Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 15 octobre 2020
59 min

Les bienheureux : Jowee Omicil, Papanosh, Erroll Garner, Enzo Carniel, Horace Parlan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les bienheureux : Jowee Omicil, Papanosh, Erroll Garner, Enzo Carniel, Horace Parlan and more
Jowee Omicil, © Getty / Paul Charbit

Dans Banzzaï ce soir, le plus joyeux des pianistes, le plus cabotin des musiciens, et un saxophoniste dont l'énergie nous fait pousser des cris. Tout pour être heureux.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Out of nowhere - JOE WILLIAMS & HARRY "SWEETS" EDISON
    Joe Williams & Harry ""sweets"" Edison

    Out of Nowhere

    Johnny Green. : compositeur, Edward Heyman. : compositeur, Joe Williams (voix), Harry ""Sweets"" Edison (trompette), Jimmy Forest (saxophone ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (piano), Tommy Potter (contrebasse), Clarence Johnston (batterie)
    Album Together Label Roulette (SR52069) Année 1961
  • 19h04
    Robbins' Nest - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll Garner

    Robbins' Nest

    Sir Charles Thomson. : compositeur, Erroll Garner (piano), John Simmons (contrebasse), Shadow Wilson (batterie)
    Album BD Music presents Erroll Garner Label Bdmusic (73085) Année 2015
  • 19h07
    Up and down - HORACE PARLAN
    Horace Parlan

    Up & Down

    Horace Parlan. : compositeur, Horace Parlan (piano), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare), George Tucker (contrebasse), Al Harewood (batterie)
    Album Up & Down Label Blue Note (BST 84 082) Année 1963
  • 19h14
    Gee, Baby, ain't I good to you - THE JIMMY RUSHING ALL STARS
    The Jimmy Rushing All Stars

    Gee, Baby, Ain't I Good to You

    Andy Razaf. : compositeur, Don Redman. : compositeur, Jimmy Rushing (voix), Buck Clayton (trompette), Dickie Wells (trombone), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (piano), Gene Ramey (contrebasse), Jo Jones (batterie)
    Album The many faces of jazz / Vol. 16 Label Disques Vogue (CMDMA9668) Année 1969
  • 19h20
    Papa was a rascal (Live at The Maple Leaf Bar, New Orleans, LA - 1977-1982) - JAMES BOOKER
    James Booker

    Papa was a Rascal

    James Booker (piano)
    Album Spiders on the Keys Label Rounder Année 1993
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 14 octobre 2020
59 min
On dit Yeah Yeah : Yvonne Fair, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse and more
émission suivante
vendredi 16 octobre 2020
59 min
Esprits voyageurs : Nicole Willis, Christophe Marguet, David Krakauer, Kathleen Tagg, Freddie Hubbard and more