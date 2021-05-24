Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 24 mai 2021
59 min

Les vents du Soudan : Natalia Mateo, Robert Glasper, Gary Brunton, Nicola Conte and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les vents du Soudan : Natalia Mateo, Robert Glasper, Gary Brunton, Nicola Conte and more
Natalia Mateo, © Jörg Grosse Geldermann / ACT

Ce soir, on commence au Soudan. Faisons vite : là-bas, un roi nous attend...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Zulum aldunya - SHARHABIL AHMED
    Sharhabil Ahmed

    Zulum aldunya

    Sharhabil Ahmed (guitare, voix)
    Album The King of Sudanese Jazz Label Habibi Funk Année 2020
  • 19h08
    Sudan - IDRIS MUHAMMAD
    Idris Muhammad

    Sudan

    Idris Muhammad. : compositeur, Tom Harrell. : compositeur, Idris Muhammad (batterie), Tom Harrell (trompette), Barry Rogers (trombone), Fred Wesley (trombone), David Sanborn (saxophone alto), Ronnie Cuber (saxophone baryton), Roland Hanna (claviers), Eric Gale (guitare), Wilbur Bascomb (basse), George Devens (percussions)
    Album House of the Rising Sun Label Cti (5127962) Année 2003
  • 19h20
    Jelly's da beener - ROBERT GLASPER
    Robert Glasper

    Jelly's da beener

    Robert Glasper. : compositeur, Robert Glasper (piano), Vicente Archer (contrebasse), Damion Reid (batterie)
    Album Canvas Label Blue Note (724347713125) Année 2005
  • 19h27
    The nubian queens - NICOLA CONTE
    Nicola Conte

    The Nubian Queens

    Nicola Conte (guitare), Jose James (voix), Fabrizio Bosso (trompette), Till Bronner (trompette), Gianluca Petrella (trombone), Greg Osby (saxophone alto), Daniele Scannapieco (saxophone ténor), Timo Lassy (saxophone baryton; flûte), Pietro Lussu (piano), Pietro Ciancaglini (contrebasse), Lorenzo Tucci (batterie), Teppo Mäkynen (batterie)
    Album Rituals Label Schema Records (0602517652873) Année 2008
  • 19h35
    Blackpool girl - GARY BRUNTON ,NIGHT BUS
    Gary Brunton, Night Bus

    Blackpool Girl

    Gary Brunton. : compositeur, Gary Brunton (contrebasse), Bojan Z (piano), Simon Goubert (batterie)
    Album Second Trip Label Juste Une Trace Année 2021
  • 19h41
    Chocolate Jesus - NATALIA MATEO
    Natalia Mateo

    Chocolate Jesus

    Tom Waits. : compositeur, Kathleen Brennan. : compositeur, Natalia Mateo (voix), Gregor Lener (trompette), Simon Grote (piano), Dany Ahmad (guitare), Christopher Bolte (basse), Fabien Ristau (batterie)
    Album Heart of Darkness Label Act (ACT9730-2) Année 2015
  • 19h45
    Khartoum Cartoon - UWE KROPINSKI
    Uwe Kropinski & Michael Heupel

    Khartoum Cartoon

    Uwe Kropinski. : compositeur, Uwe Kropinski (guitare), Michael Heupel (flûte)
    Album African notebook Label Aho Records (AHO CD 1024) Année 1996
  • 19h52
    Love on the Sudan - BILLY HARPER
    Billy Harper.compositeur

    Love on the Sudan

    Billy Harper Quintet, Billy Harper, Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Everett Hollins (trompette), Armen Donelian (piano), Wayne Dockery (basse), Malcolm Pinson (batterie)
    Album Trying to Make Heaven My Home Label Mps (0 068 234) Année 1979
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 21 mai 2021
59 min
Viva Italia ! : Paolo Fresu, Rita Marcotulli, Stefano Di Battista, Francesco Bearzatti and more
émission suivante
mardi 25 mai 2021
59 min
Insomnia : Melba Liston, Léon Phal, Gil Scott-Heron, Fats Waller, Herbie Hancock and more