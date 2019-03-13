Banzzaï
Mercredi 13 mars 2019
59 min

Le temps passe : Sam Rivers, Jacques Schwarz-Bart, Makaya McCraven, Django Reinhardt and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sam Rivers, © Getty / Frans Schellekens

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, le temps passe. Il fait danser les souvenirs, il lave les peines, et fait briller les yeux des anciens amoureux...

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Dooley Wilson

    « Best Of BDCiné » Play It Again Sam : As Time Goes By

    Dooley Wilson (piano, Voix), Ingrid Bergman (voix)ALBUM : FILM NOIR BD+2CDS 2007LABEL : NOCTURNEANNÉE : 2015
    19:06
    Sam Rivers

    « Contours » Dance of the Tripedal

    Hubbard, Hancock, Carter, Chambers, Sam Rivers (saxophone Ténor, Saxophone Soprano, Flûte), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Joe Chambers (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 2004
    19:16
    Henry Mancini

    « Henry Mancini - The Classic Soundtrack Collection » Here’s Looking at You, Kid

    National Philharmonic OrchestraLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
    19:20
    Tina Brooks

    « Minor Move » Star Eyes

    Tina Brooks (saxophone Ténor), Lee Morgan (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1958
    19:28
    Anthony Joseph

    « People Of The Sun » Dig Out Your Eye

    Jason Yarde, Anthony Joseph (voix, Choeur), Jason Yarde (saxophone Alto, Choeur, Arrangement), Florian Pellissier (wurlitzer, Synthétiseur Prophet), Kiwan Landreth-smith (guitare électrique), Andrew John (basse électrique), David Bitan (batterie), Modupe Folasade Onilu (percussions)LABEL : Heavenly SweetnessANNÉE : 2018
