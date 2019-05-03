Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 3 mai 2019
59 min

Les gens fous : The Boswell Sisters, The RH Factor, Art Tatum, Nat Adderley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les gens fous : The Boswell Sisters, The RH Factor, Art Tatum, Nat Adderley and more
The Boswell Sisters , © Getty / Bettmann

Ce soir dans Banzzai, les fous sont chéris, les fous sont aimés, les fous sont recherchés, et plus il y en a plus on rit!

Les gens fous
Les gens fous

Programmation musicale

The Boswell Sisters - Crazy People
Single de 1933
Shellac

Crazy People
Crazy People

Art Tatum - You’re Drivin’ Me Crazy
Album In Private
Fresh Sound

In Private
In Private

Sonny Clark - News For Lulu
Album Sonny’s Crib
Blue Note

Sonny’s Crib
Sonny’s Crib

The RH Factor - Crazy Race
Album Distractions
Verve

Distractions
Distractions

The Natural Yogurt Band - The 13 Moons of Neptune
EP The 13 Moons of Neptune
Black Milk Music

The 13 Moons of Neptune
The 13 Moons of Neptune

Walt Dickerson - Bacon and Eggs
Album Impressions Of A Patch Of Blue
MGM

Impressions Of A Patch Of Blue
Impressions Of A Patch Of Blue

Johnny Coles - Hobo Joe
Album Little Johnny C
Blue Note

Little Johnny C
Little Johnny C

Rickie Lee Jones - Dat Dere
Album Pop Pop
Geffen

Little Johnny C
Little Johnny C

Don Byas, Slam Stewart - Indiana
Album BD Music Presents Don Byas  
BD Music 

Nat Adderley - Crazy Baby
Album Introducing Nat Adderley  
Verve

Introducing Nat Adderley
Introducing Nat Adderley

Wynton Kelly Trio - Moving Up
Album It’s All Right
Verve

It’s All Right
It’s All Right

Sam Butera and the Witnesses - Dig That Crazy Chick  
Compilation Ultra-Lounge: Wild, Cool & Swingin'
Capitol

Ultra-Lounge: Wild, Cool & Swingin'
Ultra-Lounge: Wild, Cool & Swingin'
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 2 mai 2019
59 min
Dans la neige : Airelle Besson, Charlie Parker, Jan Garbarek, Michy Mano and more
émission suivante
lundi 6 mai 2019
59 min
Voilà Cléopâtre : Leila Martial, Stéphane Galland, Bud Powell, Sons of Kemet and more