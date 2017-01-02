La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Etta James et les Stones !

Banzzaï
Mercredi 25 janvier 2017
55 min

Gimme Shelter... gimme Banzzaï !.

Etta James et Keith Richards, © Universal City Studios 1987

Attention, ce soir, des pierres qui roulent, des pierres chaudes et rock vont débouler dans nos oreilles. Plein feux sur le répertoire des Stones... Vu par les jazzmen ! Gimme Shelter... gimme Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Etta James - Miss You
Album Matriarch of the Blues
Private Music 01005 82205 2

Matriarch of the Blues
Matriarch of the Blues

Muddy Waters - Rollin’ Stone
Compilation The Best Of Chess Blues-Volume 1
Chess CHD - 31315

The Best Of Chess Blues-Volume 1
The Best Of Chess Blues-Volume 1

C. McBride and R. Brown and J. Clayton - Papa Was a Rolling Stone
Album SuperBass 2
Telarc CD-83483

SuperBass 2
SuperBass 2

Allen Toussaint - Certain Girl Medley: Certain Girl / Mother-In- Law /Fortune Teller / Working In The Coal Mine
Album Songbook
Rounder Records

Songbook
Songbook

Herbie Mann - Bitch
Album London Underground
Atlantic 50 032

London Underground
London Underground

Joe Pass - Play With Fire
Album The Stones Jazz
Pacific WP-1854

The Stones Jazz
The Stones Jazz

Merry Clayton - Gimme Shelter
Album Gimme Shelter
Ode Records SP-77001

Gimme Shelter
Gimme Shelter

Lee Fields and The Expressions - Moonlight Mile
Album Faithful Man
Truth and Soul

Faithful Man
Faithful Man

Vincent Segal - Under My Thumb
Album T-Bone Guardenius
Label Bleu LBLC 6646

T-Bone Guardenius
T-Bone Guardenius

Antoine Hervé - (I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction
Album Complètement Stones
RV Productions RVC151

Complètement Stones
Complètement Stones

Oscar Peterson and Milt Jackson - (I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction
Album Reunion Blues
MPS 817 490-2

Reunion Blues
Reunion Blues

Nancy Sinatra - As Tears Go By
Album Boots
Reprise Records RS 6202

Boots
Boots
