Les étranges : Dusty Springfield, Nicolas Gardel, Rémi Panossian, McCoy Tyner and more

Ce soir, parmi les notes, d'étranges histoires circulent. Des contes de papillons agités par le vent frais, de photographes qui dansent en Afrique, d'amours qui se transforment sans cesse...

Programmation musicale

Dusty Springfield - Spooky

Single 1970

Philips

Sun Ra - I am Strange

Album Singles Volume 1 : Definitive 45s Collection 1952-1961

Strut

Aldo Romano, Louis Sclavis, Henri Texier - Guy Danse

Album Suite Africaine

Label Bleu

Horace Silver - Strange Vibes

Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man

Blue Note

Web Web - Land of the Arum Flower

Album Dance of the Demons

Compost Records

Joachim Kühn, Hr-Bigband, Majid Bekkas - Fresh Air - Live

Album Out of the Desert, live at Jazzfest Berlin

ACT

Joe Turner Trio - Poor Butterfly

Album Joe Turner Trio With Slam Stewart And Jo Jones

Black and Blue

Nicolas Gardel, Rémi Panossian - Lean On Me / Things Ain’t What They Used To Be

Album The Mirror

Matrisse

McCoy Tyner - My One and Only Love - Live

Album Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Blue Note

Charlie Rouse, Julius Watkins - Strange Tale

Album Les Jazz Modes

Dawn