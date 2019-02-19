Les étranges : Dusty Springfield, Nicolas Gardel, Rémi Panossian, McCoy Tyner and more

Banzzaï
Mardi 19 février 2019
59 min

Dusty Springfield, © Getty / Popperfoto

Ce soir, parmi les notes, d'étranges histoires circulent. Des contes de papillons agités par le vent frais, de photographes qui dansent en Afrique, d'amours qui se transforment sans cesse...

Les étranges
Programmation musicale

Dusty Springfield - Spooky
Single 1970
Philips

Dusty Springfield - Spooky
Sun Ra - I am Strange
Album Singles Volume 1 : Definitive 45s Collection 1952-1961
Strut

Singles Volume 1 : Definitive 45s Collection 1952-1961
Aldo Romano, Louis Sclavis, Henri Texier - Guy Danse
Album Suite Africaine
Label Bleu

Suite Africaine
Horace Silver - Strange Vibes
Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man
Blue Note

In Pursuit of the 27th Man
Web Web - Land of the Arum Flower
Album Dance of the Demons
Compost Records

Dance of the Demons
Joachim Kühn, Hr-Bigband, Majid Bekkas - Fresh Air - Live
Album Out of the Desert, live at Jazzfest Berlin
ACT

Out of the Desert, live at Jazzfest Berlin
Joe Turner Trio - Poor Butterfly
Album Joe Turner Trio With Slam Stewart And Jo Jones
Black and Blue

Joe Turner Trio With Slam Stewart And Jo Jones
Nicolas Gardel, Rémi Panossian - Lean On Me / Things Ain’t What They Used To Be
Album The Mirror
Matrisse

The Mirror
McCoy Tyner - My One and Only Love - Live
Album Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Blue Note

Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Charlie Rouse, Julius Watkins - Strange Tale
Album Les Jazz Modes
Dawn

Les Jazz Modes
