La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Etta James et les Stones !
Gimme Shelter... gimme Banzzaï !.
Attention, ce soir, des pierres qui roulent, des pierres chaudes et rock vont débouler dans nos oreilles. Plein feux sur le répertoire des Stones... Vu par les jazzmen ! Gimme Shelter... gimme Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Etta James - Miss You
Album Matriarch of the Blues
Private Music 01005 82205 2
Muddy Waters - Rollin’ Stone
Compilation The Best Of Chess Blues-Volume 1
Chess CHD - 31315
C. McBride and R. Brown and J. Clayton - Papa Was a Rolling Stone
Album SuperBass 2
Telarc CD-83483
Allen Toussaint - Certain Girl Medley: Certain Girl / Mother-In- Law /Fortune Teller / Working In The Coal Mine
Album Songbook
Rounder Records
Herbie Mann - Bitch
Album London Underground
Atlantic 50 032
Joe Pass - Play With Fire
Album The Stones Jazz
Pacific WP-1854
Merry Clayton - Gimme Shelter
Album Gimme Shelter
Ode Records SP-77001
Lee Fields and The Expressions - Moonlight Mile
Album Faithful Man
Truth and Soul
Vincent Segal - Under My Thumb
Album T-Bone Guardenius
Label Bleu LBLC 6646
Antoine Hervé - (I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction
Album Complètement Stones
RV Productions RVC151
Oscar Peterson and Milt Jackson - (I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction
Album Reunion Blues
MPS 817 490-2
Nancy Sinatra - As Tears Go By
Album Boots
Reprise Records RS 6202
