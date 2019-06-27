La vie sous la pluie : Esperanza Spalding, Hanna Paulsberg, Django Reinhardt, Dan Tepfer and more

Olu Dara

Rain Shower

Olu Dara. : compositeur, Olu Dara (voix, cornet), Kwateir Jones-Quartey (guitare), Ivan Ramire (guitare), John Adams (saxophone ténor), Rudy 'Obadeli' Herbert (orgue Hammond B3), Alonzo Gardner (basse), Richard James (congas), Greg Bandy (batterie), Melba Joyce (choeurs), Joyce Malone (choeurs), Cantrese Alloway (choeurs), Darada David (choeurs)