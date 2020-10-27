Banzzaï
Mardi 27 octobre 2020
59 min

Les licornes : Xavier Cugat, Sébastien Lovato, Daniel Zimmermann, Hank Mobley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les licornes : Xavier Cugat, Sébastien Lovato, Daniel Zimmermann, Hank Mobley and more
Xavier Cugat, © Getty / Bettmann

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des licornes, des petites fleurs, et des chansons d'amour. On ne fait de mal à personne en rêvant notre vie en rose !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    The beat - LOU JOHNSON
    Lou Johnson

    The Beat

    Album Crazy About You Label Maestro Entertainment Corp Année 2014
  • 19h05
    Petite fleur
    Xavier Cugat & His Orchestra

    Petite fleur

    Sidney Bechet. : compositeur, Xavier Cugat (direction)
    Album Cugat Plays Continental Hits Label Mercury (PPS6021) Année 1962
  • 19h08
    Who's afraid of Virginia Woolf? - DR LONNIE SMITH
    Dr. Lonnie Smith

    Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf ?

    Don Kirkpatrick. : compositeur, Keith Knox. : compositeur, Dr. Lonnie Smith (orgue), Dave Hubbard (saxophone ténor), Ronnie Cuber (saxophone baryton), Larry McGee (guitare), Joe Dukes (batterie)
    Album Drives Label Blue Note (8282662) Année 1994
  • 19h20
    Licornes - SEBASTIEN LOVATO
    Sébastien Lovato

    Licornes

    Sébastien Lovato. : compositeur, Sébastien Lovato (piano, Fender), Antoine Berjeaut (trompette), Yves Torchinsky (contrebasse), Luc Isenmann (batterie)
    Album For Virginia Label Acel (ACEL020) Année 2020
  • 19h24
    Suite : Thinking of home /The flight / Home at last - HANK MOBLEY
    Hank Mobley

    Suite : Thinking of Home / The Flight / Home at Last

    Hank Mobley. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Woody Shaw (trompette), Eddie Diehl (guitare), Cedar Walton (piano), Mickey Bass (basse), Leroy Williams (batterie)
    Album Thinking of home Label Blue Note Année 2002
  • 19h35
    Walk - ANTOINE BERJEAUT
    Antoine Berjeaut

    Walk

    Antoine Berjeaut. : compositeur, Antoine Berjeaut (trompette), Enzo Carniel (claviers), Gauthier Toux (synthétiseur), Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
    Album Menace '5' Label Menace
  • 19h42
    Conflict of a man - ERIMAJ
    ERIMAJ

    Conflict of a Man

    Jamire Williams. : compositeur, Corey King. : compositeur, Alan Hampton. : compositeur, Jamire Williams (batterie), Corey King (trombone), Chris Turner (voix), Jason Moran (wurlitzer, Fender), Matthew Stevens (guitare électrique), John Ellis (saxophone ténor, clarinette basse), Vincente Archer (basse), Burniss Earl Travis (basse)
    Album Digging the Blogosphere Label Heavenly Sweetness
  • 19h46
    C'est un love song - CELINE RUDOLPH
    Céline Rudolph

    C'est un love song

    Céline Rudolph. : compositeur, Céline Rudolph (voix, Glockenspiel, percussions), Lionel Loueke (guitare acoustique), Leo Genovese (Fender Rhodes), Burniss Travis (basse électrique), Jamire Williams (batterie)
    Album Pearls Label Obsessions (270182) Année 2019
  • 19h52
    Le monde d'après - DANIEL ZIMMERMANN
    Daniel Zimmermann

    Le monde d'après

    Daniel Zimmermann. : compositeur, Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Benoît Delbecq (piano, claviers), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone basse), Franck Vaillant (batterie)
    Album Dichotomie’s Label Label Bleu (LBLC6732) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
