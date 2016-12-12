Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 6 janvier 2017
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gregory Porter, à la mode

Il faut savoir se regarder dans le miroir.

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gregory Porter, à la mode
Gregory Porter, © Motema

Ne serait-ce que pour savoir si l'on est à la mode. Défilé de notes ce soir dans Banzzaï...

Programmation musicale

Gregory Porter - In Fashion
Album Take Me To The Alley
Blue Note 0602547857330

Take Me To The Alley
Take Me To The Alley

Joe Gordon - Terra Firma Irma
Album Lookin’ Good
Contemporary Records ‎S7597

Lookin’ Good
Lookin’ Good

Chico Hamilton - Big Noise From Winnetka
Album The Dealer
Impulse ! 547958-2

The Dealer
The Dealer

Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings - Window Shopping
Album I Learned the Hard Way
Dapre DAP-019

I Learned the Hard Way
I Learned the Hard Way

James Brown - Blues & Pants
Album Hot Pants
Polydor

Hot Pants
Hot Pants

Dinah Washington - Take Your Shoes Off
Album Dinah’62
Roulette FSR CD-4

Dinah’62
Dinah’62

Galt MacDermot - Moving Clothes
Album BO : Woman is Sweeter
Kilmarnock

Woman is Sweeter
Woman is Sweeter

Gerald Clayton - Dusk Baby
Album Life Forum
Universal 888072337701

Life Forum
Life Forum

Malcolm Braff - The Mirror (partido alto)
Album Inside
Enja ENJ-9573 2

Inside
Inside

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong - They Can’t Take That Away from Me
Album Ella and Louis
Verve 825373-2

Ella and Louis
Ella and Louis
