Lundi 15 février 2021
59 min

Les magies noires : Sonny Rollins, ONJ, Oscar Peterson, Les Rugissants and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sonny Rollins, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir, les magies noires nous font danser, changer de peau, et chanter tout haut...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    That old black magic - LOUIS PRIMA
    Louis Prima & Kelly Smith

    That Old Black Magic

    Harold Arlen. : compositeur, Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Louis Prima (voix), Kelly Smith (voix), Sam Butera & The Witnesses
    Album The Hits of Louis & Keely Label Capitol (7912082) Année 1988
  • 19h06
    Just a gigolo - OSCAR PETERSON
    Oscar Peterson

    Just a Gigolo

    Leonello Casucci. : compositeur, Julius Brammer. : compositeur, Irving Caesar. : compositeur, Oscar Peterson (piano)
    Album Tracks Label Mps (523498-2) Année 1994
  • 19h11
    In the middle - JULIUS ORLANDO
    Orlando Julius, The Heliocentrics

    In the Middle

    Orlando Julius Ekemonde. : compositeur, The Heliocentrics. : compositeur, Orlando Julius (saxophone ténor), Matt Roberts (trompette), Abdul Raheem (trombone), Jason Yarde (saxophone baryton), Ollie Parfitt (orgue), Adrian Owusu (guitare), Phil Dawson (guitare), Jake Ferguson (basses), Malcolm Gatto (batterie, percussions), Jack Yglesias (congas)
    Album Jaiyede afro Label Strut (STRUT112CD) Année 2014
  • 19h18
    Smell like teen spirit - SETENTA
    Setenta

    Smell Like Teen Spirit

    Kurt Cobain. : compositeur, Dave Grohl. : compositeur, Krist Novoselic. : compositeur, Osman Jr. (voix, guïro), Florian Pellissier (claviers), Laurent Guillet (guitare), Tchoubine Colin (trimbales, bongos, voix), Jérôme Castry (batterie), Thibaut Brandalise (on ijo soul, yo llegue), Remi Rascar (basse), Manohisoa Razajanato (on ijo soul), Fabien Hily Aka Pakin (congas, tambour bata, voix)
    Album Latin Piece of Soul Label Hot Casa Année 2013
  • 19h21
    The Worm - JIMMY MAC GRIFF
    Jimmy McGriff

    The Worm

    Sonny Lester. : compositeur, Jimmy McGriff. : compositeur, Fats Theus. : compositeur, Jimmy McGriff (orgue), Blue Mitchell (trompete), Danny Turner (saxophone alto), Fats Theus (saxophone ténor), Bob Ashton (saxophone baryton), Thornel Schwartz (guitare), Bob Bushnell (basse électrique), Grady Tate (batterie), Mel Lewis (batterie)
    Album The Worm Label Blue Note (5386992) Année 2002
  • 19h26
    The people in nassau - BLUE MITCHELL
    Blue Mitchell

    The People in Nassau

    Blue Mitchell. : compositeur, Blue Mitchell (trompete), Burt Collins (trompette), Julian Priester (trombone), McCoy Tyner (piano), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Junior Cook (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie)
    Album Heads Up Label Blue Note (BST 84 272) Année 1968
  • 19h32
    St. Thomas - SONNY ROLLINS
    Sonny Rollins

    St. Thomas

    Sonny Rollins. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (claves), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
    Album Saxophone Colossus Label Prestige (VDJ 1501) Année 1956
