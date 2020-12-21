Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 21 décembre 2020
59 min

Les sommets : Herbie Hancock, Charles Lloyd, Electric Vocuhila, Idris Ackamoor and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les sommets : Herbie Hancock, Charles Lloyd, Electric Vocuhila, Idris Ackamoor and more
Herbie Hancock, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, on vise les sommets. On commencera par s'attaquer au Kilimanjaro, avec des compagnons de cordée sud africains. Et puis on grimpera encore plus haut !

Programmation musicale

Rare African Swing Volume 2
Rare African Swing Volume 2

The Manhattan Brothers -Kilimanjaro
Album Rare African Swing Volume 2
Mondotone

We Be All Africans
We Be All Africans

Idris Ackamoor & the Pyramids, The Lighthouse All Stars - We Be All Africans
Album We Be All Africans
Strut

My Point of View
My Point of View

Herbie Hancock - Blind Man, Blind Man
Album My Point of View
Herbie Hancock (piano), Chuck Isreals (basse), Grant Green (guitare électrique), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor); Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Donald Byrd (trompette); Tony Williams (batterie)
Blue Note

The Joy of Flying
The Joy of Flying

Tony Williams - _Hittin' On 6 (_Tom Scott)
Album The Joy of Flying
MTom Scott (Lyricon), Herbie Hancock (Hohner D6 clavinet, Fender Rhodes piano, mini-moog), Stanley Clarke (basse), Tony Williams (batterie)
Columbia

Palaces
Palaces

Electric Vocuhila - Sebene Two (Maxime Bobo)
Album Palaces
Maxime Bobo (saxophone alto et claviers), Boris Rosenfeld (guitare), François Rosenfeld (basse et guitare), Etienne Ziemniak (batterie)
Capsules

Isles
Isles

You - Elisa
Album Isles
Heloise Divilly (batterie), Isabel Sorling (chant), Guillaume Magne (guitare)
Vibrants Défricheurs

Vanished Gardens
Vanished Gardens

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels - Vanished Gardens (Charles Lloyd)
Album Vanished Gardens
Charles Lloyd (saxophone ténor), The Marvels, Bill Frisell, guitare, Greg Leisz (guitare), Reuben Rogers (basse), Eric Harland (percussions)
Blue Note

Key to Love (Is Understanding)
Key to Love (Is Understanding)

Jonah Yano, BadBadNotGood - Key to Love (Is Understanding)
Single Key to Love (Is Understanding)
Light in the Attic

January 12th
January 12th

Matthew Tavares, Leland Whitty - Cloud Dance
Album January 12th
Mr Bongo

