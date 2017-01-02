Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mardi 24 janvier 2017
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Otis, la Grèce

Voilà Ithaque, voilà les îles, voilà la Méditerrannée toute entière, aux portes de vos oreilles.

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Otis, la Grèce
Johnny Otis

Saviez-vous que Johnny Otis était d'origine grecque ? Il semblerait bien que grâce à lui, on prenne la direction de la Grèce, ce soir. Voilà Ithaque, voilà les îles, voilà la Méditerrannée toute entière, aux portes de vos oreilles. Merci Johnny Otis !

Programmation musicale

Johnny Otis - Willie And The Hand Jive
Single de 1958

Shai Maestro - Invisible Thread
Album The Road to Ithaca
Laborie Jazz

Avishai Cohen - Alon Basela
Album Aurora
Blue Note 5099969491702

Mercedes Sosa - Alfonsina Y El Mar
Compilation 40 Obras Fundamentales
Universal

Pedros Klampanis - Minor Dispute
Album Minor Dispute
Cristal Records CR234

Antoine Karacostas Trio - Ti Se Melei
Album Trails
PARALLEL RECORDS PR005

André Manoukian (ft Elina Duni) - Aman (E Kam Nji Babe)
Album Melanchology
Universal 2782233

Antonis Ladopoulos (Page One) - Games
Album Page One : Beyond the Blues
FM Records

Dr. John - Iko Iko
Album Dr. John’s Gumbo
Atco MDVLP736

Octet De Dreux - Doorstep
Compilation Freedom Jazz France
Heavently Sweetness HSO76CD

Nat King Cole - In the cool of the Day
Single de 1963
Capitol 4965

