La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Adams, un nouveau moi

On devient cet homme qui scatte entre deux notes de trompettes, on devient cette femme qui pense à la pluie quand elle pense à l'amour, on devient ces types qui ne jurent plus que par Burt Bacharach. C'est ça, de commencer le voyage avec Johnny Adams !

Programmation musicale

Johnny Adams - You Make a New Man Out of Me

Compilation New Orleans Funk Vol 4

Soul Jazz Records

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah - Twin

Album Stretch Music

RopeaDope

Donald Harrison JR. and Dr John - _Shallow Wate_r

Album Indian Blues

Candid CCD 79514

Dizzy Gillespie - Oo-Bop Sh-Bam

Single de mai 46

Parlophone

Salah Ragab and The Cairo Jazz Band - Neveen

Compilation Egyptian Jazz

Art Yard CD 006

Jun Miyake and Dhafer Youssef - Easturn

Album Stolen From Strangers

YellowBird YEB 77062

Lhasa de Sela - de Cara a la Pared

Album La llorona

Tôt ou Tard 3984-22319-2

Duke Pearson - After the Rain

Album Sweet Honey Bee

Blue Note 077778979227

Wendy Rene - After Laughter (Comes Tears)

Album After laughter comes tears - Complete Stax and Volt Singles and Rarities 1964-65

LIGHT IN THE ATTIC RECORDS LITA 080

Roy Ayers - Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head

Album Ubiquity

Verve

Willie Bobo - This Guy’s In Love With You

Album A New Dimension

Verve 519897-2

Stan Getz - Any Old Time Of the Day

Album What the World Needs Now : Stan Getz Plays Bacharach and David

Verve

Ella Fitzgerald - Wives and Lovers

Compilation Ella and Duke at The Côte d’Azur concerts on Verve

Verve