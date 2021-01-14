La plus belle Africaine : Letta Mbulu, Simon Goubert, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Horace Silver and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"La plus belle Africaine", c'est un morceau composé par Duke Ellington juste avant sa venue au Sénégal, en 1966. Et si on allait s'y balader, en Afrique, nous aussi ?
Programmation musicale
Mel Tormé - Hi Fly (Jon Hendricks, Randy Weston)
Album Comin’ Home Baby
Mel Tormé (voix), Shorty Rogers (direction)
Atlantic
Duke Ellington - La plus Belle Africaine (Duke Ellington)
Album Soul Call
Cat Anderson (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Russell Procope (saxophone alto, clarinette), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Goncalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton), Duke Ellington (piano, direction), John Lamb (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)
Verve (Live at Juan les Pins, 1966)
Abbey Lincoln - Little Niles (Jon Hendricks, Randy Weston)
Album It's Magic
Abbey Lincoln (voix), Art Farmer (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Jerome Richardson (saxophone baryton), Wynton Kelly (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
Riverside
Kenny Barron - Little Niles (Jon Hendricks, Randy Weston)
Album Spiral
Kenny Barron (piano)
Baybridge
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Kisarazu Zinku (traditionnel japonnais)
Compilation Spiritual Jazz 8 : Japan
Toshiko Akiyoshi (piano), Gene Cherico (contrebasse), Ed Marshall (batterie)
Jazzman
Horace Silver ft Andy Bey - Who Has the Answer (Horace Silver)
Album All
Andy Bey (voix), Horace Silver (piano électrique), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), Mickey Roker (batterie)
Blue Note
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Look at the Birdie (Wayne Shorter)
Album Roots & Herbs
Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Blue Note (rec 1961)
Simon Goubert, Ablaye Cissoko & Jazz African Roots - Sur le pont Faidherbe (Simon Goubert)
Album Au loin
Simon Goubert (batterie), Ablaye Cissoko (kora), Sophia Domancich (piano), Jean-Philippe Viret (contrebasse)
Ma Case Prod
Letta Mbulu, Hugh Masekela - Mahlalela
Album Hugh Masekela, The Chisa Years 1965-1975 (Rare And Unreleased)
Lette Mbulu (voix), Wayne Henderson (trombone), Wilton Felder (basse, saxophone), Stix Hooper (batterie), Arthur Adams (guitare), Wayne West (guitare), Joe Sample (claviers), Francisco Aguabella (conga), Hugh Masekela (trompette, choeurs)
BBE
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration