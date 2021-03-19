Les danseurs : Dizzy Gillespie, Lil Greenwood, Aldo Romano, Randy Weston and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on danse sur des pirogues, on danse avec les ancêtres, on danse dans le froid, dans le chaud, à tous les tempos !
Programmation musicale
Lil Greenwood -Grandpa Can Boogie Too (Mario Delagarde, Ravon Darnell)
Single de 1952
Lil Greenwood (voix), Joe Lutcher (saxophone alto), Lee Jones (piano), Herman Mitchell (guitare), Mario Delagarde (contrebasse), Rudy Pitts (batterie), The Four Jacks (voix)
Federal
Randy Weston - Blue Moses (Randy Weston, Melba Liston)
Album The Spirits of Our Ancestors
Randy Weston (piano), Pharoah Sanders (gaita), Alex Blake (contrebasse), Jamil Nasser (contrebasse), Idris Muhammad (batterie), Big Black (percussions), Yassir Chadly (guembri)
Verve
Aldo Romano, Louis Sclavis, Henri Texier - Guy Danse (Aldo Romano)
Album Suite Africaine
Louis Sclavis (saxophone soprano, clarinette), Henri Texier (contrebasse), Aldo Romano (batterie)
Label Bleu
Palm Unit - Le Piroguier (Henri Texier)
Album Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore, The Music of Henri Texier
Lionel Martin (saxophone ténor), Frédéric Escoffier (synthé basse, orgue farfisa, Philippe "Pipon" Garcia (batterie), Abraham Mansfarroll (congas, bongos, petites percussions), Luna Garcia Odin (voix)
Komos
Joni Haastrup - Free My People (Joni Haastrup)
Album Wake Up Your Mind
Joni Haastrup (voix), Raph Brother (cuivre), Stephen Lipson (guitare), Jake Sollo (guitare rythmique), Gaspar Lawal (percussions africaines, batterie), Sister Angie (choeurs), Brother Root Jackson (choeurs)
Afrodisia
DjeuhDjoah, Lieutenant Nicholson - Caipirinha (DjeuhDjoah, Ours)
Single de 2020
DjeuhDjoah, Lieutenant Nicholson
Hot Casa Records
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Ekuté (Pino Palladino)
Single de 2021
Pino Palladino (basse), Blake Mills (guitare), Markus Strickland (saxophone, clarinette basse), Chris Dave (batterie, claviers), Andrew Bird (violon)
Verve
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Tidal Wave (Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Francis Anthony, Rocco Palladino)
Album What Kinda Music
Tom Mish (voix, guitare, synthétiseur), Rocco Palladino (basse), Yussef Dayes (batterie, percussions), Joel Culpepper (choeurs)
Blue Note Records
Reis Demuth Wiltgen - The Rebellion (Marc Demuth)
Album Sly
Michel Reis (piano), Marc Demuth (contrebasse), Paul Witgen (batterie)
CAM Jazz
Dizzy Gillespie and Friends - Darben the Redd Foxx (James Moody)
Album Dizzy Gillespie & Friends : Concert of the Century - A Tribute to Charlie Parker
James Moody (flûte), Hank Jones (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
Justin Time
