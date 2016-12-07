La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : la Black Music de Bourhis & Brunö
Plein feux ce soir dans Banzzaï sur "Le petit livre black Music", un ouvrage graphique et musical signé Brüno et Hervé Bourhis (Dargaud) !
Voilà un livre qui regorge de (bonne) musique. Plein feux ce soir dans Banzzaï sur "Le petit livre black Music", un ouvrage graphique et musical signé Brüno et Hervé Bourhis, qui vient de sortir chez Dargaud. A l'intérieur, un catalogue passionné et inventif de morceaux Black Music, de 1945 à nos jours. L'occasion pour nous de s'en mettre plein les oreilles !
Programmation musicale
The Golden Gate Quartet - Preacher and the Bear
Compilation Gospel 1937 - 1941
Frémeaux et Associés
Mamie Smith - Crazy Blues
Album Mamie Smith Vol 1 1920-1921
Document
Louis Jordan -Caldonia
Album I believed in music
Black and Blue
Joe Liggins - The Honeydripper (Part 1)
Album Hot Feet
Fantastic Voyage
Lionel Hampton - Hey Ba Ba Re Bop
Album Le Jour J : Les chansons de la victoire
Wagram
Mahalia Jackson - Move On up a Little Higher
Album BD Music and Wozniak Presents A Gospel Story
BD Music
Wynonie Harris - Good Rockin’ Tonight
Album Rock'n'roll 1947
Frémeaux et Associés
Sugar Chile Robinson - I’ll Eat My Spinach
Album The Chronological Sugar Chile Robinson
Classics Records
Peppermint Harris - I Got Loaded
Compilation Jump Blues : Rockin’ the Jook
Blue Note
Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog (Take 1)
Album In Europe
ADA US - ARHOOLIE RECORDS
Bobby “Blue” Bland and J Board Orchestra - No Blow No Show
Compilation I’m a Soul Man, Original Soul Brothers
Saga Blues
The Coasters - Poison Ivy
Album Billboard : Top R and hits 1959
Rhino
Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman
Album What Color is Love
MCA
- Nathalie PioléProduction