Les batailles : Abbey Lincoln, Alain Jean-Marie, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Golden Gate Quartet and more

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble « The Colors That You Bring » The Colors That You Bring Damon Locks (électroniques, Voix, Cloches), Angel Bat Dawid (clarinette), Dana Hall (batterie, Percussions), Arif Smith (percussions), Phillip Armstrong (voix), Monique Golding (voix), Eric Mccarter (voix), Tramaine Parker (voix), Lauren Robinson (voix) LABEL : International Anthem ANNÉE : 2019