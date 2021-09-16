Banzzaï
Jeudi 16 septembre 2021
59 min

Les appels : Barbara Acklin, Leïla Martial, Jowee Omicil, Duke Ellington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Barbara Acklin, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

Ce soir, nous appelons les papas, les esprits, les peintres, les amours. Êtes-vous là ? Nous entendez-vous ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Am I the same girl - BARBARA ACKLIN
    Barbara Acklin

    Am I the Same Girl

    Eugene Record. : compositeur, Sonny Sanders. : compositeur, Barbara Acklin (voix)
    Album Soulful Stuff Label Kent (CDKEN 919)
  • 19h05
    Are you my woman ? (Tell me so) - THE CHI-LITES
    Chi-Lites

    Are You My Woman ? (Tell me so)

    Eugene Record. : compositeur, Marshall Thompson (voix), Robert 'Squirrel' Lester (voix), Creadel 'Red' Jones (voix), Eugene Record (voix), Willie Henderson (direction)
    Album The best of the chi-lites Label Kent (CDKEN 911) Année 1987
  • 19h08
    Don't cha hear me calling to ya - JUNIOR MANCE
    Junior Mance

    Don't Cha Hear Me Calling to Ya

    Rudy Stevenson. : compositeur, Junior Mance (piano), Eric Gale (guitare électrique), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Billy Cobham (batterie)
    Album Right On ! Label Warner Bros (9548-37805-2) Année 1999
  • 19h14
    Blues For Pollock - ENRICO PIERANUNZI
    Enrico Pieranunzi

    Blues For Pollock

    Enrico Pieranunzi. : compositeur, Enrico Pieranunzi (piano)
    Album Frame Label Cam Jazz Année 2020
  • 19h17
    The shepherd (second concept) - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke Ellington

    The Shepherd (Second Concept)

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano), Ernie Shepard (contrebasse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)
    Album In the Uncommon Market Label Pablo (J33J20125) Année 1986
  • 19h25
    Sir Duke - AVISHAI COHEN , YONATHAN AVISHAI
    Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai

    Sir Duke

    Stevie Wonder. : compositeur, Avishai Cohen (tompette), Yonathan Avishai (piano)
    Album Playing The Room Label Ecm (ECM7752277) Année 2019
  • 19h28
    Oh papa - LEILA MARTIAL
    Leïla Martial

    Oh papa

    Eric Perez. : compositeur, Leïla Martial. : compositeur, Pierre Tereygeol. : compositeur, Leïla Martial (voix, claviers), Pierre Tereygeol (guitare, voix), Eric Perez (batterie, percussions, électroniques)
    Album Baabel Label Laborie Jazz (112484) Année 2016
