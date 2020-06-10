Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 10 juin 2020
59 min

Les enfants libres : Pulcinella, Kokoroko, Joe Henderson, Web Web and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les enfants libres : Pulcinella, Kokoroko, Joe Henderson, Web Web and more
Pulcinella, © Lionel Pesque

Ce soir Banzzaï est un enfant qui court librement. Il trouve un endroit scintillant, construit un cabane hard bop, et y vit heureux, en chantonnant.

Programmation musicale

Fred Johnson - A Child Runs Free (Kamau Kenyatta, Jaribu Shahid)
Compilation What is Wrong With Groovin
Fred Johnson (voix), Kamau Kenyatta (piano), Matk Neuenshwander (basse), Tani Tabbal (batterie)
Jazzman

What is Wrong With Groovin
What is Wrong With Groovin

Freddie Hubbard - Bob's Place (Freddie Hubbard)
Album The Artistry of Freddie Hubbard
Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Art Davis (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
Impulse !

The Artistry of Freddie Hubbard
The Artistry of Freddie Hubbard

Web Web, Joy Denalane - The Upper (Part A & 2)
Album Worshippers
Joy Denalane (voix), Roberto Di Gioia (claviers), Tony Lakatos (flûte, saxophone alto), Christian Von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Stefan Pintev (violon, alto), Boris Matchin (violoncelle)
Compost

Worshippers
Worshippers

Kokoroko - Carry Me Home
Single de 2020 Sheila Maurice-Grey (trompette, voix), Cassie Kinoshi (saxophone ténor, voix), Richie Seivwright (trombone, voix), Onome Edgeworth (percussions), Ayo Salawu (batterie), Oscar Jerome (guitare), Tobi Adenaike-Johnson (guitare), Yohan Kebede (claviers), Duane Atherley (guitare basse)
Brownswood

Kokoroko
Kokoroko

Joe Henderson - Inner Urge (Joe Henderson)
Album Inner Urge
Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Blue Note

Inner Urge
Inner Urge

Alabaster DePlume - I Hope (Gus Fairbairn, Ellis Davies)
Album To Cy and Lee : Instrumentals Vol. 1 Alabaster DePlume (saxophone ténor), Ellis Davies (guitare électrique), John Ellis (piano), Jessica McDonald (violoncelle), Hannah Miller (violoncelle), Paddy Streer (percussions), Dan Truen (batterie)
International Anthem

To Cy and Lee : Instrumentals Vol. 1
To Cy and Lee : Instrumentals Vol. 1

Pulcinella - Première séance (Pulcinella)
Album ça
Ferdinand Doumerc (saxophone), Florian Demonsant (accordéon, orgue Elka), Jean-Marc Serpin (contrebasse), Pierre Pollet (batterie)
BMC

ça
ça

Ruth Cameron - First Song (Charlie Haden, Abbey Lincoln)
Album First Songs Ruth Cameron (voix), Chris Dawson (piano), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Larance Marable (batterie)
Emarcy

First Song
First Song
La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    A child runs free - FRED JOHNSON
    Fred Johnson

    A child runs free

    Album Whatiswrongwithgroovin' Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 004) Année 2001
  • 19h06
    Bob's place - FREDDIE HUBBARD
    Freddie HubbardTrompette

    Bob's place

    Album The artistry Label Impulse (IMP 11792) Année 1996
  • 19h16
    The upper (part 1 & 2) - WEB WEB
    Web Web

    The upper (part 1 & 2)

    Tony Lakatos : Saxophone, Flûte traversière, Roberto Di Gioia : Piano, Christian Von Kaphengst : Contrebasse, Peter Gall : Batterie, Joy Denalane : Chant
    Album Worshippers Label Compost Année 2020
  • 19h24
    Carry me home (full length) - KOKOROKO
    Kokoroko

    Carry me home

    Kokoroko : auteur
    Album Carry me home Label Brownswood Recordings Année 2020
  • 19h29
    Inner urge - JOE HENDERSON
    Joe HendersonSaxophone ténor

    Inner urge

    Mac Coy Tyner : Piano, Divers
    Album Inner urge Label Blue Note (7841892) Année 1964
  • 19h42
    I hope - ALABASTER DEPLUME
    Alabaster Deplumecompositeur, Alabaster DePlumeSaxophone ténor

    I hope

    Album To Cy & Lee : Instrumentals Vol. 1 Label International Anthem
  • 19h48
    Première séance - FERDINAND DOUMERC
    Florian Demonsantcompositeur, Ferdinand Doumerccompositeur, Pierre Polletcompositeur, Jean Marc Serpincompositeur

    Première séance

    Pulcinella, Ferdinand Doumerc : Saxophone ténor, Florian Demonsant : Accordéon, Orgue, Jean Marc Serpin : Contrebasse, Pierre Pollet : Batterie
    Album Ça Label Bmc (BMCCD283) Année 2019
  • 19h55
    First song - RUTH CAMERON
    Ruth Cameron

    First Song

    Charlie Haden : Contrebasse, Larance Marable : Percussions, Chris Dawson : Piano
    Album First songs Label Emarcy (559031-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 9 juin 2020
59 min
Ciel Caraïbes : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Arnaud Dolmen, Louie Bellson, Ashley Henry and more
émission suivante
jeudi 11 juin 2020
59 min
Big Vicious Banzzaï ! par Avishai Cohen