La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gregory Porter, à la mode
Il faut savoir se regarder dans le miroir.
Ne serait-ce que pour savoir si l'on est à la mode. Défilé de notes ce soir dans Banzzaï...
Programmation musicale
Gregory Porter - In Fashion
Album Take Me To The Alley
Blue Note 0602547857330
Joe Gordon - Terra Firma Irma
Album Lookin’ Good
Contemporary Records S7597
Chico Hamilton - Big Noise From Winnetka
Album The Dealer
Impulse ! 547958-2
Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings - Window Shopping
Album I Learned the Hard Way
Dapre DAP-019
James Brown - Blues & Pants
Album Hot Pants
Polydor
Dinah Washington - Take Your Shoes Off
Album Dinah’62
Roulette FSR CD-4
Galt MacDermot - Moving Clothes
Album BO : Woman is Sweeter
Kilmarnock
Gerald Clayton - Dusk Baby
Album Life Forum
Universal 888072337701
Malcolm Braff - The Mirror (partido alto)
Album Inside
Enja ENJ-9573 2
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong - They Can’t Take That Away from Me
Album Ella and Louis
Verve 825373-2
