Mercredi 13 mars 2019
Le temps passe : Sam Rivers, Jacques Schwarz-Bart, Makaya McCraven, Django Reinhardt and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, le temps passe. Il fait danser les souvenirs, il lave les peines, et fait briller les yeux des anciens amoureux...
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Dooley Wilson
« Best Of BDCiné » Play It Again Sam : As Time Goes ByDooley Wilson (piano, Voix), Ingrid Bergman (voix)ALBUM : FILM NOIR BD+2CDS 2007LABEL : NOCTURNEANNÉE : 2015
19:06
Sam Rivers
« Contours » Dance of the TripedalHubbard, Hancock, Carter, Chambers, Sam Rivers (saxophone Ténor, Saxophone Soprano, Flûte), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Joe Chambers (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 2004
19:16
Henry Mancini
« Henry Mancini - The Classic Soundtrack Collection » Here’s Looking at You, KidNational Philharmonic OrchestraLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
19:20
Tina Brooks
« Minor Move » Star EyesTina Brooks (saxophone Ténor), Lee Morgan (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1958
19:28
Anthony Joseph
« People Of The Sun » Dig Out Your EyeJason Yarde, Anthony Joseph (voix, Choeur), Jason Yarde (saxophone Alto, Choeur, Arrangement), Florian Pellissier (wurlitzer, Synthétiseur Prophet), Kiwan Landreth-smith (guitare électrique), Andrew John (basse électrique), David Bitan (batterie), Modupe Folasade Onilu (percussions)LABEL : Heavenly SweetnessANNÉE : 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
