La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Otis, la Grèce
Voilà Ithaque, voilà les îles, voilà la Méditerrannée toute entière, aux portes de vos oreilles.
Saviez-vous que Johnny Otis était d'origine grecque ? Il semblerait bien que grâce à lui, on prenne la direction de la Grèce, ce soir. Voilà Ithaque, voilà les îles, voilà la Méditerrannée toute entière, aux portes de vos oreilles. Merci Johnny Otis !
Programmation musicale
Johnny Otis - Willie And The Hand Jive
Single de 1958
Shai Maestro - Invisible Thread
Album The Road to Ithaca
Laborie Jazz
Avishai Cohen - Alon Basela
Album Aurora
Blue Note 5099969491702
Mercedes Sosa - Alfonsina Y El Mar
Compilation 40 Obras Fundamentales
Universal
Pedros Klampanis - Minor Dispute
Album Minor Dispute
Cristal Records CR234
Antoine Karacostas Trio - Ti Se Melei
Album Trails
PARALLEL RECORDS PR005
André Manoukian (ft Elina Duni) - Aman (E Kam Nji Babe)
Album Melanchology
Universal 2782233
Antonis Ladopoulos (Page One) - Games
Album Page One : Beyond the Blues
FM Records
Dr. John - Iko Iko
Album Dr. John’s Gumbo
Atco MDVLP736
Octet De Dreux - Doorstep
Compilation Freedom Jazz France
Heavently Sweetness HSO76CD
Nat King Cole - In the cool of the Day
Single de 1963
Capitol 4965
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration