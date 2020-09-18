Banzzaï
Vendredi 18 septembre 2020
59 min

Les coeurs rouges : Nubya Garcia, Somi, Daniel Humair, Charles Bradley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les coeurs rouges : Nubya Garcia, Somi, Daniel Humair, Charles Bradley and more
Nubya Garcia, © Adama Jalloh

Est-ce parce que nous saignons ? Est-ce à cause de nos démons? Est-ce parce que nous nous échauffons à trop chercher la vérité ? Nul ne le sait, mais les faits sont là: ce soir, nos coeurs sont rouges.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Ain't it a sin - CHARLES BRADLEY
    Charles Bradley

    Ain't it a Sin

    Brian Profilio. : compositeur, Charles Bradley (voix), Michael Deller (orgue), David Guy (trompette), Leon Michels (saxophone), Victor Axelrod (piano), Mick Movshon (guitare basse), Thomas Brenneck (basse, orgue, percussions), Homer Steinweiss (batterie)
    Album Changes Label Dunham (DUN1005 DAP041) Année 2016
  • 19h06
    Devilette (Remastered 2015) - DEXTER GORDON
    Dexter Gordon

    Devilette

    Ben Tucker. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Barry Harris (piano), Ben Tucker (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Clubhouse Label Blue Note Année 1979
  • 19h13
    Sleep on it - JOACHIM KUHN NEW TRIO
    Joachim Kühn New Trio

    Sleep on it

    Joachim Kühn. : compositeur, Joachim Kühn (piano), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Eric Schaefer (batterie)
    Album Beauty & Truth Label Act (ACT 9816-2) Année 2016
  • 19h19
    Source (feat. Ms Maurice, Cassie Kinoshi, Richie Seivwright) - NUBYA GARCIA
    Nubya Garcia

    Source

    Nubya Garcia. : compositeur, Nubya Garcia (saxophone ténor), Joe Armon-Jones (claviers), Daniel Casimir (basse), Sam Jones (batterie), Ms MAURICE (voix), Cassie Kinoshi (voix), Richie Seivewright (voix)
    Album Source Label Concord Jazz Année 2020
  • 19h31
    This masquerade - NILS LANDGREN
    Leon Russell.compositeur

    This Masquerade

    Nils Landgren (trombone, voix), Lars Danielsson (basse), Wolfgang Haffner (batterie), Anders Widmark (piano), Fleshquartet, Esbjörn Svensson (Fender Rhodes)
    Album Sentimental Journey Label Act (ACTM 9409-2) Année 2002
  • 19h36
    Munchen : Mon coeur est rouge - KEITH JARRETT
    Keith Jarrett

    Munchen : Mon coeur est rouge

    Keith Jarrett. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (piano)
    Album Concerts : Bregenz - München Label Ecm (ECM 1227-29)
  • 19h44
    The way (truth & life) - OTIS BROWN III
    Otis Brown III

    The Way (Truth & Life)

    Otis Brown III (batterie), Keyon Harrold (trompette), John Ellis (saxophone ténor), Robert Glasper (piano), Ben Williams (basse)
    Album The Thought of You Label Blue Note Année 2014
  • 19h50
    Ginger me slowly - SOMI
    Somi

    Ginger Me Slowly

    Somi. : compositeur, Ré Olunuga. : compositeur, Somi (voix, choeurs), Toru Dodo (orgue), Michael Olatuja (basse), Liberty Ellman (guitare), Otis Brown III (batterie), Ayanda Clarke (percussions), Michael Boyd (batterie programmation)
    Album The Lagos Music Salon Label Okeh Année 2014
  • 19h54
    Belafonte - Daniel Humair, Bsamuel laser, Heiri Känzig
    Daniel Humair, Samuel Blaser, Heiri Känzig

    Belafonte

    Samuel Blaser. : compositeur, Daniel Humair (batterie), Samuel Blaser (trombone), Heiri Känzig (contrebasse)
    Album 1291 Label Out Note (426793) Année 2020
