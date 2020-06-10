Les enfants libres : Pulcinella, Kokoroko, Joe Henderson, Web Web and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir Banzzaï est un enfant qui court librement. Il trouve un endroit scintillant, construit un cabane hard bop, et y vit heureux, en chantonnant.

Programmation musicale

Fred Johnson - A Child Runs Free (Kamau Kenyatta, Jaribu Shahid)

Compilation What is Wrong With Groovin

Fred Johnson (voix), Kamau Kenyatta (piano), Matk Neuenshwander (basse), Tani Tabbal (batterie)

Jazzman

Freddie Hubbard - Bob's Place (Freddie Hubbard)

Album The Artistry of Freddie Hubbard

Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Art Davis (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)

Impulse !

Web Web, Joy Denalane - The Upper (Part A & 2)

Album Worshippers

Joy Denalane (voix), Roberto Di Gioia (claviers), Tony Lakatos (flûte, saxophone alto), Christian Von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Stefan Pintev (violon, alto), Boris Matchin (violoncelle)

Compost

Kokoroko - Carry Me Home

Single de 2020 Sheila Maurice-Grey (trompette, voix), Cassie Kinoshi (saxophone ténor, voix), Richie Seivwright (trombone, voix), Onome Edgeworth (percussions), Ayo Salawu (batterie), Oscar Jerome (guitare), Tobi Adenaike-Johnson (guitare), Yohan Kebede (claviers), Duane Atherley (guitare basse)

Brownswood

Joe Henderson - Inner Urge (Joe Henderson)

Album Inner Urge

Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)

Blue Note

Alabaster DePlume - I Hope (Gus Fairbairn, Ellis Davies)

Album To Cy and Lee : Instrumentals Vol. 1 Alabaster DePlume (saxophone ténor), Ellis Davies (guitare électrique), John Ellis (piano), Jessica McDonald (violoncelle), Hannah Miller (violoncelle), Paddy Streer (percussions), Dan Truen (batterie)

International Anthem

Pulcinella - Première séance (Pulcinella)

Album ça

Ferdinand Doumerc (saxophone), Florian Demonsant (accordéon, orgue Elka), Jean-Marc Serpin (contrebasse), Pierre Pollet (batterie)

BMC

Ruth Cameron - First Song (Charlie Haden, Abbey Lincoln)

Album First Songs Ruth Cameron (voix), Chris Dawson (piano), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Larance Marable (batterie)

Emarcy