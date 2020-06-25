Les ombres amies : Kate Stables & The Fantasy Orchestra, Erroll Garner, Chip Wickham and more

The Sorcerers

Summoning the monkey god

Joost Hendrcks. : compositeur, Neil Innes. : compositeur, Pete Williams. : compositeur, Chris Dawkins (guitare), Rob Mitchell (saxophone baryton), Chip Wickham (flûte), Bob Birch (orgue Hammond), Neil Innes (guitare basse), Joost Hendrickx (batterie), Pete Williams (percussions), Richard Omrod (vibraphone)