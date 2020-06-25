Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 25 juin 2020
59 min

Les ombres amies : Kate Stables & The Fantasy Orchestra, Erroll Garner, Chip Wickham and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les ombres amies : Kate Stables & The Fantasy Orchestra, Erroll Garner, Chip Wickham and more
Kate Stables, © discogs

Elles étaient là avant nous, elles seront là après nous. Elles rôdent dans nos coeurs, en nous rappelant que seule la musique compte. Ce soir, on est entourés de "Soul Shadows", et ces ombres, on les aime.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Soul shadows - JOE SAMPLE
    Joe Sample

    Soul Shadows

    Joe Sample. : compositeur, Will Jennings. : compositeur, Joe Sample (Rhodes, piano, synthétiseur), Dennis Rowland (voix), Dean Parks (guitare électrique), Marcus Miller (basse), Steve Gadd (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions), George Duke (synthétiseur, effets), Lynn Davis (choeurs), Lori Perry (choeurs), Jim Gilstrap (choeurs)
    Album Sample This Label Warner Bros (9362-46572-2) Année 1997
  • 19h07
    That's My Home - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong

    That’s My Home

    Ben Ellison. : compositeur, Otis René. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (voix, trompette), Chick Webb & His Orchestra
    Album BD Music presents Louis Armstrong vol. 2 Label Bdmusic (73110) Année 2015
  • 19h10
    Cheese cake - DEXTER GORDON
    Dexter Gordon

    Cheese Cake

    Dexter Gordon. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Go ! Label Blue Note (CDP 7460942) Année 1985
  • 19h18
    Three o'clock in the morning - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll Garner

    Three O'Clock in the Morning

    Julian Robledo. : compositeur, Theodore Morse. : compositeur, Erroll Garner (piano), Eddie Calhoun (contrebasse), Kelly Martin (batterie)
    Album A Night at the Movies Label Mack Avenue (MAC1161) Année 2019
  • 19h21
    Summoning the monkey god - JOOST HENDRICKX
    The Sorcerers

    Summoning the monkey god

    Joost Hendrcks. : compositeur, Neil Innes. : compositeur, Pete Williams. : compositeur, Chris Dawkins (guitare), Rob Mitchell (saxophone baryton), Chip Wickham (flûte), Bob Birch (orgue Hammond), Neil Innes (guitare basse), Joost Hendrickx (batterie), Pete Williams (percussions), Richard Omrod (vibraphone)
    Album In Search for the Lost City of the Monkey God Label Ata Records Année 2020
  • 19h27
    Route one - CHIP WICKHAM
    Chip Wickham

    Route One

    Chip Wickham. : compositeur, Chip Whickham (flûte), Dan Goldman (piano électrique), Amanda Whiting (harpe), Sion 'Sneaky' Houghton (contrebasse), Jon Scott (batterie), Rick Weedon (percussions)
    Album Blue to Red Label Lovemonk (LMNK66CD) Année 2020
  • 19h33
    Willingness - HE BEI BEI
    Bei Bei He

    Willingness

    Bei Bei He. : compositeur, Shawn Lee. : compositeur, Bei Bei Hei (gu zheng), Georgia Anne Muldrow (voix)
    Album Into The Wind Label Ubiquity (URCD263) Année 2010
  • 19h39
    Mombasa love song - TAK SHINDO
    Tak Shindo

    Mombasa Love Song

    Tak Shindo. : compositeur
    Album Mganga ! Label Edison Année 1958
  • 19h41
    The fakir - CAL TJADER
    Cal Tjader

    The Fakir

    Lalo Schiffirn. : compositeur, Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Lalo Schifirn' Orchestra, Ernie Royal (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Urbie Green (trombone ténor), Robert Northern bugle), Don Butterfield (tuba), Walt Levinsky (flûte), George Berg (clarinette basse), Leon Cohen (hautbois), Irving Horowitz (hautbois), Stan Webb (saxophone), Phil Bodner (saxophone), Phil Kraus (saxophone), Jimmy Raney (guitare), George Duvivier (basse), Ed Shaughnessy (batterie), Jack Del Rio (congas), Johnny Rae (percussions), Lalo Schifrin (direction)
    Album Several Shades of Jade & Breeze from the East Label Verve (314 537 083 -2) Année 1997
  • 19h45
    The empty boat (feat.Kate Stables) - KATE STABLES
    The Fantasy Orchestra

    The Empty Boat

    Caetano Veloso. : compositeur, Kate Stables (voix), Jesse D Vernon (direction)
    Album The bear and other stories Label Disco-Ordination Année 2020
