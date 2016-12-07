Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 26 décembre 2016
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : So long, Sharon Jones

Hommage à Sharon Jones ce soir dans Banzzaï, en pleine période de fête...!

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : So long, Sharon Jones
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

Elle était américaine, elle chantait la soul comme personne, et elle nous a quittés, en novembre dernier. Parce que c'était une fête de l'entendre chanter, aux côtés de son orchestre étincelant, les DAP KINGS. So long, Sharon Jones !

Programmation musicale

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - 8 days of Hannukah
Album It’s a Holiday Soul Party
Daptone Records

It's a holiday soul Party
It's a holiday soul Party

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Ain’t It Hard
Album Dap’ Dippin’ With…
Daptone Records

Dap’ Dippin’ With…
Dap’ Dippin’ With…

Antibalas - The Ratcatcher
Album Antibalas
Daptone Records

Antibalas
Antibalas

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - How Long Do I Have to Wait For you ?
Album Naturally
Daptone Records

Naturally
Naturally

The Budos Band - Up From the South
Album The Budos Band
Daptone Records / Ter a terre

The Budos Band
The Budos Band

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Better Things
Album I Learned the Hard Way
Daptone

I Learned The Hard Way
I Learned The Hard Way

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Nobody’s Baby
Album 100 days, 100 Nights
TER A TERRE

100 days 100 nights
100 days 100 nights

Michael Bublé and Sharon Jones - Baby (You’ve Got What It takes)
Album Crazy Love
Reprise Records

Crazy love
Crazy love

Lou Donaldson - Pot Belly
Album Pretty Things
Blue Note Records

Pretty Things
Pretty Things

Amy Winehouse - You Know I’m no Good
Album Back to Black
Universal Island Records Ltd. a Universal Music Company

Back to Black
Back to Black

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Stranger to My Happiness
Album Give the People What they Want
Other Hand

Give the People What they Want
Give the People What they Want

Saun and Starr - Big Wheel
Album Look Closer
Daptone Records

Look Closer
Look Closer
