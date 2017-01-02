La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Johnny Adams, un nouveau moi
On se surprend, on se réinvente dans Banzzaï ce soir.
On devient cet homme qui scatte entre deux notes de trompettes, on devient cette femme qui pense à la pluie quand elle pense à l'amour, on devient ces types qui ne jurent plus que par Burt Bacharach. C'est ça, de commencer le voyage avec Johnny Adams !
Programmation musicale
Johnny Adams - You Make a New Man Out of Me
Compilation New Orleans Funk Vol 4
Soul Jazz Records
Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah - Twin
Album Stretch Music
RopeaDope
Donald Harrison JR. and Dr John - _Shallow Wate_r
Album Indian Blues
Candid CCD 79514
Dizzy Gillespie - Oo-Bop Sh-Bam
Single de mai 46
Parlophone
Salah Ragab and The Cairo Jazz Band - Neveen
Compilation Egyptian Jazz
Art Yard CD 006
Jun Miyake and Dhafer Youssef - Easturn
Album Stolen From Strangers
YellowBird YEB 77062
Lhasa de Sela - de Cara a la Pared
Album La llorona
Tôt ou Tard 3984-22319-2
Duke Pearson - After the Rain
Album Sweet Honey Bee
Blue Note 077778979227
Wendy Rene - After Laughter (Comes Tears)
Album After laughter comes tears - Complete Stax and Volt Singles and Rarities 1964-65
LIGHT IN THE ATTIC RECORDS LITA 080
Roy Ayers - Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
Album Ubiquity
Verve
Willie Bobo - This Guy’s In Love With You
Album A New Dimension
Verve 519897-2
Stan Getz - Any Old Time Of the Day
Album What the World Needs Now : Stan Getz Plays Bacharach and David
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald - Wives and Lovers
Compilation Ella and Duke at The Côte d’Azur concerts on Verve
Verve
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration