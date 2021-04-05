Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Lundi 5 avril 2021
59 min

La roue de la fortune : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Thomas Grimmonprez, Art Blakey, Emir Kusturica and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Véronique Hermann Sambin, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

Voilà la roue de la fortune. Elle tourne, elle tourne... Amenant parfois la souffrance, parfois la chance !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Wheel of fortune - JIMMY SCOTT
    Jimmy Scott

    Wheel of Fortune

    Ace Adams, Gladys Hampton, Regina Adams : compositeur, Jimmy Scott (chant), Benny Bailey (trompette), Duke Garrette (trompette), Ed Mullens (trompette), Leo Shepherd (trompette), Walter Williams (trompette), Jerome Richardson (flûte, saxophone ténor), Billy Williams (saxophone ténor), Curtis Lowe (saxophone ténor), Johhny Board (saxophone ténor), Bobby Palter (saxophone alto), Lonnie Shaw (saxophone baryton), Al Grey (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Jimmy Wormick (trombone), Paul Lee (trombone), Wes Montgomery (guitare), Doug Duke (piano, orgue), Lionel Hampton (vibraphone), Roy Johnson (contrebasse), Ellis Bartee (batterie)
    Album Everybody's Somebody's Fool Label Grp Année 1999
  • 19h05
    Spinning wheels - JIMMY MAC GRIFF
    Jimmy McGriff

    Spinning Wheel

    D.C Thomas : compositeur, Blue Mitchell (trompete), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Inconnu (guitare), Jimmy McGriff (orgue), Horace Ott (piano électrique), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Bernard Purdie (batterie)
    Album Electric Funk Label Blue Note (7843502) Année 1997
  • 19h08
    Big wheel - THOMAS GRIMMONPREZ
    Thomas Grimmonprez

    Big Wheel

    Thomas Grimmonprez. : compositeur, Thomas Grimmonprez (batterie), Benjamin Moussay (piano), Manu Codjia (guitare), Jérôme Regard (contrebasse)
    Album Big Wheel Label Out Note (OTN629) Année 2019
  • 19h15
    Serbian folk song - STEPHANE KERECKI TRIO
    Tradditionnel Serbecompositeur

    Serbian Folk Song

    Stephane Kerecki Trio, Bojan Z, Tony Malaby, Tony Malaby (saxophone soprano), Matthieu Donarier (saxophone ténor), Bojan Zulfikarpasic (piano), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse), Thomas Grimmonprez (batterie)
    Album Sound Architects Label Out Note (OTN 017) Année 2012
  • 19h21
    Bubamara (Main version) - BLACK CAT
    Black Cat White Cat

    Chat noir, chat blanc : Bubamara

    Black Cat White Cat. : compositeur, Miki ""zube"" (chant), Saban Bajramovic (chant), Bokan Stankovic (trompettes), Verisa Miloradovic (clarinette), Dejan Manigodic (tuba), Dejan Sparavalo (violons, chant), Vojislav Aralica (claviers, guitares, basse), Cakija (guitare), Ognjen Sucur (basse acoustique), Zoran Zivkov (basse acoustique), Tamara Popovic (choeurs), Rade Kosmajac (claviers), Braca Levaci (tambourin), Krin (tambourin), Kaljari Orchestra, Boban Salijevic's Trumpet Orchestra, National Opera String Quintet, No Smoking
    Album BOF / Chat noir, chat blanc Label Barclay (559350-2) Année 1998
  • 19h27
    Bosna calling - DUSKO GOYKOVIC
    Dusko Goykovic

    Bosna Calling

    Traditionnel Yougoslave : compositeur, Dusko Goykovich (trompette), Ferdinand Powell (saxophone ténor), Tete Mantoliu (piano), Robert Langerais (contrebasse), Joy Nay (batterie)
    Album Spiritual Jazz Vol. 2 Europe / Esoteric, modal & deep european jazz 1960 - 78 Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 046)
  • 19h33
    Johnny's blue - ART BLAKEY
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    Johnny's Blue

    Lee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (basse), Art Blake (batterie)
    Album Like Someone In Love Label Blue Note (7842452) Année 1988
  • 19h43
    Bel pwomes - VERONIQUE HERMANN SAMBIN
    Véronique Hermann Sambin

    Bel Pwomes

    Lee Morgan : compositeur, Véronique Hermann Sambin (voix), Xavier Richardeau (saxophone baryton), Frédéric Nardin (piano), Samuel Hubert (contrebasse), Romain Saaron (batterie), Inor Sotolongo (percussions)
    Album Basalte Label Jazz Family Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
