Vendredi 27 janvier 2017
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie, les baguettes magiques (1/2)

Plein feux ce soir sur l'immense batteur américain Bernard Purdie.

Bernard Purdie, © bernardpurdie.com
Bernard Purdie, © bernardpurdie.com

Plein feux ce soir sur l'immense batteur américain Bernard Purdie, qui, en plus de sa carrière en leader, peut se targuer d'avoir enregistré avec Albert Ayler, Herbie Mann, Aretha Franklin, King Curtis, James Brown, et d'autres encore! Première partie ce soir... Deuxième partie lundi prochain... A vos baguettes (magiques bien sûr).

James Brown - It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
Album It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
King

It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World

Bernard Purdie - Soul Drums
Album Soul Drums
Greenstreets GSE 723

Soul Drums
Soul Drums

Albert Ayler - Free At Last
Album New Grass
Impulse 0602498842195

New Grass
New Grass

Jimmy McGriff - Spinning Wheel
Album Electric Funk
Blue Note 7843502

Electric Funk
Electric Funk

Herbie Mann - Push Push
Album Push Push
Atlantic

Push Push
Push Push

David Newman - The Thirteenth Floor
Album Bigger and Better
Atlantic

Bigger and Better
Bigger and Better

Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady
Album Young, Gifted and Black
Atlantic 40 323

Young, Gifted and Black
Young, Gifted and Black

King Curtis - Memphis Soul Stew
Album Live at Fillmore West
Atlantic

Live at Fillmore West
Live at Fillmore West

Boogaloo Jo Jones - Brown Bag
Album Right On Brother
Prestige

Right On Brother
Right On Brother

Guru - Respect the architect
Album Jazzmatazz, Vol 2 : The New Reality
Chrysalis 8348202

Jazzmatazz, Vol 2 : The New Reality
Jazzmatazz, Vol 2 : The New Reality
