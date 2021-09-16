Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 16 septembre 2021
Jeudi 16 septembre 2021
Les appels : Barbara Acklin, Leïla Martial, Jowee Omicil, Duke Ellington and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous appelons les papas, les esprits, les peintres, les amours. Êtes-vous là ? Nous entendez-vous ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Barbara Acklin
Am I the Same GirlEugene Record. : compositeur, Sonny Sanders. : compositeur, Barbara Acklin (voix)Album Soulful Stuff Label Kent (CDKEN 919)
- 19h05Chi-Lites
Are You My Woman ? (Tell me so)Eugene Record. : compositeur, Marshall Thompson (voix), Robert 'Squirrel' Lester (voix), Creadel 'Red' Jones (voix), Eugene Record (voix), Willie Henderson (direction)Album The best of the chi-lites Label Kent (CDKEN 911) Année 1987
- 19h08Junior Mance
Don't Cha Hear Me Calling to YaRudy Stevenson. : compositeur, Junior Mance (piano), Eric Gale (guitare électrique), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Billy Cobham (batterie)Album Right On ! Label Warner Bros (9548-37805-2) Année 1999
- 19h14Enrico Pieranunzi
Blues For PollockEnrico Pieranunzi. : compositeur, Enrico Pieranunzi (piano)Album Frame Label Cam Jazz Année 2020
- 19h17Duke Ellington
The Shepherd (Second Concept)Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano), Ernie Shepard (contrebasse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)Album In the Uncommon Market Label Pablo (J33J20125) Année 1986
- 19h25Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai
Sir DukeStevie Wonder. : compositeur, Avishai Cohen (tompette), Yonathan Avishai (piano)Album Playing The Room Label Ecm (ECM7752277) Année 2019
- 19h28Leïla Martial
Oh papaEric Perez. : compositeur, Leïla Martial. : compositeur, Pierre Tereygeol. : compositeur, Leïla Martial (voix, claviers), Pierre Tereygeol (guitare, voix), Eric Perez (batterie, percussions, électroniques)Album Baabel Label Laborie Jazz (112484) Année 2016
