Les étranges : Dusty Springfield, Nicolas Gardel, Rémi Panossian, McCoy Tyner and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, parmi les notes, d'étranges histoires circulent. Des contes de papillons agités par le vent frais, de photographes qui dansent en Afrique, d'amours qui se transforment sans cesse...
Programmation musicale
Dusty Springfield - Spooky
Single 1970
Philips
Sun Ra - I am Strange
Album Singles Volume 1 : Definitive 45s Collection 1952-1961
Strut
Aldo Romano, Louis Sclavis, Henri Texier - Guy Danse
Album Suite Africaine
Label Bleu
Horace Silver - Strange Vibes
Album In Pursuit of the 27th Man
Blue Note
Web Web - Land of the Arum Flower
Album Dance of the Demons
Compost Records
Joachim Kühn, Hr-Bigband, Majid Bekkas - Fresh Air - Live
Album Out of the Desert, live at Jazzfest Berlin
ACT
Joe Turner Trio - Poor Butterfly
Album Joe Turner Trio With Slam Stewart And Jo Jones
Black and Blue
Nicolas Gardel, Rémi Panossian - Lean On Me / Things Ain’t What They Used To Be
Album The Mirror
Matrisse
McCoy Tyner - My One and Only Love - Live
Album Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Blue Note
Charlie Rouse, Julius Watkins - Strange Tale
Album Les Jazz Modes
Dawn
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration