Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 27 juin 2019
La vie sous la pluie : Esperanza Spalding, Hanna Paulsberg, Django Reinhardt, Dan Tepfer and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir nous célébrons celle qui nous a souvent accompagné cette année, celle qu'on n'a pas eu le temps de regretter, celle dont on espère qu'elle nous laissera tranquille cet été : la pluie.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Jean Sablon, Django Reinhardt
Rendez-vous sous la pluieCharles Trenet. : compositeur, Johnny Hess. : compositeur, Jean Sablon (voix), Django Reinhardt (guitare), Joseph Reinhardt (guitare), Stéphane Grappelli (violon), Louis Vola (contrebasse)Album Chante Paris Label Marianne Mélodie (398134) Année 2017
- 19h05Felbm
When It RainsBrad Mehldau. : compositeur, Eelco TopperAlbum Tape 1 / Tape2 Label Soundway Année 2018
- 19h08Mansur Brown
MashitaMansur Brown. : compositeurAlbum Shiroi Label Black Focus (BFR002)
- 19h11Olu Dara
Rain ShowerOlu Dara. : compositeur, Olu Dara (voix, cornet), Kwateir Jones-Quartey (guitare), Ivan Ramire (guitare), John Adams (saxophone ténor), Rudy 'Obadeli' Herbert (orgue Hammond B3), Alonzo Gardner (basse), Richard James (congas), Greg Bandy (batterie), Melba Joyce (choeurs), Joyce Malone (choeurs), Cantrese Alloway (choeurs), Darada David (choeurs)Album In The World : From Natchez To New York Label Atlantic (7567-83077-2) Année 1998
- 19h16Terence Blanchard
Jackie in the RainTerence Blanchard. : compositeur, Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Terence Blanchard (trompette), Kenny Barron (piano), David Pulphus (basse), Carl Allen (batterie)Album Bof / The Comedian Label Blue Note Année 2017
- 19h22Dan Tepfer
Constant MotionDan Tepfer. : compositeur, Dan Tepfer (Disklavier CFX piano, programmation)Album Natural Machines Label Sunnyside (SSC1559) Année 2019
- 19h28Jackie Shane
Comin’ DownJackie Shane (voix)Album Any Other Way Label Numero Group Année 2017
- 19h31Herbie Hancock
Blind Man, Blind ManHerbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Grant Green (guitare), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Donald Byrd (trompette), Chuck Israels (basse), Tony Williams (batterie)Album My Point Of View Label Blue Note (7841262) Année 1987
- 19h40Erroll Garner
Night and DayCole Porter. : compositeur, Erroll Garner (piano), Denzil DeCosta Best (batterie), Eddie Calhoun (basse)Album The Complete Concert By The Sea Label Columbia Legacy (88875120842) Année 2015
- 19h45Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo
Scent of SoiHanna Paulsberg. : compositeur, Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo, Hanna Paulsberg (saxophone), Magnus Broo (trompette), Oscar Grönberg (piano), Trygve Fiske (contrebasse), Hans Hulbækmo (batterie)Album Daughter Of The Sun Label Odin (ODINCD9565) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
