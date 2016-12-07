La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Banzzai, le Noël Disney

Ce week end, c'est Noël ! Et hop, une spéciale Disney pour fêter ça dans Banzzaï ! Joyeux Noël !

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - Heigh Ho (It’s Off to Work We Go)

Album At Last - The Lost Radio Recordings

Real Gone Music

Louis Armstrong - The Bare Necessities

Album Disney Songs the Satchmo Way

Buena Vista Records

Alfredo Rodriguez - The Bare Necessities

Album Disney Jazz Volume 1 Everybody Wants To Be A Cat

Walt Disney Records

Wynton Marsalis - When You Wish Upon a Star

Album Hot House Flowers

Columbia

Julie Andrews - A Spoonful of Sugar

Album B.O. Mary Poppins

Disneyland

Bill EvansTrio - Alice In Wonderland - Take 2

Album The Complete Live at the Village Vanguard

JVC

Roy Hargrove - Ev’Rybody Wants To Be a Cat

Album Disney Jazz Volume 1 Everybody Wants To Be A Cat

Walt Disney Records

Louis Prima (and Phil Harris) - I wanna Be Like You

Album BO The Jungle Book

Walt Disney Records

Dave Brubeck - Someday My Prince Will Come

Album Dave Digs Disney

Columbia

Anne Sila - Let It Go

Album Jazz Loves Disney

Mercury Music Group