Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 5 avril 2021
La roue de la fortune : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Thomas Grimmonprez, Art Blakey, Emir Kusturica and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Voilà la roue de la fortune. Elle tourne, elle tourne... Amenant parfois la souffrance, parfois la chance !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Jimmy Scott
Wheel of FortuneAce Adams, Gladys Hampton, Regina Adams : compositeur, Jimmy Scott (chant), Benny Bailey (trompette), Duke Garrette (trompette), Ed Mullens (trompette), Leo Shepherd (trompette), Walter Williams (trompette), Jerome Richardson (flûte, saxophone ténor), Billy Williams (saxophone ténor), Curtis Lowe (saxophone ténor), Johhny Board (saxophone ténor), Bobby Palter (saxophone alto), Lonnie Shaw (saxophone baryton), Al Grey (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Jimmy Wormick (trombone), Paul Lee (trombone), Wes Montgomery (guitare), Doug Duke (piano, orgue), Lionel Hampton (vibraphone), Roy Johnson (contrebasse), Ellis Bartee (batterie)Album Everybody's Somebody's Fool Label Grp Année 1999
- 19h05Jimmy McGriff
Spinning WheelD.C Thomas : compositeur, Blue Mitchell (trompete), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Inconnu (guitare), Jimmy McGriff (orgue), Horace Ott (piano électrique), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Bernard Purdie (batterie)Album Electric Funk Label Blue Note (7843502) Année 1997
- 19h08Thomas Grimmonprez
Big WheelThomas Grimmonprez. : compositeur, Thomas Grimmonprez (batterie), Benjamin Moussay (piano), Manu Codjia (guitare), Jérôme Regard (contrebasse)Album Big Wheel Label Out Note (OTN629) Année 2019
- 19h15Tradditionnel Serbecompositeur
Serbian Folk SongStephane Kerecki Trio, Bojan Z, Tony Malaby, Tony Malaby (saxophone soprano), Matthieu Donarier (saxophone ténor), Bojan Zulfikarpasic (piano), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse), Thomas Grimmonprez (batterie)Album Sound Architects Label Out Note (OTN 017) Année 2012
- 19h21Black Cat White Cat
Chat noir, chat blanc : BubamaraBlack Cat White Cat. : compositeur, Miki ""zube"" (chant), Saban Bajramovic (chant), Bokan Stankovic (trompettes), Verisa Miloradovic (clarinette), Dejan Manigodic (tuba), Dejan Sparavalo (violons, chant), Vojislav Aralica (claviers, guitares, basse), Cakija (guitare), Ognjen Sucur (basse acoustique), Zoran Zivkov (basse acoustique), Tamara Popovic (choeurs), Rade Kosmajac (claviers), Braca Levaci (tambourin), Krin (tambourin), Kaljari Orchestra, Boban Salijevic's Trumpet Orchestra, National Opera String Quintet, No SmokingAlbum BOF / Chat noir, chat blanc Label Barclay (559350-2) Année 1998
- 19h27Dusko Goykovic
Bosna CallingTraditionnel Yougoslave : compositeur, Dusko Goykovich (trompette), Ferdinand Powell (saxophone ténor), Tete Mantoliu (piano), Robert Langerais (contrebasse), Joy Nay (batterie)Album Spiritual Jazz Vol. 2 Europe / Esoteric, modal & deep european jazz 1960 - 78 Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 046)
- 19h33Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Johnny's BlueLee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (basse), Art Blake (batterie)Album Like Someone In Love Label Blue Note (7842452) Année 1988
- 19h43Véronique Hermann Sambin
Bel PwomesLee Morgan : compositeur, Véronique Hermann Sambin (voix), Xavier Richardeau (saxophone baryton), Frédéric Nardin (piano), Samuel Hubert (contrebasse), Romain Saaron (batterie), Inor Sotolongo (percussions)Album Basalte Label Jazz Family Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 2 avril 2021
émission suivantemardi 6 avril 2021