Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 14 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Baptiste Herbin, Ahmad Jamal and more

Someday.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Baptiste Herbin, Ahmad Jamal and more
Anita O'Day

Malgré tous les efforts d'Anita O'Day et du quartet d'Oscar Peterson, il est impossible de savoir de quoi demain sera fait. On peut se questionner, comme Ahmad Jamal, on peut espérer, comme Otis Spann... Une chose est sûre : "Que Sera, Sera"...!

Programmation musicale

Anita O’Day and Oscar Peterson Quartet - We’ll Be Together Again
Album Anita Sings the Most
Verve

Anita Sings the Most
Anita Sings the Most

Clark Terry, Chico O’Farrill - Que Sera
Album Spanish Rice
Impulse A-9127

Spanish Rice
Spanish Rice

Ahmal Jamal - Will You Still Be Mine
Compilation The Legendary Okeh and Epic Recording
Columbia 88697569352

The Legendary OKEH and Epic Recording
The Legendary OKEH and Epic Recording

Otis Spann - Someday (Electric)
Compilation Someday... previously unrealeased performances
Silk City

Someday... previously unrealeased performances
Someday... previously unrealeased performances

Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous
Album Wisdom of Elders
BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS BW00D0155CD

Wisdom of Elders
Wisdom of Elders

Nduduzo Makhathini - Call for the Angels
Album Inner Dimensions (w/Umgidi Trio, One Voice Vocal Ensemble)
Nduduzo Makhathini

Inner Dimensions (w/Umgidi Trio, One Voice Vocal Ensemble)
Inner Dimensions (w/Umgidi Trio, One Voice Vocal Ensemble)

Baptiste Herbin - Mafana Be
Album Interférences
Just Looking JLP12

Interférences
Interférences

Anthony Joseph - Neckbone
Album Caribbean Roots
Heavently Sweetness HS131

Caribbean Roots
Caribbean Roots

Aron Ottignon - The Nile
EP Nile
Blue Note

Nile
Nile

Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - The Old Shade Tree
Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Nonesuch 558771

Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile
Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile

Clifford Brown (and Gigi Gryce) - I Cover the Waterfront
Album The Complete Paris Session Vol 1
Vogue

The Complete Paris Session Vol 1
The Complete Paris Session Vol 1

Sam Cooke - I Cover the Waterfront
Album Encore
Keen

Encore
Encore
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 13 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hommage Al Jarreau, Lester Young, Coleman Hawkins, Julien Alour and more
émission suivante
mercredi 15 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chano Pozo, James Moody, Red Garland, Pepper Adams, Logan Richardson and more