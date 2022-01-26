Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Mercredi 26 janvier 2022
59 min

Les grands coeurs : Naïssam Jalal, Sonny Rollins, The Lounge Lizards, Kresten Osgood and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les grands coeurs : Naïssam Jalal, Sonny Rollins, The Lounge Lizards, Kresten Osgood and more
Naïssam Jalal, © Radio France / Louis-Valentin Lopez

Ce soir, nos cœurs sont tellement grands, que toute la terre tient dedans !

La programmation musicale :
  • Comin’ Down - Jackie Shane
    Jackie Shane

    Comin’ Down

    Jackie Shane (voix)
    Album Any Other Way Label Numero Group Année 2017
  • Take five (enregistrement public les 25-26 octobre 1975 au Bourbon Street à Toronto) - Paul Desmond
    Paul Desmond

    Take five (enregistrement public les 25-26 octobre 1975 au Bourbon Street à Toronto)

    Paul Desmond. : compositeur, Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Ed Bickert (guitare), Don Thompson (contrebasse), Jerry Fuller (batterie)
    Album The complete 1975 Toronto recordings / CD 3 & 4 Label Mosaïc (MD7269/3/4) Année 2019
  • No kids - Marvin Pontiac
    Marvin Pontiac

    No kids

    John Lurie. : compositeur, Marvin Pontiac (guitare), Jaime Scott (guitare), Bill Ware (marimba), Erik Sanko (basse, guitare), Clavin Weston (batterie), Billy Martin (percussions), Angelique Kidjo (voix), Meaghan Gannett (voix), Melanie Rock (voix)
    Album The legendary Marvin Pontiac greatest hits Label Strange & Beautiful Music (SB0018) Année 1999
  • Big heart - Lounge Lizards
    Lounge Lizards

    Big heart

    John Lurie (saxophone), Michael Blake (saxophone), Bryan Carrott (marimba), Michele Navazio (guitare), Calvin Weston (batterie)
    Album Live in Berlin / Vol.1 Label Intuition Records Année 2011
  • Global Warming - Sonny Rollins
    Sonny Rollins

    Global Warming

    Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Stephen Scott (piano), Clifton Anderson (trombone), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Victor See Yuen (percussions), Perry Wilson (batterie)
    Album Global warming Label Milestone Année 1998
  • Mother nature's son - Joel Frahm
    Joel Frahm

    Mother nature's son

    Joel Frahm (saxophone), Brad Mehldau (piano)
    Album Don't explain Label Palmetto Records (PM 2096) Année 2004
  • Songe - Naïssam Jalal
    Naïssam Jalal

    Songe

    Naïssam Jalal. : compositeur, Naissam Jalal (voix), Leonardo Montana (piano), Claude Tchamitchian (contrebasse), Hamid Drake (daf)
    Album Quest of the Invisible Label Les Couleurs Du Son (CDS238927)
  • People all around the world, can make it - The Invisible Session
    The Invisible Session

    People all around the world, can make it

    Gianluca Petrella (trombone, claviers), Mirco Rubegni (trompette), Giuseppe Beppe Scardino (saxophone), Luciano Cantone (vibraphone), Riccardo Onori (guitare), Jukka Jukkis Kiviniemi (basse), Abdissa Mamba Assefa (batterie, percussions), Haruna Jalimansa Kuyateh (kora)
    Album Echoes of Africa Label Space Echo Année 2021
  • Little Niles - Kresten Osgood Quintet
    Kresten Osgood Quintet

    Little Niles

    Kresten Osgood (batterie), Mads Egetoft (saxophone), Erik Kimestad Pedersen (trompette), Jeppe Zeeberg (piano), Matthias Petri (contrebasse)
    Album Kresten osgood quintet plays jazz Label Ilk Music Année 2018
