Les gens fous : The Boswell Sisters, The RH Factor, Art Tatum, Nat Adderley and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzai, les fous sont chéris, les fous sont aimés, les fous sont recherchés, et plus il y en a plus on rit!
Programmation musicale
The Boswell Sisters - Crazy People
Single de 1933
Shellac
Art Tatum - You’re Drivin’ Me Crazy
Album In Private
Fresh Sound
Sonny Clark - News For Lulu
Album Sonny’s Crib
Blue Note
The RH Factor - Crazy Race
Album Distractions
Verve
The Natural Yogurt Band - The 13 Moons of Neptune
EP The 13 Moons of Neptune
Black Milk Music
Walt Dickerson - Bacon and Eggs
Album Impressions Of A Patch Of Blue
MGM
Johnny Coles - Hobo Joe
Album Little Johnny C
Blue Note
Rickie Lee Jones - Dat Dere
Album Pop Pop
Geffen
Don Byas, Slam Stewart - Indiana
Album BD Music Presents Don Byas
BD Music
Nat Adderley - Crazy Baby
Album Introducing Nat Adderley
Verve
Wynton Kelly Trio - Moving Up
Album It’s All Right
Verve
Sam Butera and the Witnesses - Dig That Crazy Chick
Compilation Ultra-Lounge: Wild, Cool & Swingin'
Capitol
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration