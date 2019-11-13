Banzzaï
Mercredi 13 novembre 2019
59 min

Les eaux douces : Macha Gharibian, Eddy Louiss, Laurent Bardainne, Ahmad Jamal and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, dans notre drôle de désert, on cherche l'eau des rivières. A nos côtés, des tigres, des chameaux, et une femme à la peau brune dont la beauté nous fait chanter...

Programmation musicale

Leon Bridges -Brown Skin Girl
Album Coming Home
Columbia 

Coming Home
Coming Home

Michael Carvin -The Camel
Album The Camel
Steeplechase 

The Camel
The Camel

Benoit Delbecq 3 -Le Ruisseau
Album Ink
Clean Feed 

Ink
Ink

Andre Tanker -River Come Down
Single de 1979
Contraband 

River Come Down
River Come Down

Laurent Bardainne, Tigre d’EauDouce -Août
Album Marvin
Heavently Sweetness 

Marvin
Marvin

Ali Jackson, Aaron Goldberg, Omer Avital -Escalier
Album Yes! Trio: Groove du jour
Jazz&People 

Yes! Trio: Groove du jour
Yes! Trio: Groove du jour

Eddy Louiss -Mazurka Cacodou
Album Eddy Louiss
Barclay 

Eddy Louiss
Eddy Louiss

Laurent Coulondre -Michel on My Mind
Album Michel on my Mind
New World Production

Michel on my Mind
Michel on my Mind

MachaGharibian -La douceur
Album Mars
Bee Jazz

Mars
Mars

Ahmad Jamal -Marseille
Album Ballades
Jazz Village

Ballades
Ballades
