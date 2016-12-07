La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : So long, Sharon Jones

Elle était américaine, elle chantait la soul comme personne, et elle nous a quittés, en novembre dernier. Parce que c'était une fête de l'entendre chanter, aux côtés de son orchestre étincelant, les DAP KINGS. So long, Sharon Jones !

Programmation musicale

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - 8 days of Hannukah

Album It’s a Holiday Soul Party

Daptone Records

•

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Ain’t It Hard

Album Dap’ Dippin’ With…

Daptone Records

•

Antibalas - The Ratcatcher

Album Antibalas

Daptone Records

•

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - How Long Do I Have to Wait For you ?

Album Naturally

Daptone Records

•

The Budos Band - Up From the South

Album The Budos Band

Daptone Records / Ter a terre

•

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Better Things

Album I Learned the Hard Way

Daptone

•

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Nobody’s Baby

Album 100 days, 100 Nights

TER A TERRE

•

Michael Bublé and Sharon Jones - Baby (You’ve Got What It takes)

Album Crazy Love

Reprise Records

•

Lou Donaldson - Pot Belly

Album Pretty Things

Blue Note Records

•

Amy Winehouse - You Know I’m no Good

Album Back to Black

Universal Island Records Ltd. a Universal Music Company

•

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Stranger to My Happiness

Album Give the People What they Want

Other Hand

•

Saun and Starr - Big Wheel

Album Look Closer

Daptone Records