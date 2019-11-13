Les eaux douces : Macha Gharibian, Eddy Louiss, Laurent Bardainne, Ahmad Jamal and more

Ce soir, dans notre drôle de désert, on cherche l'eau des rivières. A nos côtés, des tigres, des chameaux, et une femme à la peau brune dont la beauté nous fait chanter...

Programmation musicale

Leon Bridges -Brown Skin Girl

Album Coming Home

Columbia

Michael Carvin -The Camel

Album The Camel

Steeplechase

Benoit Delbecq 3 -Le Ruisseau

Album Ink

Clean Feed

Andre Tanker -River Come Down

Single de 1979

Contraband

Laurent Bardainne, Tigre d’EauDouce -Août

Album Marvin

Heavently Sweetness

Ali Jackson, Aaron Goldberg, Omer Avital -Escalier

Album Yes! Trio: Groove du jour

Jazz&People

Eddy Louiss -Mazurka Cacodou

Album Eddy Louiss

Barclay

Laurent Coulondre -Michel on My Mind

Album Michel on my Mind

New World Production

MachaGharibian -La douceur

Album Mars

Bee Jazz

Ahmad Jamal -Marseille

Album Ballades

Jazz Village