppo Mäkynen (batterie)Album Rituals Label Schema Records (0602517652873) Année 2008
- 19h35Gary Brunton, Night Bus
Blackpool GirlGary Brunton. : compositeur, Gary Brunton (contrebasse), Bojan Z (piano), Simon Goubert (batterie)Album Second Trip Label Juste Une Trace Année 2021
- 19h41Natalia Mateo
Chocolate JesusTom Waits. : compositeur, Kathleen Brennan. : compositeur, Natalia Mateo (voix), Gregor Lener (trompette), Simon Grote (piano), Dany Ahmad (guitare), Christopher Bolte (basse), Fabien Ristau (batterie)Album Heart of Darkness Label Act (ACT9730-2) Année 2015
- 19h45Uwe Kropinski & Michael Heupel
Khartoum CartoonUwe Kropinski. : compositeur, Uwe Kropinski (guitare), Michael Heupel (flûte)Album African notebook Label Aho Records (AHO CD 1024) Année 1996
- 19h52Billy Harper.compositeur
Love on the SudanBilly Harper Quintet, Billy Harper, Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Everett Hollins (trompette), Armen Donelian (piano), Wayne Dockery (basse), Malcolm Pinson (batterie)Album Trying to Make Heaven My Home Label Mps (0 068 234) Année 1979
