Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 11 mai 2021
59 min

Les civilisations : Hiromi, Enzo Carniel, Dave Holland, Leïla Martial, Avishai Cohen and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les civilisations : Hiromi, Enzo Carniel, Dave Holland, Leïla Martial, Avishai Cohen and more
Hiromi, © Getty / Jun Sato

Quitter la jungle et gagner la civilisation ? Très peu pour nous ce soir. On reste loin du tumulte des villes, près des bongos, là où il fait toujours beau !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Civilization (Bongo Bongo Bongo) - LOUIS PRIMA
    Louis Prima

    Civilization (Bongo Bongo Bongo)

    Carl Sigman. : compositeur, Bob Hilliard. : compositeur, Louis Prima And Chorus
    Album BD Music Presents Louis Prima Label Bdmusic (78489) Année 2015
  • 19h06
    Blue bongo - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey Lewis

    Blue Bongo

    Richard Evans. : compositeur, Ramsey Lewis (piano), Cleveland Eaton (contrebasse), Maurice White (batterie)
    Album Goin' Latin Label Verve (LPS 790)
  • 19h10
    Sonora - THE BONGO HOP, NIDIA GONGORA
    The Bongo Hop

    Sonora

    Etienne Sevet. : compositeur, Etienne Sevet (trompette, programmation, percussions), Olivier Granger (saxophone ténor), Bruno Hovart (basse, percussions, claviers, guitares, programmation), Remy Kaprielan (batterie), Nidia Gogora (voix), N. Gongora. : auteur
    Album Satingarona part.2 Label Underdog Année 2018
  • 19h17
    Cantina band - HIROMI , EDMAR CASTANEDA
    Hiromi & Edmar Castañeda

    Cantina Band

    John Williams. : compositeur, Hiromi (piano), Edmar Castañeda (harpe)
    Album Live in Montreal Label Telarc (TEL00026) Année 2017
  • 19h21
    Nemesis - DAVE HOLLAND QUARTET
    Dave Holland

    Nemesis

    Kevin Eubanks. : compositeur, Dave Holland (contrebasse), Steve Coleman (saxophone alto), Kevin Eubanks (guitare), Marvin Smith (batterie)
    Album Extensions Label Ecm (ECM 1410) Année 1990
  • 19h35
    Arab medley - AVISHAI COHEN, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE GOTEBORG
    Avishai Cohen

    Arab Medley

    Avishai Cohen. : compositeur, Elchin Shirinov (piano), Avishai Cohen (contrebasse), Mark Guiliana (batterie), Orchestre Symphonique de Goteborg, Alexander Hanson (direction)
    Album Two Roses Label Naive / Believe Année 2021
  • 19h40
    Kind folk (instrumental) - KENNY WHEELER , BRIAN DICKINSON
    Kenny Wheeler & Brian Dickinson

    Kind Folk

    Kenny Wheeler. : compositeur, Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Brian Dickinson (piano)
    Album Still Waters Label Dodicilune Année 2005
  • 19h46
    Babele - ENZO CARNIEL, FILIPPO VIGNATO
    Silent Room

    Babele

    Enzo Carniel. : compositeur, Filippo Vignato. : compositeur, Filippo Vignato (trombone), Enzo Carniel (piano)
    Album Aria. Label Menace Année 2021
  • 19h51
    Serendipity - LEILA MARTIAL
    Baa Box

    Serendipity

    Baa Box. : compositeur, Leïla Martial (voix), Eric Perez (batterie, voix), Pierre Tereygeol (guitare acoustique, voix)
    Album Warm Canto Label Laborie Jazz (LJ48)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 10 mai 2021
59 min
Sortez les marteaux ! : Fatoumata Diawara, Nino Ferrer, Art Blakey, Don Cherry and more
émission suivante
mercredi 12 mai 2021
59 min
The Lady with the Fan : Cab Calloway, Fabrice Martinez, Duke Ellington, Jaimie Branch and more