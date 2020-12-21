Les sommets : Herbie Hancock, Charles Lloyd, Electric Vocuhila, Idris Ackamoor and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, on vise les sommets. On commencera par s'attaquer au Kilimanjaro, avec des compagnons de cordée sud africains. Et puis on grimpera encore plus haut !

Programmation musicale

The Manhattan Brothers -Kilimanjaro

Album Rare African Swing Volume 2

Mondotone

Idris Ackamoor & the Pyramids, The Lighthouse All Stars - We Be All Africans

Album We Be All Africans

Strut

Herbie Hancock - Blind Man, Blind Man

Album My Point of View

Herbie Hancock (piano), Chuck Isreals (basse), Grant Green (guitare électrique), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor); Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Donald Byrd (trompette); Tony Williams (batterie)

Blue Note

Tony Williams - _Hittin' On 6 (_Tom Scott)

Album The Joy of Flying

MTom Scott (Lyricon), Herbie Hancock (Hohner D6 clavinet, Fender Rhodes piano, mini-moog), Stanley Clarke (basse), Tony Williams (batterie)

Columbia

Electric Vocuhila - Sebene Two (Maxime Bobo)

Album Palaces

Maxime Bobo (saxophone alto et claviers), Boris Rosenfeld (guitare), François Rosenfeld (basse et guitare), Etienne Ziemniak (batterie)

Capsules

You - Elisa

Album Isles

Heloise Divilly (batterie), Isabel Sorling (chant), Guillaume Magne (guitare)

Vibrants Défricheurs

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels - Vanished Gardens (Charles Lloyd)

Album Vanished Gardens

Charles Lloyd (saxophone ténor), The Marvels, Bill Frisell, guitare, Greg Leisz (guitare), Reuben Rogers (basse), Eric Harland (percussions)

Blue Note

Jonah Yano, BadBadNotGood - Key to Love (Is Understanding)

Single Key to Love (Is Understanding)

Light in the Attic

Matthew Tavares, Leland Whitty - Cloud Dance

Album January 12th

Mr Bongo