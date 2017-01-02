La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie, les baguettes magiques (1/2)
Plein feux ce soir sur l'immense batteur américain Bernard Purdie.
Plein feux ce soir sur l'immense batteur américain Bernard Purdie, qui, en plus de sa carrière en leader, peut se targuer d'avoir enregistré avec Albert Ayler, Herbie Mann, Aretha Franklin, King Curtis, James Brown, et d'autres encore! Première partie ce soir... Deuxième partie lundi prochain... A vos baguettes (magiques bien sûr).
Programmation musicale
James Brown - It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
Album It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
King
Bernard Purdie - Soul Drums
Album Soul Drums
Greenstreets GSE 723
Albert Ayler - Free At Last
Album New Grass
Impulse 0602498842195
Jimmy McGriff - Spinning Wheel
Album Electric Funk
Blue Note 7843502
Herbie Mann - Push Push
Album Push Push
Atlantic
David Newman - The Thirteenth Floor
Album Bigger and Better
Atlantic
Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady
Album Young, Gifted and Black
Atlantic 40 323
King Curtis - Memphis Soul Stew
Album Live at Fillmore West
Atlantic
Boogaloo Jo Jones - Brown Bag
Album Right On Brother
Prestige
Guru - Respect the architect
Album Jazzmatazz, Vol 2 : The New Reality
Chrysalis 8348202
- Nathalie PioléProduction