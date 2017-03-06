La playslit jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Red Callender, Theo Bleckmann, John Zorn, Dizzy Gillespie and more

Le vaudou, les chaînes que l'on brise, les avions que l'on prend, tout nous ramène à New York ce soir. Jusqu'au grand cri poussé par le trompettiste Lee Morgan... Caramba !

Programmation musicale

Red Callender Sextet - Voodoo

Compilation Jukebox Mambo

Jazzman Records JMANCD 055

Dizzy Gillespie Big Band (ft Lalo Schifrin) - The Chains

Album The New Continent

Mercury 220 021

Bill Fleming - Voodoo Woman

Compilation Africa in America

Frémeaux et Associés FA 5397

Lee Morgan-Caramba !

Album Caramba !

Blue Note

Julian and Roman Wasserfuhr - Bernie’s Tune

Album Landed in Brooklyn

ACT 98292

Theo Bleckmann - Take my Life

Album Elegy

ECM 2512

The Claudia Quintet - I’m so fickin Cool

Album For

Cuneiform RUNE 247

John Zorn and Masada Chamber Ensembles - Gevurah

Album Bar Kokhba

Tzadik TZ 7108-2