Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 20 janvier 2017
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Avec les Platters, la croisière s’amuse

En route moussaillons !.

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Avec les Platters, la croisière s’amuse
The Platters

Vous n'avez pas le mal de mer ? Car ce soir, on part en croisière. Notre grand bateau nous amène d'abord en Chine, mais nous risquerons de découvrir d'autres ports, et d'autres eaux... En route moussaillons !

Programmation musicale

The Platters - On a Slow Boat To China
Album Reflections
Mercury

Reflections
Reflections

Cal Tjader - Mi China
Album Cal Tjader Goes Latin
Fantasy ‎– 3289

Cal Tjader Goes Latin
Cal Tjader Goes Latin

Leon Thomas - China Doll
Album Blues and the Soulful Truth
Flying Dutchman CDBGPM 277

Blues and the Soulful Truth
Blues and the Soulful Truth

Frankie Laine and Buck Clayton - S’posin’
Album Jazz Spectacular
CBS 32413

Jazz Spectacular
Jazz Spectacular

Zhou Xuan - The Flower On My Chest (Jin Shang Yi Duo Hua)
Album Best of chinese Music Zhou Xuan
China Records

Best of chinese Music Zhou Xuan
Best of chinese Music Zhou Xuan

Stanley Turrentine - Gibraltar
Album Salt Song
CTI 6 010

Salt Song
Salt Song

Hoagy Carmichael and His Orchestra - Barnacle Bill the Sailor
Compilation Jazz et Humour
Sagajazz 066483-2

Jazz et Humour
Jazz et Humour

Harold Lopez-Nussa - Me Voy Pa Cuba
Album El Viaje
Mack Avenue MAC1114

El Viaje
El Viaje

Médéric Collignon - River Man
Compilation Pop in Jazz
Wagram 3339332

Pop in Jazz
Pop in Jazz

Misja Fitzgerald Michel - Way to Blue
Album Time of No Reply
No Format 278950-4

Time of No Reply
Time of No Reply

Gabor Szabo - Little Boat (O Barquinho) - Live 1967
Album The Sorcerer
Impulse IMP 12112

The Sorcerer
The Sorcerer

Aron Ottignon - Nile
EP Nile
Blue Note

Nile
Nile
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
jeudi 19 janvier 2017
55 min
La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joséphine Baker, même pas peur
émission suivante
lundi 23 janvier 2017
55 min
La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : George Allan, à la maison !