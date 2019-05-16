Banzzaï
Jeudi 16 mai 2019
59 min

Les batailles : Abbey Lincoln, Alain Jean-Marie, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Golden Gate Quartet and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les batailles : Abbey Lincoln, Alain Jean-Marie, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Golden Gate Quartet and more
Abbey Lincoln, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

Ce soir, les murs tombent au combat, les trompettes libèrent, l'armée se mobilise, ce soir le monde s'écroule mais nous luttons de toute la force de nos notes.

La programmation musicale :
    19:04
    Woody Shaw

    « Woody Shaw - The Complete Columbia Albums Collection » Isabel The Liberator

    Woody Shaw (trompette), James Spaulding (flûte), Gary Bartz (saxophone Alto), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Steve Turre (trombone), Larry Willis (piano), Stafford James (basse), Victor Lewis (batterie), Nana Vasconcelos (percussions, Congas)LABEL : Columbia Legacy RecordsANNÉE : 1978
    « Woody Shaw - The Complete Columbia Albums Collection » Isabel The Liberator
    19:12
    Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

    « Hypnotic Brass Ensemble » Flipside

    Gabriel Hubert (trompette), Saiph Graves (trombone), Amal Hubert (trompette), Jafar Graves (trompette), Seba Graves (trombone), Tycho Cohran (sousaphone), Uttama Hubert (euphonium), Sola Akingbola (batterie)LABEL : Honest JonsANNÉE : 2009
    « Hypnotic Brass Ensemble » Flipside
    19:19
    Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble

    « The Colors That You Bring » The Colors That You Bring

    Damon Locks (électroniques, Voix, Cloches), Angel Bat Dawid (clarinette), Dana Hall (batterie, Percussions), Arif Smith (percussions), Phillip Armstrong (voix), Monique Golding (voix), Eric Mccarter (voix), Tramaine Parker (voix), Lauren Robinson (voix)LABEL : International AnthemANNÉE : 2019
    « The Colors That You Bring » The Colors That You Bring
    19:25
    Gary Burton

    « Alone at Last » Hand Bags and Glad Rags

    Gary Burton (vibraphone, Piano, Piano électrique, Orgue)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 2007
    « Alone at Last » Hand Bags and Glad Rags
    19:31
    Tom Jobim

    « Inedito » Chega de Saudades

    Antonio Carlos Jobim (piano, Voix), Jaques Morelenbaum (violoncelle), Paulo Jobim (guitare), Paulinho Braga (batterie), Danilo Caymmi (flûte, Voix), David Sacks (trombone), Simone Caymmi (voix), Paula Morelenbaum (voix), Maucha Adnet (voix), Elizabeth Jobim (voix), Ana Lontra Jobim (voix)ALBUM : INEDITOLABEL : BMG
    « Inedito » Chega de Saudades
    19:35
    Alain Jean-marie Trio

    « Lazy Afternnon » Arioso

    Alain Jean-marie (piano), Gilles Naturel (contrebasse), John Betsch (batterie)LABEL : ShaïANNÉE : 2000
    « Lazy Afternnon » Arioso
    19:42
    Abbey Lincoln

    « The World Is Falling Down » The World Is Falling Down

    Abbey Lincoln (voix), Jacky Mclean (saxophone Alto), Clark Terry (trompette), Alain Jean-marie (piano), Charlie Haden (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)LABEL : Verve
    « The World Is Falling Down » The World Is Falling Down
    19:49
    Le Temps Des Cerises

    « Mobilisation générale - Protest and Spirit Jazz From France » Attention.. l'armée

    Le Collectif Le Temps Des Cerises, Kirjuhel (voix), Denis Levaillant (piano, Percussions), Pierre Rigaud (saxophone Ténor), Jean Méreu (trompette), Antoine Cuvelier (trombone), Gérard Tamestit (violon), Jean-jacques Avenel (contrebasse), Guy Oulchen (percussions), Christian Ville (batterie), Robert Lucien (batterie)LABEL : Born Bad RecordsANNÉE : 2013
    « Mobilisation générale - Protest and Spirit Jazz From France » Attention.. l'armée
