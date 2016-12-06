La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Charles, tôt le matin

Et vous, vous êtes comment le matin ? Ray Charles, il est cabotin. Sara Lazarus et Cal Tjader, ils dansent sur des airs latins. Pharoah Sanders, il est spirituel et commence ses journées par une prière. Quand à Charles Mingus... il ne mange pas de ce pain là. Un mercredi soir, c'est un mercredi soir. Point barre.

Programmation musicale

Michèle Morgan et Jacques Loussier -_Rendez-vous aux pas perdus

_Album BOF Les Pas perdus

Decca

•

Ray Charles - Early In the Morning

Album The Genius Sings the Blues

Atlantic

•

Pharoah Sanders - Morning Prayer

Album Thembi

Impulse

•

Sara Lazarus - Morning

Album Give me the simple life

Dreyfus

•

Cal Tjader - Morning

Compilation Strange Games and Funky Things, Vol.5, compiled by Dj Spinna

BBE

•

Charles Mingus - Wednesday NIght Prayer Meeting

Album Blues / Roots

Atlantic

•

Joni Mitchell - The Wolf That Lives

Album Mingus

Elektra/Asylum Records

•

Snarky Puppy - Ready Wednesday

Album _*Tell your Friends

*_Ropeadope Records

•

Marion Rampal - The Perfect Husband

Album _*Main Blue

*_E-motive records/l'Autre Distribution

•

Airelle Besson et Nelson Veras - Neige

Album Prélude

Naïve