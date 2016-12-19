La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : - Naomi Shelton, merci !

On a envie de dire "Merci". Et on est pas les seuls. Naomi Shelton, Charlie Rouse et Leyla McCalla remercient les hautes sphères de la spiritualité. Donald Byrd remercie les gens qui lui rendent la vie funky. Et Lonnie Smith, lui, il nous remercie nous, tout simplement. Merci, Donald. Et merci Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - Thank You, Lord

Album Cold World

Daptone

•

Dr Lonnie Smith - I Want To Thank You

Album Live at Club Mozambique

Blue Note

•

Donald Byrd - Thank You For Funking Up my Life

Album Thank You...for F.U.M.L. (Funking Up My Life)

Elektra ELK 52 097

•

Charlie Rouse - Meci Bon Dieu

Album Bossa Nova Bacchanal

Blue Note 5938752

•

Leyla McCalla - Mesi Bondye

Album Vari-colored songs : A tribute to Langston Hughes

Dixiefrog

•

Oliver Nelson - Teenie’s Blues

Album The Blues and the Astract Truth

Impulse! 254631 2

•

Tom Waits - Christmas Card From A Hooker in Minneapolis

Album Blue Valentine

Elektra 7559-60533-2

•

Madeleine Peyroux - Tango Till They’re Sore

Album Secular Hymns

Impulse! 0602557017014

•

Etienne MBappe and The Prophets - Milonga in 7 (to Astor Piazzola)

Album How Near How Far

ABSTRACT LOGIX

•

Orchestre National de Jazz (D. Yvinec) - Libertango

Album Piazzolla!

Jazz Village