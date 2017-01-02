La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie, les baguettes magiques (1/2)

Plein feux ce soir sur l'immense batteur américain Bernard Purdie, qui, en plus de sa carrière en leader, peut se targuer d'avoir enregistré avec Albert Ayler, Herbie Mann, Aretha Franklin, King Curtis, James Brown, et d'autres encore! Première partie ce soir... Deuxième partie lundi prochain... A vos baguettes (magiques bien sûr).

Programmation musicale

James Brown - It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World

Album It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World

King

Bernard Purdie - Soul Drums

Album Soul Drums

Greenstreets GSE 723

Albert Ayler - Free At Last

Album New Grass

Impulse 0602498842195

Jimmy McGriff - Spinning Wheel

Album Electric Funk

Blue Note 7843502

Herbie Mann - Push Push

Album Push Push

Atlantic

David Newman - The Thirteenth Floor

Album Bigger and Better

Atlantic

Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady

Album Young, Gifted and Black

Atlantic 40 323

King Curtis - Memphis Soul Stew

Album Live at Fillmore West

Atlantic

Boogaloo Jo Jones - Brown Bag

Album Right On Brother

Prestige

Guru - Respect the architect

Album Jazzmatazz, Vol 2 : The New Reality

Chrysalis 8348202