La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Au début, Raphael Saadiq

Celles de Kamasi Washington, de Thundercat, de Ben Wendel, de Romain Pilon. Celles aussi, plus anciennes mais tout aussi enthousiasmantes, de Ebo Taylor, Alice Coltrane et Anga Diaz. Vous nous suivez ?

Programmation musicale

Raphael Saadiq - Sure Hope You Mean It

Album The way I See It

Columbia 88697085852

Kamasi Washington - Kipling Theme

Album BO The Get Down

RCA 88985-351562

Ebo Taylor - Love and Death (version 2) (feat Pat Thomas)

Album The Best of Ebo Taylor, Vol. 1

Essiebons

Kneebody and Daedelus - Loops

Album Kneedelus

BRAINFEEDER

Thundercat - Them Changes (feat. Flying Lotus & K Washington)

Album The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam

BRAINFEEDER

Alice Coltrane - Blue Nile

Album Ptah the El Daoud

Impulse ! IMP 12012

Anga Diaz - A Love Supreme

Album Echu Mingua

World Circuit WCD071

Ben Wendel - Fall

Album What We Bring

Motéma 234244

Romain Pilon - Blooming

Album The Magic Eye

jazzandPeople JPCD 815004

Maria Bethania, Jorge Ben Jor - Mano Caetano

Album A Tua presenca

Philips