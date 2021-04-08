Les pierres chantent : Etta James, Remi Panossian, Kyrie Kristmanson, Gabor Szabo and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Quand on écoute les pierres rouler, on peut provoquer une avalanche. Une avalanche de reprises des Rolling Stones !

Programmation musicale

Etta James -Miss You (Bob Dylan)

Etta James (chant), Tom Poole (trompette), Jimmy Zavala (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Leo Nocentelli (guitare électrique), Josh Sklair (guitare électrique, claviers), Bobby Murray (guitare électrique), Mike Finnigan (orgue Hammond), Donto Metto James (batterie)

Album Matriarch of the Blues

Charlie Watts, DR Big Band -You Can’t Always Get What you Want (Keith Richards, Mick Jagger)

Gerard Presencer (cor solo), Charlie Watts (batterie), avec The Danish Radio Bigband : Anders Gustafsson (trompette), Christer Gustafsson (trompette), Thomas Kjærgaard (trompette), Mads La Cour (trompette), Vincent Nilsson (trombone), Steen Nikolaj Hansen (trombone), Peter Jensen (trombone), Annette Sax (trombone), Jakob Munck Mortensen (trombone), Nicolas Schultz (saxophone alto, flûte), Pernille Bevort (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano, flûte), Ulfe Markussen (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Lars Moller (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Pelle Fridell (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Kaspar Vadsholt (basse électrique), Steen Rasmussen (fender rhodes, orgue hammond)

Album Charlie Watts meets the DR Big Band Impulse

Remi Panossian -Paint It Black (Keith Richards, Mick Jagger)

Rémi Panossian (piano)

Album Do

Jazz Family

Cal Tjader -Gimme Shelter (Keith Richards, Mick Jagger)

Cal Tjader (vibraphone, percussions), Al Zulaica (fender rhodes, piano électrique), Jim McCabe (basse), Ron McClure (basse), Phil Escovedo (basse) Richard Berk (batterie), Lee Charlton (batterie), Michael Smithe (congas, percussions), Pete Escovedo (congas, perucssions), Coke Escovedo (timbales), Rita Dowling (syntéhtiseur moog)

Album Agua dulce Fantasty

Gabor Szabo -The Lady in the Moon (Gabor Szabo)

Gabor Szabo (guitare), Jim Stewart (guitare), Julius Schacter (violon), George Ricci (violoncelle), Louis Kabok (basse), Hal Gordon (percussion, congas), Jim Keltner (batterie)

Album Dreams

Skye

Steve Kuhn, Gary McFarland -St. Tropez Shuttle (Gary McFarland)

Steve Kuhn (piano), Isadore Cohen (violon), Matt Raimondi (violon), Charles McCracken (alto), Al Brown (violoncelle), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Marty Morell (batterie), Gary McFarland (direction)

Album The October Suite

Impulse

Kyrie Kristmanson & Quatuor Voce -Talk (Kyrie Kristmanson)

Kyrie Kristmanson (chant), Quatuor Voce : Cécile Roubin (violon), Sarah Dayan (violon), Guillaume Becker (alto), Lydia Shelley (violoncelle), Clément Ducol (arrangements)

Album Modern Ruin

Naive

Sylvain Rifflet -Na (de Casteldoza) (Na de Casteldoza)

Verneri Pohjola (trompette), Sylvain Rifflet (clarinette basse, harmonium, Shruti box) Benjamin Flament (percussions),

Album Troubadours

Magriff

Myles Sanko -Where Do We Stand (Myles Sanko)

Myles Sanko (chant, syntéthiseur), Sam Ewens (trompette, cor), David Liddell (trombone), Gareth Lumbers (saxophones, flûte), Tom O’Grady (piano), Jon Mapp (upright basse, basse électrique), Rick Hudson (batterie), Ric Elsworth (percussions), Pete Whitefeuil (violon, alto), Jaelee Small (choeurs), Chantal Brown (choeurs), Chris Moncrief (choeurs)

Album Memories of Love

Légère

Red Garland Trio -Please Send Me Someone To Love (Percy Mayfield)

Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)

Album Red Garland’s Piano

Prestige