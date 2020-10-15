Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 15 octobre 2020
Les bienheureux : Jowee Omicil, Papanosh, Erroll Garner, Enzo Carniel, Horace Parlan and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Dans Banzzaï ce soir, le plus joyeux des pianistes, le plus cabotin des musiciens, et un saxophoniste dont l'énergie nous fait pousser des cris. Tout pour être heureux.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Joe Williams & Harry ""sweets"" Edison
Out of NowhereJohnny Green. : compositeur, Edward Heyman. : compositeur, Joe Williams (voix), Harry ""Sweets"" Edison (trompette), Jimmy Forest (saxophone ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (piano), Tommy Potter (contrebasse), Clarence Johnston (batterie)Album Together Label Roulette (SR52069) Année 1961
- 19h04Erroll Garner
Robbins' NestSir Charles Thomson. : compositeur, Erroll Garner (piano), John Simmons (contrebasse), Shadow Wilson (batterie)Album BD Music presents Erroll Garner Label Bdmusic (73085) Année 2015
- 19h07Horace Parlan
Up & DownHorace Parlan. : compositeur, Horace Parlan (piano), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare), George Tucker (contrebasse), Al Harewood (batterie)Album Up & Down Label Blue Note (BST 84 082) Année 1963
- 19h14The Jimmy Rushing All Stars
Gee, Baby, Ain't I Good to YouAndy Razaf. : compositeur, Don Redman. : compositeur, Jimmy Rushing (voix), Buck Clayton (trompette), Dickie Wells (trombone), Julian Dash (saxophone ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (piano), Gene Ramey (contrebasse), Jo Jones (batterie)Album The many faces of jazz / Vol. 16 Label Disques Vogue (CMDMA9668) Année 1969
- 19h20James Booker
Papa was a RascalJames Booker (piano)Album Spiders on the Keys Label Rounder Année 1993
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 14 octobre 2020