Le coiffeur : Youn Sun Nah, Nicholas Payton, Roberto Negro, Jamie Saft and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nos notes, nous les tresserons, nous les shampouinerons, nous les coifferons de plumes et de lumière. Ce soir, Banzzaï ressemblerait presque à un salon de coiffure...

[première diffusion le 27 février 2018]

Programmation musicale

Professor Longhair - Big Chief (live)

Album Rough Guide to New Orleans

World Music Network

Les McCann - The Shampoo (live)

Album Les Mccann Ltd. plays the shampoo at the village cafe / Les Mccann Ltd. In New York

Fresh Sound

The Buttshakers - In the City

Album Sweet Rewards

Underdog UR871774

Roberto Negro, Dadada - Shampoo

Album Saison 3

Label Bleu LBLC6725

Bobby Timmons - So Tired

Album Milestones of a legend

Intense Media 4053796003959

Dexter Gordon - Le Coiffeur

Album Gettin’ Around

Blue Note CDP 7466812

Youn Sun Nah - Black is the color of my true love’s Hair

Album She Moves On

ACT ACT90372

Jamie Saft - The Barrier

Album Loneliness Road

RareNoise RNR077

Alberta Hunter - The Darktown Strutters’ Ball

Album Amtrak Blues

Columbia JC 36430

Nicholas Payton - Tiger Rag

Album Dear Louis

Verve 549419-2

Charles Pasi - Good Enough

Album Bricks

Blue Note