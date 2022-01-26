Programmation musicale
Mercredi 26 janvier 2022
Les grands coeurs : Naïssam Jalal, Sonny Rollins, The Lounge Lizards, Kresten Osgood and more
Ce soir, nos cœurs sont tellement grands, que toute la terre tient dedans !
La programmation musicale :
- Jackie Shane
Comin’ DownJackie Shane (voix)Album Any Other Way Label Numero Group Année 2017
- Paul Desmond
Take five (enregistrement public les 25-26 octobre 1975 au Bourbon Street à Toronto)Paul Desmond. : compositeur, Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Ed Bickert (guitare), Don Thompson (contrebasse), Jerry Fuller (batterie)Album The complete 1975 Toronto recordings / CD 3 & 4 Label Mosaïc (MD7269/3/4) Année 2019
- Marvin Pontiac
No kidsJohn Lurie. : compositeur, Marvin Pontiac (guitare), Jaime Scott (guitare), Bill Ware (marimba), Erik Sanko (basse, guitare), Clavin Weston (batterie), Billy Martin (percussions), Angelique Kidjo (voix), Meaghan Gannett (voix), Melanie Rock (voix)Album The legendary Marvin Pontiac greatest hits Label Strange & Beautiful Music (SB0018) Année 1999
- Lounge Lizards
Big heartJohn Lurie (saxophone), Michael Blake (saxophone), Bryan Carrott (marimba), Michele Navazio (guitare), Calvin Weston (batterie)Album Live in Berlin / Vol.1 Label Intuition Records Année 2011
- Sonny Rollins
Global WarmingSonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Stephen Scott (piano), Clifton Anderson (trombone), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Victor See Yuen (percussions), Perry Wilson (batterie)Album Global warming Label Milestone Année 1998
- Joel Frahm
Mother nature's sonJoel Frahm (saxophone), Brad Mehldau (piano)Album Don't explain Label Palmetto Records (PM 2096) Année 2004
- Naïssam Jalal
SongeNaïssam Jalal. : compositeur, Naissam Jalal (voix), Leonardo Montana (piano), Claude Tchamitchian (contrebasse), Hamid Drake (daf)Album Quest of the Invisible Label Les Couleurs Du Son (CDS238927)
- The Invisible Session
People all around the world, can make itGianluca Petrella (trombone, claviers), Mirco Rubegni (trompette), Giuseppe Beppe Scardino (saxophone), Luciano Cantone (vibraphone), Riccardo Onori (guitare), Jukka Jukkis Kiviniemi (basse), Abdissa Mamba Assefa (batterie, percussions), Haruna Jalimansa Kuyateh (kora)Album Echoes of Africa Label Space Echo Année 2021
- Kresten Osgood Quintet
Little NilesKresten Osgood (batterie), Mads Egetoft (saxophone), Erik Kimestad Pedersen (trompette), Jeppe Zeeberg (piano), Matthias Petri (contrebasse)Album Kresten osgood quintet plays jazz Label Ilk Music Année 2018
