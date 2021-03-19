Banzzaï
Vendredi 19 mars 2021
59 min

Les danseurs : Dizzy Gillespie, Lil Greenwood, Aldo Romano, Randy Weston and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dizzy Gillespie, © Getty / William Gottlieb

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on danse sur des pirogues, on danse avec les ancêtres, on danse dans le froid, dans le chaud, à tous les tempos !

Programmation musicale

Lil Greenwood -Grandpa Can Boogie Too (Mario Delagarde, Ravon Darnell)
Single de 1952
Lil Greenwood (voix), Joe Lutcher (saxophone alto), Lee Jones (piano), Herman Mitchell (guitare), Mario Delagarde (contrebasse), Rudy Pitts (batterie), The Four Jacks (voix)
Federal

Lil Greenwood
Lil Greenwood

Randy Weston - Blue Moses (Randy Weston, Melba Liston)
Album The Spirits of Our Ancestors
Randy Weston (piano), Pharoah Sanders (gaita), Alex Blake (contrebasse), Jamil Nasser (contrebasse), Idris Muhammad (batterie), Big Black (percussions), Yassir Chadly (guembri)
Verve

The Spirits of Our Ancestors
The Spirits of Our Ancestors

Aldo Romano, Louis Sclavis, Henri Texier - Guy Danse (Aldo Romano)
 Album Suite Africaine
Louis Sclavis (saxophone soprano, clarinette), Henri Texier (contrebasse), Aldo Romano (batterie)
Label Bleu

Suite Africaine
Suite Africaine

Palm Unit - Le Piroguier (Henri Texier)
Album Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore, The Music of Henri Texier
Lionel Martin (saxophone ténor), Frédéric Escoffier (synthé basse, orgue farfisa, Philippe "Pipon" Garcia (batterie), Abraham Mansfarroll (congas, bongos, petites percussions), Luna Garcia Odin (voix)
Komos

Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore, The Music of Henri Texier
Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore, The Music of Henri Texier

Joni Haastrup - Free My People (Joni Haastrup)
Album Wake Up Your Mind
Joni Haastrup (voix), Raph Brother (cuivre), Stephen Lipson (guitare), Jake Sollo (guitare rythmique), Gaspar Lawal (percussions africaines, batterie), Sister Angie (choeurs), Brother Root Jackson (choeurs)
Afrodisia

Wake Up Your Mind
Wake Up Your Mind

DjeuhDjoah, Lieutenant Nicholson - Caipirinha (DjeuhDjoah, Ours)
Single de 2020
DjeuhDjoah, Lieutenant Nicholson
Hot Casa Records

Caipirinha
Caipirinha

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Ekuté (Pino Palladino)
Single de 2021
Pino Palladino (basse), Blake Mills (guitare), Markus Strickland (saxophone, clarinette basse), Chris Dave (batterie, claviers), Andrew Bird (violon)
Verve

Ekuté
Ekuté

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Tidal Wave (Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Francis Anthony, Rocco Palladino)
Album What Kinda Music
Tom Mish (voix, guitare, synthétiseur), Rocco Palladino (basse), Yussef Dayes (batterie, percussions), Joel Culpepper (choeurs)
Blue Note Records

What Kinda Music
What Kinda Music

Reis Demuth Wiltgen - The Rebellion (Marc Demuth)
Album Sly
Michel Reis (piano), Marc Demuth (contrebasse), Paul Witgen (batterie)
CAM Jazz

Sly
Sly

Dizzy Gillespie and Friends - Darben the Redd Foxx (James Moody)
 Album Dizzy Gillespie & Friends : Concert of the Century - A Tribute to Charlie Parker
James Moody (flûte), Hank Jones (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
Justin Time

Dizzy Gillespie & Friends : Concert of the Century - A Tribute to Charlie Parker
Dizzy Gillespie & Friends : Concert of the Century - A Tribute to Charlie Parker
