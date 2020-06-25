Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 25 juin 2020
Les ombres amies : Kate Stables & The Fantasy Orchestra, Erroll Garner, Chip Wickham and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Elles étaient là avant nous, elles seront là après nous. Elles rôdent dans nos coeurs, en nous rappelant que seule la musique compte. Ce soir, on est entourés de "Soul Shadows", et ces ombres, on les aime.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Joe Sample
Soul ShadowsJoe Sample. : compositeur, Will Jennings. : compositeur, Joe Sample (Rhodes, piano, synthétiseur), Dennis Rowland (voix), Dean Parks (guitare électrique), Marcus Miller (basse), Steve Gadd (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions), George Duke (synthétiseur, effets), Lynn Davis (choeurs), Lori Perry (choeurs), Jim Gilstrap (choeurs)Album Sample This Label Warner Bros (9362-46572-2) Année 1997
- 19h07Louis Armstrong
That’s My HomeBen Ellison. : compositeur, Otis René. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (voix, trompette), Chick Webb & His OrchestraAlbum BD Music presents Louis Armstrong vol. 2 Label Bdmusic (73110) Année 2015
- 19h10Dexter Gordon
Cheese CakeDexter Gordon. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Go ! Label Blue Note (CDP 7460942) Année 1985
- 19h18Erroll Garner
Three O'Clock in the MorningJulian Robledo. : compositeur, Theodore Morse. : compositeur, Erroll Garner (piano), Eddie Calhoun (contrebasse), Kelly Martin (batterie)Album A Night at the Movies Label Mack Avenue (MAC1161) Année 2019
- 19h21The Sorcerers
Summoning the monkey godJoost Hendrcks. : compositeur, Neil Innes. : compositeur, Pete Williams. : compositeur, Chris Dawkins (guitare), Rob Mitchell (saxophone baryton), Chip Wickham (flûte), Bob Birch (orgue Hammond), Neil Innes (guitare basse), Joost Hendrickx (batterie), Pete Williams (percussions), Richard Omrod (vibraphone)Album In Search for the Lost City of the Monkey God Label Ata Records Année 2020
- 19h27Chip Wickham
Route OneChip Wickham. : compositeur, Chip Whickham (flûte), Dan Goldman (piano électrique), Amanda Whiting (harpe), Sion 'Sneaky' Houghton (contrebasse), Jon Scott (batterie), Rick Weedon (percussions)Album Blue to Red Label Lovemonk (LMNK66CD) Année 2020
- 19h33Bei Bei He
WillingnessBei Bei He. : compositeur, Shawn Lee. : compositeur, Bei Bei Hei (gu zheng), Georgia Anne Muldrow (voix)Album Into The Wind Label Ubiquity (URCD263) Année 2010
- 19h39Tak Shindo
Mombasa Love SongTak Shindo. : compositeurAlbum Mganga ! Label Edison Année 1958
- 19h41Cal Tjader
The FakirLalo Schiffirn. : compositeur, Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Lalo Schifirn' Orchestra, Ernie Royal (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Urbie Green (trombone ténor), Robert Northern bugle), Don Butterfield (tuba), Walt Levinsky (flûte), George Berg (clarinette basse), Leon Cohen (hautbois), Irving Horowitz (hautbois), Stan Webb (saxophone), Phil Bodner (saxophone), Phil Kraus (saxophone), Jimmy Raney (guitare), George Duvivier (basse), Ed Shaughnessy (batterie), Jack Del Rio (congas), Johnny Rae (percussions), Lalo Schifrin (direction)Album Several Shades of Jade & Breeze from the East Label Verve (314 537 083 -2) Année 1997
- 19h45The Fantasy Orchestra
The Empty BoatCaetano Veloso. : compositeur, Kate Stables (voix), Jesse D Vernon (direction)Album The bear and other stories Label Disco-Ordination Année 2020
