Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 15 juin 2020
Les assoiffés : Mary Lou Williams, Shirley Horn, Betty Carter, Wayne Shorter and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Tournée générale ! Bouteilles débouchées, coudes levés, bouches asséchées... Il nous manque de quoi trinquer. Au label danois Steeplechase, tiens. Santé !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00The Five Keys
Serve Another RoundAlbum I was a Mod Before You Were a Mod / Vol. 6 Label I Was A Mod Before You Were A Mod Année 2015
- 19h04Tubby Hayes
Pub crawling with Jimmy Deuchar / IPA specialJimmy Deuchar. : compositeur, Jimmy Deuchar (trompette), Derek Humble (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor), Ken Wray (trombone), Victor Feldman (piano), Lennie Bush (contrebasse), Phil Seamen (batterie)Album In Concert: The Jazz Couriers/The Couriers of jazz /Tubby's Groove: the Tubby Hayes Quartet/ Pub Crawling with Jimmy Deuchar Label Avid Entertainement (AMSC1014)
- 19h11Wynonie Harris
Quiet WhiskeyWynonie Harris. : compositeur, Henry Glover. : compositeur, Fred Weismantel. : compositeur, Robert Schell. : compositeur, Wynonie Harris (voix), Wilbur 'Red' Prysock (saxophone ténor), David Van Dyke (saxophone ténor), Sir Charles Thompson (piano), Mickey Baker (guitare), George Duvivier (basse), Gordon 'Specs' Powell (batterie)Album Wynonie 'Mr. Blues' Harris in the 50's. Rock Mr. Blues ! Label Rev-Ola Handstand (CR BAND 19) Année 2007
- 19h15Wayne Shorter
502 Blues (Drinkin' and Drivin')Jimmy Rowles. : compositeur, Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)Album Adam's Apple Label Blue Note (7464032) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 12 juin 2020
émission suivantemardi 16 juin 2020