La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Au début, Raphael Saadiq
Beaucoup de notes toutes fraîches, dans Banzzaï ce soir.
Celles de Kamasi Washington, de Thundercat, de Ben Wendel, de Romain Pilon. Celles aussi, plus anciennes mais tout aussi enthousiasmantes, de Ebo Taylor, Alice Coltrane et Anga Diaz. Vous nous suivez ?
Programmation musicale
Raphael Saadiq - Sure Hope You Mean It
Album The way I See It
Columbia 88697085852
Kamasi Washington - Kipling Theme
Album BO The Get Down
RCA 88985-351562
Ebo Taylor - Love and Death (version 2) (feat Pat Thomas)
Album The Best of Ebo Taylor, Vol. 1
Essiebons
Kneebody and Daedelus - Loops
Album Kneedelus
BRAINFEEDER
Thundercat - Them Changes (feat. Flying Lotus & K Washington)
Album The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam
BRAINFEEDER
Alice Coltrane - Blue Nile
Album Ptah the El Daoud
Impulse ! IMP 12012
Anga Diaz - A Love Supreme
Album Echu Mingua
World Circuit WCD071
Ben Wendel - Fall
Album What We Bring
Motéma 234244
Romain Pilon - Blooming
Album The Magic Eye
jazzandPeople JPCD 815004
Maria Bethania, Jorge Ben Jor - Mano Caetano
Album A Tua presenca
Philips
