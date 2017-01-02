La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Etta James et les Stones !

Attention, ce soir, des pierres qui roulent, des pierres chaudes et rock vont débouler dans nos oreilles. Plein feux sur le répertoire des Stones... Vu par les jazzmen ! Gimme Shelter... gimme Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Etta James - Miss You

Album Matriarch of the Blues

Private Music 01005 82205 2

Muddy Waters - Rollin’ Stone

Compilation The Best Of Chess Blues-Volume 1

Chess CHD - 31315

C. McBride and R. Brown and J. Clayton - Papa Was a Rolling Stone

Album SuperBass 2

Telarc CD-83483

Allen Toussaint - Certain Girl Medley: Certain Girl / Mother-In- Law /Fortune Teller / Working In The Coal Mine

Album Songbook

Rounder Records

Herbie Mann - Bitch

Album London Underground

Atlantic 50 032

Joe Pass - Play With Fire

Album The Stones Jazz

Pacific WP-1854

Merry Clayton - Gimme Shelter

Album Gimme Shelter

Ode Records SP-77001

Lee Fields and The Expressions - Moonlight Mile

Album Faithful Man

Truth and Soul

Vincent Segal - Under My Thumb

Album T-Bone Guardenius

Label Bleu LBLC 6646

Antoine Hervé - (I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction

Album Complètement Stones

RV Productions RVC151

Oscar Peterson and Milt Jackson - (I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction

Album Reunion Blues

MPS 817 490-2

Nancy Sinatra - As Tears Go By

Album Boots

Reprise Records RS 6202