Lundi 13 décembre 2021
59 min

Lâchons les chiens : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jutta Hip, PJ5, Itamar Borochov, Ceramic Dog and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lâchons les chiens : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jutta Hip, PJ5, Itamar Borochov, Ceramic Dog and more
Dee Dee Bridgewater, © Getty / Paul Marotta

Chiens de prairie, chiens de chasse, chiens paresseux ou chiens envieux...ce soir dans Banzzai, il y aura des os pour tout le monde.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Watch the dog that bring the bone - SANDY GAYE
    Sandy Gaye

    Watch the Dog That Bring the Bone

    Richard Marx. : compositeur, Bill Wright. : compositeur, Sandy Gaye (voix)
    Album Eccentric Soul / The Tragar & Note Labels Label Numero (N020A)
  • 19h05
    Cool dogs - JUTTA HIPP QUINTET
    Jutta Hipp Quintet

    Cool Dogs

    Joki Freund. : compositeur, Jutta Hipp (piano), Emil Mangelsdorff (saxophone alto), Joki Freund (saxophone ténor), Hans Kresse (contrebasse), Karl Sanner (batterie)
    Album Cool Dogs and Two Oranges Label L+R Records (LR 41 006) Année 1980
  • 19h09
    Dog eat dog - THE SOULJAZZ ORCHESTRA
    The Souljazz Orchestra

    Dog Eat Dog

    Mabinuori Kayode Idowu (spoken word), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie, congas), Pierre Chrétien (claviers, percussions), Marielle Rivard (drum machine, agogo, percussions), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto), Ed Lister (trompette)
    Album Under Burning Skies Label Strut (STRUT155CD) Année 2017
  • 19h17
    Walking the dog - RUFUS THOMAS
    Rufus Thomas

    Walking the Dog

    Rufus Thomas. : compositeur, Rufus Thomas (voix)
    Album Walking the Dog Label Stax (SCD24 703-2) Année 1963
  • 19h19
    Simple silver surfer - JAIMIE BRANCH
    Jaimie Branch

    Simple Silver Surfer

    Jaimie Branch. : compositeur, Jaimie Branch (trompette), Lester St. Louis (violoncelle, percussions), Jason Ajemian (contrebasse), Chad Taylor (batterie, mbira, xylophone)
    Album Fly or Die II - Bird Dogs of Paradise Label International Anthem (0027) Année 2019
