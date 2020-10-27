Programmation musicale
Mardi 27 octobre 2020
Les licornes : Xavier Cugat, Sébastien Lovato, Daniel Zimmermann, Hank Mobley and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des licornes, des petites fleurs, et des chansons d'amour. On ne fait de mal à personne en rêvant notre vie en rose !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Lou Johnson
The BeatAlbum Crazy About You Label Maestro Entertainment Corp Année 2014
- 19h05Xavier Cugat & His Orchestra
Petite fleurSidney Bechet. : compositeur, Xavier Cugat (direction)Album Cugat Plays Continental Hits Label Mercury (PPS6021) Année 1962
- 19h08Dr. Lonnie Smith
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf ?Don Kirkpatrick. : compositeur, Keith Knox. : compositeur, Dr. Lonnie Smith (orgue), Dave Hubbard (saxophone ténor), Ronnie Cuber (saxophone baryton), Larry McGee (guitare), Joe Dukes (batterie)Album Drives Label Blue Note (8282662) Année 1994
- 19h20Sébastien Lovato
LicornesSébastien Lovato. : compositeur, Sébastien Lovato (piano, Fender), Antoine Berjeaut (trompette), Yves Torchinsky (contrebasse), Luc Isenmann (batterie)Album For Virginia Label Acel (ACEL020) Année 2020
- 19h24Hank Mobley
Suite : Thinking of Home / The Flight / Home at LastHank Mobley. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Woody Shaw (trompette), Eddie Diehl (guitare), Cedar Walton (piano), Mickey Bass (basse), Leroy Williams (batterie)Album Thinking of home Label Blue Note Année 2002
- 19h35Antoine Berjeaut
WalkAntoine Berjeaut. : compositeur, Antoine Berjeaut (trompette), Enzo Carniel (claviers), Gauthier Toux (synthétiseur), Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)Album Menace '5' Label Menace
- 19h42ERIMAJ
Conflict of a ManJamire Williams. : compositeur, Corey King. : compositeur, Alan Hampton. : compositeur, Jamire Williams (batterie), Corey King (trombone), Chris Turner (voix), Jason Moran (wurlitzer, Fender), Matthew Stevens (guitare électrique), John Ellis (saxophone ténor, clarinette basse), Vincente Archer (basse), Burniss Earl Travis (basse)Album Digging the Blogosphere Label Heavenly Sweetness
- 19h46Céline Rudolph
C'est un love songCéline Rudolph. : compositeur, Céline Rudolph (voix, Glockenspiel, percussions), Lionel Loueke (guitare acoustique), Leo Genovese (Fender Rhodes), Burniss Travis (basse électrique), Jamire Williams (batterie)Album Pearls Label Obsessions (270182) Année 2019
- 19h52Daniel Zimmermann
Le monde d'aprèsDaniel Zimmermann. : compositeur, Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Benoît Delbecq (piano, claviers), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone basse), Franck Vaillant (batterie)Album Dichotomie’s Label Label Bleu (LBLC6732) Année 2019
