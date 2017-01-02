Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 26 janvier 2017
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Adams, un nouveau moi

On se surprend, on se réinvente dans Banzzaï ce soir.

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Adams, un nouveau moi
Johnny Adams

On devient cet homme qui scatte entre deux notes de trompettes, on devient cette femme qui pense à la pluie quand elle pense à l'amour, on devient ces types qui ne jurent plus que par Burt Bacharach. C'est ça, de commencer le voyage avec Johnny Adams !

Programmation musicale

Johnny Adams - You Make a New Man Out of Me
Compilation New Orleans Funk Vol 4
Soul Jazz Records

New Orleans Funk Vol 4
New Orleans Funk Vol 4

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah - Twin
Album Stretch Music
RopeaDope

Stretch Music
Stretch Music

Donald Harrison JR. and Dr John - _Shallow Wate_r
Album Indian Blues
Candid CCD 79514

Indian Blues
Indian Blues

Dizzy Gillespie - Oo-Bop Sh-Bam
Single de mai 46
Parlophone

Oo-Bop Sh-Bam
Oo-Bop Sh-Bam

Salah Ragab and The Cairo Jazz Band - Neveen
Compilation Egyptian Jazz
Art Yard CD 006

Egyptian Jazz
Egyptian Jazz

Jun Miyake and Dhafer Youssef - Easturn
Album Stolen From Strangers
YellowBird YEB 77062

Stolen From Strangers
Stolen From Strangers

Lhasa de Sela - de Cara a la Pared
Album La llorona
Tôt ou Tard 3984-22319-2

La llorona
La llorona

Duke Pearson - After the Rain
Album Sweet Honey Bee
Blue Note 077778979227

Sweet Honey Bee
Sweet Honey Bee

Wendy Rene - After Laughter (Comes Tears)
Album After laughter comes tears - Complete Stax and Volt Singles and Rarities 1964-65
LIGHT IN THE ATTIC RECORDS LITA 080

After laughter comes tears
After laughter comes tears

Roy Ayers - Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
Album Ubiquity
Verve

Ubiquity
Ubiquity

Willie Bobo - This Guy’s In Love With You
Album A New Dimension
Verve 519897-2

A New Dimension
A New Dimension

Stan Getz - Any Old Time Of the Day
Album What the World Needs Now : Stan Getz Plays Bacharach and David
Verve

What the World Needs Now : Stan Getz Plays Bacharach and David
What the World Needs Now : Stan Getz Plays Bacharach and David

Ella Fitzgerald - Wives and Lovers
Compilation Ella and Duke at The Côte d’Azur concerts on Verve
Verve

Ella and Duke at The Côte d’Azur concerts on Verve
Ella and Duke at The Côte d’Azur concerts on Verve
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 25 janvier 2017
55 min
La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Etta James et les Stones !
émission suivante
vendredi 27 janvier 2017
55 min
La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie, les baguettes magiques (1/2)