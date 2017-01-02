La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Otis, la Grèce

Saviez-vous que Johnny Otis était d'origine grecque ? Il semblerait bien que grâce à lui, on prenne la direction de la Grèce, ce soir. Voilà Ithaque, voilà les îles, voilà la Méditerrannée toute entière, aux portes de vos oreilles. Merci Johnny Otis !

Programmation musicale

Johnny Otis - Willie And The Hand Jive

Single de 1958

Shai Maestro - Invisible Thread

Album The Road to Ithaca

Laborie Jazz

Avishai Cohen - Alon Basela

Album Aurora

Blue Note 5099969491702

Mercedes Sosa - Alfonsina Y El Mar

Compilation 40 Obras Fundamentales

Universal

Pedros Klampanis - Minor Dispute

Album Minor Dispute

Cristal Records CR234

Antoine Karacostas Trio - Ti Se Melei

Album Trails

PARALLEL RECORDS PR005

André Manoukian (ft Elina Duni) - Aman (E Kam Nji Babe)

Album Melanchology

Universal 2782233

Antonis Ladopoulos (Page One) - Games

Album Page One : Beyond the Blues

FM Records

Dr. John - Iko Iko

Album Dr. John’s Gumbo

Atco MDVLP736

Octet De Dreux - Doorstep

Compilation Freedom Jazz France

Heavently Sweetness HSO76CD

Nat King Cole - In the cool of the Day

Single de 1963

Capitol 4965