Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 13 décembre 2021
Lâchons les chiens : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jutta Hip, PJ5, Itamar Borochov, Ceramic Dog and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Chiens de prairie, chiens de chasse, chiens paresseux ou chiens envieux...ce soir dans Banzzai, il y aura des os pour tout le monde.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Sandy Gaye
Watch the Dog That Bring the BoneRichard Marx. : compositeur, Bill Wright. : compositeur, Sandy Gaye (voix)Album Eccentric Soul / The Tragar & Note Labels Label Numero (N020A)
- 19h05Jutta Hipp Quintet
Cool DogsJoki Freund. : compositeur, Jutta Hipp (piano), Emil Mangelsdorff (saxophone alto), Joki Freund (saxophone ténor), Hans Kresse (contrebasse), Karl Sanner (batterie)Album Cool Dogs and Two Oranges Label L+R Records (LR 41 006) Année 1980
- 19h09The Souljazz Orchestra
Dog Eat DogMabinuori Kayode Idowu (spoken word), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie, congas), Pierre Chrétien (claviers, percussions), Marielle Rivard (drum machine, agogo, percussions), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto), Ed Lister (trompette)Album Under Burning Skies Label Strut (STRUT155CD) Année 2017
- 19h17Rufus Thomas
Walking the DogRufus Thomas. : compositeur, Rufus Thomas (voix)Album Walking the Dog Label Stax (SCD24 703-2) Année 1963
- 19h19Jaimie Branch
Simple Silver SurferJaimie Branch. : compositeur, Jaimie Branch (trompette), Lester St. Louis (violoncelle, percussions), Jason Ajemian (contrebasse), Chad Taylor (batterie, mbira, xylophone)Album Fly or Die II - Bird Dogs of Paradise Label International Anthem (0027) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 10 décembre 2021
émission suivantemardi 14 décembre 2021