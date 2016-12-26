La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Avec les Platters, la croisière s’amuse
En route moussaillons !.
Vous n'avez pas le mal de mer ? Car ce soir, on part en croisière. Notre grand bateau nous amène d'abord en Chine, mais nous risquerons de découvrir d'autres ports, et d'autres eaux... En route moussaillons !
Programmation musicale
The Platters - On a Slow Boat To China
Album Reflections
Mercury
Cal Tjader - Mi China
Album Cal Tjader Goes Latin
Fantasy – 3289
Leon Thomas - China Doll
Album Blues and the Soulful Truth
Flying Dutchman CDBGPM 277
Frankie Laine and Buck Clayton - S’posin’
Album Jazz Spectacular
CBS 32413
Zhou Xuan - The Flower On My Chest (Jin Shang Yi Duo Hua)
Album Best of chinese Music Zhou Xuan
China Records
Stanley Turrentine - Gibraltar
Album Salt Song
CTI 6 010
Hoagy Carmichael and His Orchestra - Barnacle Bill the Sailor
Compilation Jazz et Humour
Sagajazz 066483-2
Harold Lopez-Nussa - Me Voy Pa Cuba
Album El Viaje
Mack Avenue MAC1114
Médéric Collignon - River Man
Compilation Pop in Jazz
Wagram 3339332
Misja Fitzgerald Michel - Way to Blue
Album Time of No Reply
No Format 278950-4
Gabor Szabo - Little Boat (O Barquinho) - Live 1967
Album The Sorcerer
Impulse IMP 12112
Aron Ottignon - Nile
EP Nile
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration