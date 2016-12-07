La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : So long, Sharon Jones
Hommage à Sharon Jones ce soir dans Banzzaï, en pleine période de fête...!
Elle était américaine, elle chantait la soul comme personne, et elle nous a quittés, en novembre dernier. Parce que c'était une fête de l'entendre chanter, aux côtés de son orchestre étincelant, les DAP KINGS. So long, Sharon Jones !
Programmation musicale
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - 8 days of Hannukah
Album It’s a Holiday Soul Party
Daptone Records
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Ain’t It Hard
Album Dap’ Dippin’ With…
Daptone Records
Antibalas - The Ratcatcher
Album Antibalas
Daptone Records
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - How Long Do I Have to Wait For you ?
Album Naturally
Daptone Records
The Budos Band - Up From the South
Album The Budos Band
Daptone Records / Ter a terre
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Better Things
Album I Learned the Hard Way
Daptone
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Nobody’s Baby
Album 100 days, 100 Nights
TER A TERRE
Michael Bublé and Sharon Jones - Baby (You’ve Got What It takes)
Album Crazy Love
Reprise Records
Lou Donaldson - Pot Belly
Album Pretty Things
Blue Note Records
Amy Winehouse - You Know I’m no Good
Album Back to Black
Universal Island Records Ltd. a Universal Music Company
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Stranger to My Happiness
Album Give the People What they Want
Other Hand
Saun and Starr - Big Wheel
Album Look Closer
Daptone Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction