La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : la Black Music de Bourhis & Brunö

Voilà un livre qui regorge de (bonne) musique. Plein feux ce soir dans Banzzaï sur "Le petit livre black Music", un ouvrage graphique et musical signé Brüno et Hervé Bourhis, qui vient de sortir chez Dargaud. A l'intérieur, un catalogue passionné et inventif de morceaux Black Music, de 1945 à nos jours. L'occasion pour nous de s'en mettre plein les oreilles !

Programmation musicale

The Golden Gate Quartet - Preacher and the Bear

Compilation Gospel 1937 - 1941

Frémeaux et Associés

Mamie Smith - Crazy Blues

Album Mamie Smith Vol 1 1920-1921

Document

Louis Jordan -Caldonia

Album I believed in music

Black and Blue

Joe Liggins - The Honeydripper (Part 1)

Album Hot Feet

Fantastic Voyage

Lionel Hampton - Hey Ba Ba Re Bop

Album Le Jour J : Les chansons de la victoire

Wagram

Mahalia Jackson - Move On up a Little Higher

Album BD Music and Wozniak Presents A Gospel Story

BD Music

Wynonie Harris - Good Rockin’ Tonight

Album Rock'n'roll 1947

Frémeaux et Associés

Sugar Chile Robinson - I’ll Eat My Spinach

Album The Chronological Sugar Chile Robinson

Classics Records

Peppermint Harris - I Got Loaded

Compilation Jump Blues : Rockin’ the Jook

Blue Note

Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog (Take 1)

Album In Europe

ADA US - ARHOOLIE RECORDS

Bobby “Blue” Bland and J Board Orchestra - No Blow No Show

Compilation I’m a Soul Man, Original Soul Brothers

Saga Blues

The Coasters - Poison Ivy

Album Billboard : Top R and hits 1959

Rhino

Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman

Album What Color is Love

MCA