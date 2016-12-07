La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Banzzai, le Noël Disney
Joyeux Noël avec Disney dans Banzzaï !
Ce week end, c'est Noël ! Et hop, une spéciale Disney pour fêter ça dans Banzzaï ! Joyeux Noël !
Programmation musicale
Peggy Lee - Heigh Ho (It’s Off to Work We Go)
Album At Last - The Lost Radio Recordings
Real Gone Music
Louis Armstrong - The Bare Necessities
Album Disney Songs the Satchmo Way
Buena Vista Records
Alfredo Rodriguez - The Bare Necessities
Album Disney Jazz Volume 1 Everybody Wants To Be A Cat
Walt Disney Records
Wynton Marsalis - When You Wish Upon a Star
Album Hot House Flowers
Columbia
Julie Andrews - A Spoonful of Sugar
Album B.O. Mary Poppins
Disneyland
Bill EvansTrio - Alice In Wonderland - Take 2
Album The Complete Live at the Village Vanguard
JVC
Roy Hargrove - Ev’Rybody Wants To Be a Cat
Album Disney Jazz Volume 1 Everybody Wants To Be A Cat
Walt Disney Records
Louis Prima (and Phil Harris) - I wanna Be Like You
Album BO The Jungle Book
Walt Disney Records
Dave Brubeck - Someday My Prince Will Come
Album Dave Digs Disney
Columbia
Anne Sila - Let It Go
Album Jazz Loves Disney
Mercury Music Group
