Le coiffeur : Youn Sun Nah, Nicholas Payton, Roberto Negro, Jamie Saft and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nos notes, nous les tresserons, nous les shampouinerons, nous les coifferons de plumes et de lumière. Ce soir, Banzzaï ressemblerait presque à un salon de coiffure...
[première diffusion le 27 février 2018]
Programmation musicale
Professor Longhair - Big Chief (live)
Album Rough Guide to New Orleans
World Music Network
Les McCann - The Shampoo (live)
Album Les Mccann Ltd. plays the shampoo at the village cafe / Les Mccann Ltd. In New York
Fresh Sound
The Buttshakers - In the City
Album Sweet Rewards
Underdog UR871774
Roberto Negro, Dadada - Shampoo
Album Saison 3
Label Bleu LBLC6725
Bobby Timmons - So Tired
Album Milestones of a legend
Intense Media 4053796003959
Dexter Gordon - Le Coiffeur
Album Gettin’ Around
Blue Note CDP 7466812
Youn Sun Nah - Black is the color of my true love’s Hair
Album She Moves On
ACT ACT90372
Jamie Saft - The Barrier
Album Loneliness Road
RareNoise RNR077
Alberta Hunter - The Darktown Strutters’ Ball
Album Amtrak Blues
Columbia JC 36430
Nicholas Payton - Tiger Rag
Album Dear Louis
Verve 549419-2
Charles Pasi - Good Enough
Album Bricks
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration