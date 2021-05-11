Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 11 mai 2021
Les civilisations : Hiromi, Enzo Carniel, Dave Holland, Leïla Martial, Avishai Cohen and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Quitter la jungle et gagner la civilisation ? Très peu pour nous ce soir. On reste loin du tumulte des villes, près des bongos, là où il fait toujours beau !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Louis Prima
Civilization (Bongo Bongo Bongo)Carl Sigman. : compositeur, Bob Hilliard. : compositeur, Louis Prima And ChorusAlbum BD Music Presents Louis Prima Label Bdmusic (78489) Année 2015
- 19h06Ramsey Lewis
Blue BongoRichard Evans. : compositeur, Ramsey Lewis (piano), Cleveland Eaton (contrebasse), Maurice White (batterie)Album Goin' Latin Label Verve (LPS 790)
- 19h10The Bongo Hop
SonoraEtienne Sevet. : compositeur, Etienne Sevet (trompette, programmation, percussions), Olivier Granger (saxophone ténor), Bruno Hovart (basse, percussions, claviers, guitares, programmation), Remy Kaprielan (batterie), Nidia Gogora (voix), N. Gongora. : auteurAlbum Satingarona part.2 Label Underdog Année 2018
- 19h17Hiromi & Edmar Castañeda
Cantina BandJohn Williams. : compositeur, Hiromi (piano), Edmar Castañeda (harpe)Album Live in Montreal Label Telarc (TEL00026) Année 2017
- 19h21Dave Holland
NemesisKevin Eubanks. : compositeur, Dave Holland (contrebasse), Steve Coleman (saxophone alto), Kevin Eubanks (guitare), Marvin Smith (batterie)Album Extensions Label Ecm (ECM 1410) Année 1990
- 19h35Avishai Cohen
Arab MedleyAvishai Cohen. : compositeur, Elchin Shirinov (piano), Avishai Cohen (contrebasse), Mark Guiliana (batterie), Orchestre Symphonique de Goteborg, Alexander Hanson (direction)Album Two Roses Label Naive / Believe Année 2021
- 19h40Kenny Wheeler & Brian Dickinson
Kind FolkKenny Wheeler. : compositeur, Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Brian Dickinson (piano)Album Still Waters Label Dodicilune Année 2005
- 19h46Silent Room
BabeleEnzo Carniel. : compositeur, Filippo Vignato. : compositeur, Filippo Vignato (trombone), Enzo Carniel (piano)Album Aria. Label Menace Année 2021
- 19h51Baa Box
SerendipityBaa Box. : compositeur, Leïla Martial (voix), Eric Perez (batterie, voix), Pierre Tereygeol (guitare acoustique, voix)Album Warm Canto Label Laborie Jazz (LJ48)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
