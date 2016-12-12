La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gregory Porter, à la mode

Ne serait-ce que pour savoir si l'on est à la mode. Défilé de notes ce soir dans Banzzaï...

Programmation musicale

Gregory Porter - In Fashion

Album Take Me To The Alley

Blue Note 0602547857330

Joe Gordon - Terra Firma Irma

Album Lookin’ Good

Contemporary Records ‎S7597

Chico Hamilton - Big Noise From Winnetka

Album The Dealer

Impulse ! 547958-2

Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings - Window Shopping

Album I Learned the Hard Way

Dapre DAP-019

James Brown - Blues & Pants

Album Hot Pants

Polydor

Dinah Washington - Take Your Shoes Off

Album Dinah’62

Roulette FSR CD-4

Galt MacDermot - Moving Clothes

Album BO : Woman is Sweeter

Kilmarnock

Gerald Clayton - Dusk Baby

Album Life Forum

Universal 888072337701

Malcolm Braff - The Mirror (partido alto)

Album Inside

Enja ENJ-9573 2

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong - They Can’t Take That Away from Me

Album Ella and Louis

Verve 825373-2