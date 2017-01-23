La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Baptiste Herbin, Ahmad Jamal and more
Someday.
Malgré tous les efforts d'Anita O'Day et du quartet d'Oscar Peterson, il est impossible de savoir de quoi demain sera fait. On peut se questionner, comme Ahmad Jamal, on peut espérer, comme Otis Spann... Une chose est sûre : "Que Sera, Sera"...!
Programmation musicale
Anita O’Day and Oscar Peterson Quartet - We’ll Be Together Again
Album Anita Sings the Most
Verve
Clark Terry, Chico O’Farrill - Que Sera
Album Spanish Rice
Impulse A-9127
Ahmal Jamal - Will You Still Be Mine
Compilation The Legendary Okeh and Epic Recording
Columbia 88697569352
Otis Spann - Someday (Electric)
Compilation Someday... previously unrealeased performances
Silk City
Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous
Album Wisdom of Elders
BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS BW00D0155CD
Nduduzo Makhathini - Call for the Angels
Album Inner Dimensions (w/Umgidi Trio, One Voice Vocal Ensemble)
Nduduzo Makhathini
Baptiste Herbin - Mafana Be
Album Interférences
Just Looking JLP12
Anthony Joseph - Neckbone
Album Caribbean Roots
Heavently Sweetness HS131
Aron Ottignon - The Nile
EP Nile
Blue Note
Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - The Old Shade Tree
Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Nonesuch 558771
Clifford Brown (and Gigi Gryce) - I Cover the Waterfront
Album The Complete Paris Session Vol 1
Vogue
Sam Cooke - I Cover the Waterfront
Album Encore
Keen
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Philippe PetitRéalisation
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration