La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Baptiste Herbin, Ahmad Jamal and more

Malgré tous les efforts d'Anita O'Day et du quartet d'Oscar Peterson, il est impossible de savoir de quoi demain sera fait. On peut se questionner, comme Ahmad Jamal, on peut espérer, comme Otis Spann... Une chose est sûre : "Que Sera, Sera"...!

Programmation musicale

Anita O’Day and Oscar Peterson Quartet - We’ll Be Together Again

Album Anita Sings the Most

Verve

Clark Terry, Chico O’Farrill - Que Sera

Album Spanish Rice

Impulse A-9127

Ahmal Jamal - Will You Still Be Mine

Compilation The Legendary Okeh and Epic Recording

Columbia 88697569352

Otis Spann - Someday (Electric)

Compilation Someday... previously unrealeased performances

Silk City

Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous

Album Wisdom of Elders

BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS BW00D0155CD

Nduduzo Makhathini - Call for the Angels

Album Inner Dimensions (w/Umgidi Trio, One Voice Vocal Ensemble)

Nduduzo Makhathini

Baptiste Herbin - Mafana Be

Album Interférences

Just Looking JLP12

Anthony Joseph - Neckbone

Album Caribbean Roots

Heavently Sweetness HS131

Aron Ottignon - The Nile

EP Nile

Blue Note

Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - The Old Shade Tree

Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau

Nonesuch 558771

Clifford Brown (and Gigi Gryce) - I Cover the Waterfront

Album The Complete Paris Session Vol 1

Vogue

Sam Cooke - I Cover the Waterfront

Album Encore

Keen