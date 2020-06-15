Banzzaï
Lundi 15 juin 2020
59 min

Les assoiffés : Mary Lou Williams, Shirley Horn, Betty Carter, Wayne Shorter and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les assoiffés : Mary Lou Williams, Shirley Horn, Betty Carter, Wayne Shorter and more
Mary Lou Williams, © Getty / Graphic House

Tournée générale ! Bouteilles débouchées, coudes levés, bouches asséchées... Il nous manque de quoi trinquer. Au label danois Steeplechase, tiens. Santé ! 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Serve another round - THE FIVE KEYS
    The Five Keys

    Serve Another Round

    Album I was a Mod Before You Were a Mod / Vol. 6 Label I Was A Mod Before You Were A Mod Année 2015
  • 19h04
    Pub crawling with Jimmy Deuchar / IPA special - TUBBY HAYES
    Tubby Hayes

    Pub crawling with Jimmy Deuchar / IPA special

    Jimmy Deuchar. : compositeur, Jimmy Deuchar (trompette), Derek Humble (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor), Ken Wray (trombone), Victor Feldman (piano), Lennie Bush (contrebasse), Phil Seamen (batterie)
    Album In Concert: The Jazz Couriers/The Couriers of jazz /Tubby's Groove: the Tubby Hayes Quartet/ Pub Crawling with Jimmy Deuchar Label Avid Entertainement (AMSC1014)
  • 19h11
    Quiet whiskey - WYNONIE HARRIS
    Wynonie Harris

    Quiet Whiskey

    Wynonie Harris. : compositeur, Henry Glover. : compositeur, Fred Weismantel. : compositeur, Robert Schell. : compositeur, Wynonie Harris (voix), Wilbur 'Red' Prysock (saxophone ténor), David Van Dyke (saxophone ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (piano), Mickey Baker (guitare), George Duvivier (basse), Gordon 'Specs' Powell (batterie)
    Album Wynonie 'Mr. Blues' Harris in the 50's. Rock Mr. Blues ! Label Rev-Ola Handstand (CR BAND 19) Année 2007
  • 19h15
    502 blues (drinkin' and drivin') - WAYNE SHORTER
    Wayne Shorter

    502 Blues (Drinkin' and Drivin')

    Jimmy Rowles. : compositeur, Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
    Album Adam's Apple Label Blue Note (7464032) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
