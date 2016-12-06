La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Charles, tôt le matin
Et vous, vous êtes comment le matin ?
Et vous, vous êtes comment le matin ? Ray Charles, il est cabotin. Sara Lazarus et Cal Tjader, ils dansent sur des airs latins. Pharoah Sanders, il est spirituel et commence ses journées par une prière. Quand à Charles Mingus... il ne mange pas de ce pain là. Un mercredi soir, c'est un mercredi soir. Point barre.
Programmation musicale
Michèle Morgan et Jacques Loussier -_Rendez-vous aux pas perdus
_Album BOF Les Pas perdus
Decca
Ray Charles - Early In the Morning
Album The Genius Sings the Blues
Atlantic
Pharoah Sanders - Morning Prayer
Album Thembi
Impulse
Sara Lazarus - Morning
Album Give me the simple life
Dreyfus
Cal Tjader - Morning
Compilation Strange Games and Funky Things, Vol.5, compiled by Dj Spinna
BBE
Charles Mingus - Wednesday NIght Prayer Meeting
Album Blues / Roots
Atlantic
Joni Mitchell - The Wolf That Lives
Album Mingus
Elektra/Asylum Records
Snarky Puppy - Ready Wednesday
Album _*Tell your Friends
*_Ropeadope Records
Marion Rampal - The Perfect Husband
Album _*Main Blue
*_E-motive records/l'Autre Distribution
Airelle Besson et Nelson Veras - Neige
Album Prélude
Naïve
- Nathalie PioléProduction