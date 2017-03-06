Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 31 mars 2017
55 min

La playslit jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Red Callender, Theo Bleckmann, John Zorn, Dizzy Gillespie and more

Caramba !.

La playslit jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Red Callender, Theo Bleckmann, John Zorn, Dizzy Gillespie and more
Lee Morgan, © Nationaal Archief/Herbert Behrens / Anefo

Le vaudou, les chaînes que l'on brise, les avions que l'on prend, tout nous ramène à New York ce soir. Jusqu'au grand cri poussé par le trompettiste Lee Morgan... Caramba !

Programmation musicale

Red Callender Sextet - Voodoo
Compilation Jukebox Mambo
Jazzman Records JMANCD 055

Jukebox Mambo
Jukebox Mambo

Dizzy Gillespie Big Band (ft Lalo Schifrin) - The Chains
Album The New Continent
Mercury 220 021

The New Continent
The New Continent

Bill Fleming - Voodoo Woman
Compilation Africa in America
Frémeaux et Associés FA 5397

Africa in America
Africa in America

Lee Morgan-Caramba !
Album Caramba !
Blue Note

Caramba !
Caramba !

Julian and Roman Wasserfuhr - Bernie’s Tune
Album Landed in Brooklyn
ACT 98292

Landed in Brooklyn
Landed in Brooklyn

Theo Bleckmann - Take my Life
Album Elegy
ECM 2512

Elegy
Elegy

The Claudia Quintet - I’m so fickin Cool
Album For
Cuneiform RUNE 247

For
For

John Zorn and Masada Chamber Ensembles - Gevurah
Album Bar Kokhba
Tzadik TZ 7108-2

Bar Kokhba
Bar Kokhba
