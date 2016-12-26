La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Avec les Platters, la croisière s’amuse

Vous n'avez pas le mal de mer ? Car ce soir, on part en croisière. Notre grand bateau nous amène d'abord en Chine, mais nous risquerons de découvrir d'autres ports, et d'autres eaux... En route moussaillons !

Programmation musicale

The Platters - On a Slow Boat To China

Album Reflections

Mercury

Cal Tjader - Mi China

Album Cal Tjader Goes Latin

Fantasy ‎– 3289

Leon Thomas - China Doll

Album Blues and the Soulful Truth

Flying Dutchman CDBGPM 277

Frankie Laine and Buck Clayton - S’posin’

Album Jazz Spectacular

CBS 32413

Zhou Xuan - The Flower On My Chest (Jin Shang Yi Duo Hua)

Album Best of chinese Music Zhou Xuan

China Records

Stanley Turrentine - Gibraltar

Album Salt Song

CTI 6 010

Hoagy Carmichael and His Orchestra - Barnacle Bill the Sailor

Compilation Jazz et Humour

Sagajazz 066483-2

Harold Lopez-Nussa - Me Voy Pa Cuba

Album El Viaje

Mack Avenue MAC1114

Médéric Collignon - River Man

Compilation Pop in Jazz

Wagram 3339332

Misja Fitzgerald Michel - Way to Blue

Album Time of No Reply

No Format 278950-4

Gabor Szabo - Little Boat (O Barquinho) - Live 1967

Album The Sorcerer

Impulse IMP 12112

Aron Ottignon - Nile

EP Nile

Blue Note