Vendredi 4 décembre 2020
Les désordres : Ana Carla Maza, Omar Sosa, Roberto Fonseca, Jon Hendricks and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, il y a des turbulences. La pagaille règne, les pétrins s'accumulent. Dans la confusion, chacun fait comme il peut... et finit toujours par jouer ce qu'il veut.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Jon Hendricks
Don't Mess Around With My LoveJon Hendricks. : compositeur, Jon Hendricks (voix), Joe Newman (trompette), Al Grey (trombone), Pony Poindexter (saxophone soprano), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Gildo Mahones (piano), Ike Isaacs (contrebasse), Stu Martin (batterie)Album Fast Livin' Blues Label Phono (870285) Année 2018
- 19h06Kevin Morby
Mess Me AroundKevin Morby. : compositeur, Kevin Morby (voix, guitare)Album Aquarium Drunkard's Lagniappe Session 2018 Label Dead Oceans Année 2020
- 19h09Devin Brahja Waldman
In the MessDevin Brahja Waldman. : compositeur, Devin Brahja Waldman (saxophone, piano, synthétiseur, batterie), Isis Giraldo (piano, synthétiseur, voix), Damon Shadrach Hankoff (orgue, piano, synthétiseur), Martin Heslop (basse acoustique), Daniel Gelinas (batterie, synthétiseur), Margaret Morris (voix)Album Brahja Label Rr Gems Année 2019
- 19h19Jeremy Pelt
Château d’eauJeremy Pelt. : compositeur, Jeremy Pelt (trompette), Victor Gould (piano), Vicente Archer (contrebasse), Jonathan Barber (batterie), Jacquelene Acevedo (percussions)Album Noir en rouge Label Highnote (HCD 7214) Année 2018
- 19h27Omar Sosa
Gabriel's TrumpetTim Eriksen. : compositeur, Omar Sosa (piano, Fender, électroniques, samplers, choeurs), Tim Erickson (voix, banjo), Childo Tomas (basse, kalimba, chigovia, choeurs), Marque Gilmore (batterie, choeurs), Leandro Saint-Hill (saxophone), David Gilmore (guitare électrique, choeurs), Roman Diza (tambour bata, congas, cajon, choeurs)Album Across the Divide Label Half Note (HN 4538) Année 2009
