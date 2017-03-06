La playslit jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Red Callender, Theo Bleckmann, John Zorn, Dizzy Gillespie and more
Caramba !.
Le vaudou, les chaînes que l'on brise, les avions que l'on prend, tout nous ramène à New York ce soir. Jusqu'au grand cri poussé par le trompettiste Lee Morgan... Caramba !
Programmation musicale
Red Callender Sextet - Voodoo
Compilation Jukebox Mambo
Jazzman Records JMANCD 055
Dizzy Gillespie Big Band (ft Lalo Schifrin) - The Chains
Album The New Continent
Mercury 220 021
Bill Fleming - Voodoo Woman
Compilation Africa in America
Frémeaux et Associés FA 5397
Lee Morgan-Caramba !
Album Caramba !
Blue Note
Julian and Roman Wasserfuhr - Bernie’s Tune
Album Landed in Brooklyn
ACT 98292
Theo Bleckmann - Take my Life
Album Elegy
ECM 2512
The Claudia Quintet - I’m so fickin Cool
Album For
Cuneiform RUNE 247
John Zorn and Masada Chamber Ensembles - Gevurah
Album Bar Kokhba
Tzadik TZ 7108-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration