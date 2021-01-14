La plus belle Africaine : Letta Mbulu, Simon Goubert, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Horace Silver and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

"La plus belle Africaine", c'est un morceau composé par Duke Ellington juste avant sa venue au Sénégal, en 1966. Et si on allait s'y balader, en Afrique, nous aussi ?

Programmation musicale

Mel Tormé - Hi Fly (Jon Hendricks, Randy Weston)

Album Comin’ Home Baby

Mel Tormé (voix), Shorty Rogers (direction)

Atlantic

Duke Ellington - La plus Belle Africaine (Duke Ellington)

Album Soul Call

Cat Anderson (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Russell Procope (saxophone alto, clarinette), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Goncalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton), Duke Ellington (piano, direction), John Lamb (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)

Verve (Live at Juan les Pins, 1966)

Abbey Lincoln - Little Niles (Jon Hendricks, Randy Weston)

Album It's Magic

Abbey Lincoln (voix), Art Farmer (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Jerome Richardson (saxophone baryton), Wynton Kelly (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)

Riverside

Kenny Barron - Little Niles (Jon Hendricks, Randy Weston)

Album Spiral

Kenny Barron (piano)

Baybridge

Toshiko Akiyoshi - Kisarazu Zinku (traditionnel japonnais)

Compilation Spiritual Jazz 8 : Japan

Toshiko Akiyoshi (piano), Gene Cherico (contrebasse), Ed Marshall (batterie)

Jazzman

Horace Silver ft Andy Bey - Who Has the Answer (Horace Silver)

Album All

Andy Bey (voix), Horace Silver (piano électrique), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), Mickey Roker (batterie)

Blue Note

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Look at the Birdie (Wayne Shorter)

Album Roots & Herbs

Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)

Blue Note (rec 1961)

Simon Goubert, Ablaye Cissoko & Jazz African Roots - Sur le pont Faidherbe (Simon Goubert)

Album Au loin

Simon Goubert (batterie), Ablaye Cissoko (kora), Sophia Domancich (piano), Jean-Philippe Viret (contrebasse)

Ma Case Prod

Letta Mbulu, Hugh Masekela - Mahlalela

Album Hugh Masekela, The Chisa Years 1965-1975 (Rare And Unreleased)

Lette Mbulu (voix), Wayne Henderson (trombone), Wilton Felder (basse, saxophone), Stix Hooper (batterie), Arthur Adams (guitare), Wayne West (guitare), Joe Sample (claviers), Francisco Aguabella (conga), Hugh Masekela (trompette, choeurs)

BBE