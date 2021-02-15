Programmation musicale
Lundi 15 février 2021
Les magies noires : Sonny Rollins, ONJ, Oscar Peterson, Les Rugissants and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, les magies noires nous font danser, changer de peau, et chanter tout haut...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Louis Prima & Kelly Smith
That Old Black MagicHarold Arlen. : compositeur, Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Louis Prima (voix), Kelly Smith (voix), Sam Butera & The WitnessesAlbum The Hits of Louis & Keely Label Capitol (7912082) Année 1988
- 19h06Oscar Peterson
Just a GigoloLeonello Casucci. : compositeur, Julius Brammer. : compositeur, Irving Caesar. : compositeur, Oscar Peterson (piano)Album Tracks Label Mps (523498-2) Année 1994
- 19h11Orlando Julius, The Heliocentrics
In the MiddleOrlando Julius Ekemonde. : compositeur, The Heliocentrics. : compositeur, Orlando Julius (saxophone ténor), Matt Roberts (trompette), Abdul Raheem (trombone), Jason Yarde (saxophone baryton), Ollie Parfitt (orgue), Adrian Owusu (guitare), Phil Dawson (guitare), Jake Ferguson (basses), Malcolm Gatto (batterie, percussions), Jack Yglesias (congas)Album Jaiyede afro Label Strut (STRUT112CD) Année 2014
- 19h18Setenta
Smell Like Teen SpiritKurt Cobain. : compositeur, Dave Grohl. : compositeur, Krist Novoselic. : compositeur, Osman Jr. (voix, guïro), Florian Pellissier (claviers), Laurent Guillet (guitare), Tchoubine Colin (trimbales, bongos, voix), Jérôme Castry (batterie), Thibaut Brandalise (on ijo soul, yo llegue), Remi Rascar (basse), Manohisoa Razajanato (on ijo soul), Fabien Hily Aka Pakin (congas, tambour bata, voix)Album Latin Piece of Soul Label Hot Casa Année 2013
- 19h21Jimmy McGriff
The WormSonny Lester. : compositeur, Jimmy McGriff. : compositeur, Fats Theus. : compositeur, Jimmy McGriff (orgue), Blue Mitchell (trompete), Danny Turner (saxophone alto), Fats Theus (saxophone ténor), Bob Ashton (saxophone baryton), Thornel Schwartz (guitare), Bob Bushnell (basse électrique), Grady Tate (batterie), Mel Lewis (batterie)Album The Worm Label Blue Note (5386992) Année 2002
- 19h26Blue Mitchell
The People in NassauBlue Mitchell. : compositeur, Blue Mitchell (trompete), Burt Collins (trompette), Julian Priester (trombone), McCoy Tyner (piano), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Junior Cook (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie)Album Heads Up Label Blue Note (BST 84 272) Année 1968
- 19h32Sonny Rollins
St. ThomasSonny Rollins. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (claves), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)Album Saxophone Colossus Label Prestige (VDJ 1501) Année 1956
