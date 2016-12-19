La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : - Naomi Shelton, merci !
On est reconnaissants, ce soir, dans Banzzaï.
On a envie de dire "Merci". Et on est pas les seuls. Naomi Shelton, Charlie Rouse et Leyla McCalla remercient les hautes sphères de la spiritualité. Donald Byrd remercie les gens qui lui rendent la vie funky. Et Lonnie Smith, lui, il nous remercie nous, tout simplement. Merci, Donald. Et merci Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - Thank You, Lord
Album Cold World
Daptone
Dr Lonnie Smith - I Want To Thank You
Album Live at Club Mozambique
Blue Note
Donald Byrd - Thank You For Funking Up my Life
Album Thank You...for F.U.M.L. (Funking Up My Life)
Elektra ELK 52 097
Charlie Rouse - Meci Bon Dieu
Album Bossa Nova Bacchanal
Blue Note 5938752
Leyla McCalla - Mesi Bondye
Album Vari-colored songs : A tribute to Langston Hughes
Dixiefrog
Oliver Nelson - Teenie’s Blues
Album The Blues and the Astract Truth
Impulse! 254631 2
Tom Waits - Christmas Card From A Hooker in Minneapolis
Album Blue Valentine
Elektra 7559-60533-2
Madeleine Peyroux - Tango Till They’re Sore
Album Secular Hymns
Impulse! 0602557017014
Etienne MBappe and The Prophets - Milonga in 7 (to Astor Piazzola)
Album How Near How Far
ABSTRACT LOGIX
Orchestre National de Jazz (D. Yvinec) - Libertango
Album Piazzolla!
Jazz Village
