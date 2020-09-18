Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 18 septembre 2020
Les coeurs rouges : Nubya Garcia, Somi, Daniel Humair, Charles Bradley and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Est-ce parce que nous saignons ? Est-ce à cause de nos démons? Est-ce parce que nous nous échauffons à trop chercher la vérité ? Nul ne le sait, mais les faits sont là: ce soir, nos coeurs sont rouges.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Charles Bradley
Ain't it a SinBrian Profilio. : compositeur, Charles Bradley (voix), Michael Deller (orgue), David Guy (trompette), Leon Michels (saxophone), Victor Axelrod (piano), Mick Movshon (guitare basse), Thomas Brenneck (basse, orgue, percussions), Homer Steinweiss (batterie)Album Changes Label Dunham (DUN1005 DAP041) Année 2016
- 19h06Dexter Gordon
DeviletteBen Tucker. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Barry Harris (piano), Ben Tucker (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Clubhouse Label Blue Note Année 1979
- 19h13Joachim Kühn New Trio
Sleep on itJoachim Kühn. : compositeur, Joachim Kühn (piano), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Eric Schaefer (batterie)Album Beauty & Truth Label Act (ACT 9816-2) Année 2016
- 19h19Nubya Garcia
SourceNubya Garcia. : compositeur, Nubya Garcia (saxophone ténor), Joe Armon-Jones (claviers), Daniel Casimir (basse), Sam Jones (batterie), Ms MAURICE (voix), Cassie Kinoshi (voix), Richie Seivewright (voix)Album Source Label Concord Jazz Année 2020
- 19h31Leon Russell.compositeur
This MasqueradeNils Landgren (trombone, voix), Lars Danielsson (basse), Wolfgang Haffner (batterie), Anders Widmark (piano), Fleshquartet, Esbjörn Svensson (Fender Rhodes)Album Sentimental Journey Label Act (ACTM 9409-2) Année 2002
- 19h36Keith Jarrett
Munchen : Mon coeur est rougeKeith Jarrett. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (piano)Album Concerts : Bregenz - München Label Ecm (ECM 1227-29)
- 19h44Otis Brown III
The Way (Truth & Life)Otis Brown III (batterie), Keyon Harrold (trompette), John Ellis (saxophone ténor), Robert Glasper (piano), Ben Williams (basse)Album The Thought of You Label Blue Note Année 2014
- 19h50Somi
Ginger Me SlowlySomi. : compositeur, Ré Olunuga. : compositeur, Somi (voix, choeurs), Toru Dodo (orgue), Michael Olatuja (basse), Liberty Ellman (guitare), Otis Brown III (batterie), Ayanda Clarke (percussions), Michael Boyd (batterie programmation)Album The Lagos Music Salon Label Okeh Année 2014
- 19h54Daniel Humair, Samuel Blaser, Heiri Känzig
BelafonteSamuel Blaser. : compositeur, Daniel Humair (batterie), Samuel Blaser (trombone), Heiri Känzig (contrebasse)Album 1291 Label Out Note (426793) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration