Les eaux douces : Macha Gharibian, Eddy Louiss, Laurent Bardainne, Ahmad Jamal and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans notre drôle de désert, on cherche l'eau des rivières. A nos côtés, des tigres, des chameaux, et une femme à la peau brune dont la beauté nous fait chanter...
Programmation musicale
Leon Bridges -Brown Skin Girl
Album Coming Home
Columbia
Michael Carvin -The Camel
Album The Camel
Steeplechase
Benoit Delbecq 3 -Le Ruisseau
Album Ink
Clean Feed
Andre Tanker -River Come Down
Single de 1979
Contraband
Laurent Bardainne, Tigre d’EauDouce -Août
Album Marvin
Heavently Sweetness
Ali Jackson, Aaron Goldberg, Omer Avital -Escalier
Album Yes! Trio: Groove du jour
Jazz&People
Eddy Louiss -Mazurka Cacodou
Album Eddy Louiss
Barclay
Laurent Coulondre -Michel on My Mind
Album Michel on my Mind
New World Production
MachaGharibian -La douceur
Album Mars
Bee Jazz
Ahmad Jamal -Marseille
Album Ballades
Jazz Village
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration