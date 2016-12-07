Banzzaï
Jeudi 22 décembre 2016
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : la Black Music de Bourhis & Brunö

Plein feux ce soir dans Banzzaï sur "Le petit livre black Music", un ouvrage graphique et musical signé Brüno et Hervé Bourhis (Dargaud) !

Le petit livre Black Music

Voilà un livre qui regorge de (bonne) musique. Plein feux ce soir dans Banzzaï sur "Le petit livre black Music", un ouvrage graphique et musical signé Brüno et Hervé Bourhis, qui vient de sortir chez Dargaud. A l'intérieur, un catalogue passionné et inventif de morceaux Black Music, de 1945 à nos jours. L'occasion pour nous de s'en mettre plein les oreilles !

Programmation musicale

The Golden Gate Quartet - Preacher and the Bear
Compilation Gospel 1937 - 1941
Frémeaux et Associés

Gospel 1937-1941
Gospel 1937-1941

Mamie Smith - Crazy Blues
Album Mamie Smith Vol 1 1920-1921
Document

Mamie Smith Vol 1 1920-1921
Mamie Smith Vol 1 1920-1921

Louis Jordan -Caldonia
Album I believed in music
Black and Blue

I believed in music
I believed in music

Joe Liggins - The Honeydripper (Part 1)
Album Hot Feet
Fantastic Voyage

Hot Feet
Hot Feet

Lionel Hampton - Hey Ba Ba Re Bop
Album Le Jour J : Les chansons de la victoire
Wagram

Le Jour J
Le Jour J

Mahalia Jackson - Move On up a Little Higher
Album BD Music and Wozniak Presents A Gospel Story
BD Music

A Gospel Story
A Gospel Story

Wynonie Harris - Good Rockin’ Tonight
Album Rock'n'roll 1947
Frémeaux et Associés

Rock'n'Roll 1947
Rock'n'Roll 1947

Sugar Chile Robinson - I’ll Eat My Spinach
Album The Chronological Sugar Chile Robinson
Classics Records

The Chronological Sugar Chile Robinson 1949-1952
The Chronological Sugar Chile Robinson 1949-1952

Peppermint Harris - I Got Loaded
Compilation Jump Blues : Rockin’ the Jook
Blue Note

Jump Blue
Jump Blue

Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog (Take 1)
Album In Europe
ADA US - ARHOOLIE RECORDS

In Europe
In Europe

Bobby “Blue” Bland and J Board Orchestra - No Blow No Show
Compilation I’m a Soul Man, Original Soul Brothers
Saga Blues

I'm a soul man
I'm a soul man

The Coasters - Poison Ivy
Album Billboard : Top R and hits 1959
Rhino

Billboard : Top R&B hits 1959
Billboard : Top R&B hits 1959

Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman
Album What Color is Love
MCA

What color is love
What color is love
