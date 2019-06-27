Banzzaï
Jeudi 27 juin 2019
59 min

La vie sous la pluie : Esperanza Spalding, Hanna Paulsberg, Django Reinhardt, Dan Tepfer and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Esperanza Spalding, © Getty / Gallo Images

Ce soir nous célébrons celle qui nous a souvent accompagné cette année, celle qu'on n'a pas eu le temps de regretter, celle dont on espère qu'elle nous laissera tranquille cet été : la pluie.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Rendez-vous sous la pluie - CHARLES TRENET / JOHNNY HESS
    Jean Sablon, Django Reinhardt

    Rendez-vous sous la pluie

    Charles Trenet. : compositeur, Johnny Hess. : compositeur, Jean Sablon (voix), Django Reinhardt (guitare), Joseph Reinhardt (guitare), Stéphane Grappelli (violon), Louis Vola (contrebasse)
    Album Chante Paris Label Marianne Mélodie (398134) Année 2017
  • 19h05
    When it rains - Brad Mehldau
    Felbm

    When It Rains

    Brad Mehldau. : compositeur, Eelco Topper
    Album Tape 1 / Tape2 Label Soundway Année 2018
  • 19h08
    Mashita - MANSUR BROWN
    Mansur Brown

    Mashita

    Mansur Brown. : compositeur
    Album Shiroi Label Black Focus (BFR002)
  • 19h11
    Rain shower - OLU DARA / GREG BANDY
    Olu Dara

    Rain Shower

    Olu Dara. : compositeur, Olu Dara (voix, cornet), Kwateir Jones-Quartey (guitare), Ivan Ramire (guitare), John Adams (saxophone ténor), Rudy 'Obadeli' Herbert (orgue Hammond B3), Alonzo Gardner (basse), Richard James (congas), Greg Bandy (batterie), Melba Joyce (choeurs), Joyce Malone (choeurs), Cantrese Alloway (choeurs), Darada David (choeurs)
    Album In The World : From Natchez To New York Label Atlantic (7567-83077-2) Année 1998
  • 19h16
    The comedian : Jackie In The Rain - TERENCE BLANCHARD
    Terence Blanchard

    Jackie in the Rain

    Terence Blanchard. : compositeur, Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Terence Blanchard (trompette), Kenny Barron (piano), David Pulphus (basse), Carl Allen (batterie)
    Album Bof / The Comedian Label Blue Note Année 2017
  • 19h22
    Constant motion - DAN TEPFER
    Dan Tepfer

    Constant Motion

    Dan Tepfer. : compositeur, Dan Tepfer (Disklavier CFX piano, programmation)
    Album Natural Machines Label Sunnyside (SSC1559) Année 2019
  • 19h28
    Comin' down - Dee Clark / Bobby Darin
    Jackie Shane

    Comin’ Down

    Jackie Shane (voix)
    Album Any Other Way Label Numero Group Année 2017
  • 19h31
    Blind man, blind man - HERBIE HANCOCK
    Herbie Hancock

    Blind Man, Blind Man

    Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Grant Green (guitare), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Donald Byrd (trompette), Chuck Israels (basse), Tony Williams (batterie)
    Album My Point Of View Label Blue Note (7841262) Année 1987
  • 19h40
    Night and day - COLE PORTER
    Erroll Garner

    Night and Day

    Cole Porter. : compositeur, Erroll Garner (piano), Denzil DeCosta Best (batterie), Eddie Calhoun (basse)
    Album The Complete Concert By The Sea Label Columbia Legacy (88875120842) Année 2015
  • 19h45
    Scent of soil - HANNA PAULSBERG
    Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo

    Scent of Soi

    Hanna Paulsberg. : compositeur, Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo, Hanna Paulsberg (saxophone), Magnus Broo (trompette), Oscar Grönberg (piano), Trygve Fiske (contrebasse), Hans Hulbækmo (batterie)
    Album Daughter Of The Sun Label Odin (ODINCD9565) Année 2018
