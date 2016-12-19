Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé et Fabien Fleurat
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 10 janvier 2017
55 min

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Au début, Raphael Saadiq

Beaucoup de notes toutes fraîches, dans Banzzaï ce soir.

La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Au début, Raphael Saadiq
Raphael Saadiq

Celles de Kamasi Washington, de Thundercat, de Ben Wendel, de Romain Pilon. Celles aussi, plus anciennes mais tout aussi enthousiasmantes, de Ebo Taylor, Alice Coltrane et Anga Diaz. Vous nous suivez ?

Programmation musicale

Raphael Saadiq - Sure Hope You Mean It
Album The way I See It
Columbia 88697085852

The way I See It
Kamasi Washington - Kipling Theme
Album BO The Get Down
RCA 88985-351562

BO The Get Down
Ebo Taylor - Love and Death (version 2) (feat Pat Thomas)
Album The Best of Ebo Taylor, Vol. 1
Essiebons

The Best of Ebo Taylor, Vol. 1
Kneebody and Daedelus - Loops
Album Kneedelus
BRAINFEEDER

Kneedelus
Thundercat - Them Changes (feat. Flying Lotus & K Washington)
Album The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam
BRAINFEEDER

The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam
Alice Coltrane - Blue Nile
Album Ptah the El Daoud
Impulse ! IMP 12012

Ptah the El Daoud
Anga Diaz - A Love Supreme
Album Echu Mingua
World Circuit WCD071

Echu Mingua
Ben Wendel - Fall
Album What We Bring
Motéma 234244

What We Bring
Romain Pilon - Blooming
Album The Magic Eye
jazzandPeople JPCD 815004

The Magic Eye
Maria Bethania, Jorge Ben Jor - Mano Caetano
Album A Tua presenca
Philips

A Tua presenca
