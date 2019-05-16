Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Jeudi 16 mai 2019
Les batailles : Abbey Lincoln, Alain Jean-Marie, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Golden Gate Quartet and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, les murs tombent au combat, les trompettes libèrent, l'armée se mobilise, ce soir le monde s'écroule mais nous luttons de toute la force de nos notes.
La programmation musicale :
19:04
Woody Shaw
« Woody Shaw - The Complete Columbia Albums Collection » Isabel The LiberatorWoody Shaw (trompette), James Spaulding (flûte), Gary Bartz (saxophone Alto), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Steve Turre (trombone), Larry Willis (piano), Stafford James (basse), Victor Lewis (batterie), Nana Vasconcelos (percussions, Congas)LABEL : Columbia Legacy RecordsANNÉE : 1978
19:12
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
« Hypnotic Brass Ensemble » FlipsideGabriel Hubert (trompette), Saiph Graves (trombone), Amal Hubert (trompette), Jafar Graves (trompette), Seba Graves (trombone), Tycho Cohran (sousaphone), Uttama Hubert (euphonium), Sola Akingbola (batterie)LABEL : Honest JonsANNÉE : 2009
19:19
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble
« The Colors That You Bring » The Colors That You BringDamon Locks (électroniques, Voix, Cloches), Angel Bat Dawid (clarinette), Dana Hall (batterie, Percussions), Arif Smith (percussions), Phillip Armstrong (voix), Monique Golding (voix), Eric Mccarter (voix), Tramaine Parker (voix), Lauren Robinson (voix)LABEL : International AnthemANNÉE : 2019
19:25
Gary Burton
« Alone at Last » Hand Bags and Glad RagsGary Burton (vibraphone, Piano, Piano électrique, Orgue)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 2007
19:31
Tom Jobim
« Inedito » Chega de SaudadesAntonio Carlos Jobim (piano, Voix), Jaques Morelenbaum (violoncelle), Paulo Jobim (guitare), Paulinho Braga (batterie), Danilo Caymmi (flûte, Voix), David Sacks (trombone), Simone Caymmi (voix), Paula Morelenbaum (voix), Maucha Adnet (voix), Elizabeth Jobim (voix), Ana Lontra Jobim (voix)ALBUM : INEDITOLABEL : BMG
19:35
Alain Jean-marie Trio
« Lazy Afternnon » AriosoAlain Jean-marie (piano), Gilles Naturel (contrebasse), John Betsch (batterie)LABEL : ShaïANNÉE : 2000
19:42
Abbey Lincoln
« The World Is Falling Down » The World Is Falling DownAbbey Lincoln (voix), Jacky Mclean (saxophone Alto), Clark Terry (trompette), Alain Jean-marie (piano), Charlie Haden (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)LABEL : Verve
19:49
Le Temps Des Cerises
« Mobilisation générale - Protest and Spirit Jazz From France » Attention.. l'arméeLe Collectif Le Temps Des Cerises, Kirjuhel (voix), Denis Levaillant (piano, Percussions), Pierre Rigaud (saxophone Ténor), Jean Méreu (trompette), Antoine Cuvelier (trombone), Gérard Tamestit (violon), Jean-jacques Avenel (contrebasse), Guy Oulchen (percussions), Christian Ville (batterie), Robert Lucien (batterie)LABEL : Born Bad RecordsANNÉE : 2013
