Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 4 décembre 2020
59 min

Les désordres : Ana Carla Maza, Omar Sosa, Roberto Fonseca, Jon Hendricks and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les désordres : Ana Carla Maza, Omar Sosa, Roberto Fonseca, Jon Hendricks and more
Ana Carla Maza, © facebook.com/anacarlamaza

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, il y a des turbulences. La pagaille règne, les pétrins s'accumulent. Dans la confusion, chacun fait comme il peut... et finit toujours par jouer ce qu'il veut.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Don't mess around with my love - JON HENDRICKS
    Jon Hendricks

    Don't Mess Around With My Love

    Jon Hendricks. : compositeur, Jon Hendricks (voix), Joe Newman (trompette), Al Grey (trombone), Pony Poindexter (saxophone soprano), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Gildo Mahones (piano), Ike Isaacs (contrebasse), Stu Martin (batterie)
    Album Fast Livin' Blues Label Phono (870285) Année 2018
  • 19h06
    Mess me around - KEVIN MORBY
    Kevin Morby

    Mess Me Around

    Kevin Morby. : compositeur, Kevin Morby (voix, guitare)
    Album Aquarium Drunkard's Lagniappe Session 2018 Label Dead Oceans Année 2020
  • 19h09
    In the mess - DEVIN BRAHJA WALDMAN
    Devin Brahja Waldman

    In the Mess

    Devin Brahja Waldman. : compositeur, Devin Brahja Waldman (saxophone, piano, synthétiseur, batterie), Isis Giraldo (piano, synthétiseur, voix), Damon Shadrach Hankoff (orgue, piano, synthétiseur), Martin Heslop (basse acoustique), Daniel Gelinas (batterie, synthétiseur), Margaret Morris (voix)
    Album Brahja Label Rr Gems Année 2019
  • 19h19
    Château d'eau - JEREMY PELT
    Jeremy Pelt

    Château d’eau

    Jeremy Pelt. : compositeur, Jeremy Pelt (trompette), Victor Gould (piano), Vicente Archer (contrebasse), Jonathan Barber (batterie), Jacquelene Acevedo (percussions)
    Album Noir en rouge Label Highnote (HCD 7214) Année 2018
  • 19h27
    Gabriel's trumpet - OMAR SOSA
    Omar Sosa

    Gabriel's Trumpet

    Tim Eriksen. : compositeur, Omar Sosa (piano, Fender, électroniques, samplers, choeurs), Tim Erickson (voix, banjo), Childo Tomas (basse, kalimba, chigovia, choeurs), Marque Gilmore (batterie, choeurs), Leandro Saint-Hill (saxophone), David Gilmore (guitare électrique, choeurs), Roman Diza (tambour bata, congas, cajon, choeurs)
    Album Across the Divide Label Half Note (HN 4538) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 3 décembre 2020
1h
Promenade à l’infini : Sun Ra, Gaël Horellou, Joshua Redman, Olivier Ker Ourio and more
émission suivante
lundi 7 décembre 2020
1h
Différentes perspectives : Surnatural Orchestra, Frank Woeste, Cannonball Adderley and more