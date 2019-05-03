Les gens fous : The Boswell Sisters, The RH Factor, Art Tatum, Nat Adderley and more

Ce soir dans Banzzai, les fous sont chéris, les fous sont aimés, les fous sont recherchés, et plus il y en a plus on rit!

Programmation musicale

The Boswell Sisters - Crazy People

Single de 1933

Shellac

Art Tatum - You’re Drivin’ Me Crazy

Album In Private

Fresh Sound

Sonny Clark - News For Lulu

Album Sonny’s Crib

Blue Note

The RH Factor - Crazy Race

Album Distractions

Verve

The Natural Yogurt Band - The 13 Moons of Neptune

EP The 13 Moons of Neptune

Black Milk Music

Walt Dickerson - Bacon and Eggs

Album Impressions Of A Patch Of Blue

MGM

Johnny Coles - Hobo Joe

Album Little Johnny C

Blue Note

Rickie Lee Jones - Dat Dere

Album Pop Pop

Geffen

Don Byas, Slam Stewart - Indiana

Album BD Music Presents Don Byas

BD Music

Nat Adderley - Crazy Baby

Album Introducing Nat Adderley

Verve

Wynton Kelly Trio - Moving Up

Album It’s All Right

Verve

Sam Butera and the Witnesses - Dig That Crazy Chick

Compilation Ultra-Lounge: Wild, Cool & Swingin'

Capitol