Les sommets : Herbie Hancock, Charles Lloyd, Electric Vocuhila, Idris Ackamoor and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on vise les sommets. On commencera par s'attaquer au Kilimanjaro, avec des compagnons de cordée sud africains. Et puis on grimpera encore plus haut !
Programmation musicale
The Manhattan Brothers -Kilimanjaro
Album Rare African Swing Volume 2
Mondotone
Idris Ackamoor & the Pyramids, The Lighthouse All Stars - We Be All Africans
Album We Be All Africans
Strut
Herbie Hancock - Blind Man, Blind Man
Album My Point of View
Herbie Hancock (piano), Chuck Isreals (basse), Grant Green (guitare électrique), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor); Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Donald Byrd (trompette); Tony Williams (batterie)
Blue Note
Tony Williams - _Hittin' On 6 (_Tom Scott)
Album The Joy of Flying
MTom Scott (Lyricon), Herbie Hancock (Hohner D6 clavinet, Fender Rhodes piano, mini-moog), Stanley Clarke (basse), Tony Williams (batterie)
Columbia
Electric Vocuhila - Sebene Two (Maxime Bobo)
Album Palaces
Maxime Bobo (saxophone alto et claviers), Boris Rosenfeld (guitare), François Rosenfeld (basse et guitare), Etienne Ziemniak (batterie)
Capsules
You - Elisa
Album Isles
Heloise Divilly (batterie), Isabel Sorling (chant), Guillaume Magne (guitare)
Vibrants Défricheurs
Charles Lloyd and the Marvels - Vanished Gardens (Charles Lloyd)
Album Vanished Gardens
Charles Lloyd (saxophone ténor), The Marvels, Bill Frisell, guitare, Greg Leisz (guitare), Reuben Rogers (basse), Eric Harland (percussions)
Blue Note
Jonah Yano, BadBadNotGood - Key to Love (Is Understanding)
Single Key to Love (Is Understanding)
Light in the Attic
Matthew Tavares, Leland Whitty - Cloud Dance
Album January 12th
Mr Bongo
