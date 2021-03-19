Les danseurs : Dizzy Gillespie, Lil Greenwood, Aldo Romano, Randy Weston and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on danse sur des pirogues, on danse avec les ancêtres, on danse dans le froid, dans le chaud, à tous les tempos !

Programmation musicale

Lil Greenwood -Grandpa Can Boogie Too (Mario Delagarde, Ravon Darnell)

Single de 1952

Lil Greenwood (voix), Joe Lutcher (saxophone alto), Lee Jones (piano), Herman Mitchell (guitare), Mario Delagarde (contrebasse), Rudy Pitts (batterie), The Four Jacks (voix)

Federal

Randy Weston - Blue Moses (Randy Weston, Melba Liston)

Album The Spirits of Our Ancestors

Randy Weston (piano), Pharoah Sanders (gaita), Alex Blake (contrebasse), Jamil Nasser (contrebasse), Idris Muhammad (batterie), Big Black (percussions), Yassir Chadly (guembri)

Verve

Aldo Romano, Louis Sclavis, Henri Texier - Guy Danse (Aldo Romano)

Album Suite Africaine

Louis Sclavis (saxophone soprano, clarinette), Henri Texier (contrebasse), Aldo Romano (batterie)

Label Bleu

Palm Unit - Le Piroguier (Henri Texier)

Album Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore, The Music of Henri Texier

Lionel Martin (saxophone ténor), Frédéric Escoffier (synthé basse, orgue farfisa, Philippe "Pipon" Garcia (batterie), Abraham Mansfarroll (congas, bongos, petites percussions), Luna Garcia Odin (voix)

Komos

Joni Haastrup - Free My People (Joni Haastrup)

Album Wake Up Your Mind

Joni Haastrup (voix), Raph Brother (cuivre), Stephen Lipson (guitare), Jake Sollo (guitare rythmique), Gaspar Lawal (percussions africaines, batterie), Sister Angie (choeurs), Brother Root Jackson (choeurs)

Afrodisia

DjeuhDjoah, Lieutenant Nicholson - Caipirinha (DjeuhDjoah, Ours)

Single de 2020

DjeuhDjoah, Lieutenant Nicholson

Hot Casa Records

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Ekuté (Pino Palladino)

Single de 2021

Pino Palladino (basse), Blake Mills (guitare), Markus Strickland (saxophone, clarinette basse), Chris Dave (batterie, claviers), Andrew Bird (violon)

Verve

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Tidal Wave (Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Francis Anthony, Rocco Palladino)

Album What Kinda Music

Tom Mish (voix, guitare, synthétiseur), Rocco Palladino (basse), Yussef Dayes (batterie, percussions), Joel Culpepper (choeurs)

Blue Note Records

Reis Demuth Wiltgen - The Rebellion (Marc Demuth)

Album Sly

Michel Reis (piano), Marc Demuth (contrebasse), Paul Witgen (batterie)

CAM Jazz

Dizzy Gillespie and Friends - Darben the Redd Foxx (James Moody)

Album Dizzy Gillespie & Friends : Concert of the Century - A Tribute to Charlie Parker

James Moody (flûte), Hank Jones (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)

Justin Time