La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Zara McFarlane, Christophe Imbs, Ray Charles, Arnett Cobb and more

On prend le large, ce soir. On navigue doucement sur les flots du scat avec Ella Fitzgerald, on se balade dans les rues d'Antibes avec Sidney Bechet et un Ray Charles en pleine forme, et le vent nous poussera même vers Copenhague.

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald - Smooth Sailing

Album Lullabies of Birdland

Decca

Arnett Cobb - Let’s Split

Album Lullabies of Birdland

Prestige

Hank Mobley - Uh Huh

Album Workout

Blue Note

Ray Charles - The Story

Album In Antibes 1961

Frémeaux et Associés

Ray Charles - My Bonnie

Album In Antibes 1961

Frémeaux et Associés

Sidney Bechet - Dans les rues d’Antibes

Album Sidney Bechet : Olympia Concert

Vogue

Christophe Imbs - Stabilo

Album ForYourOwnGood!

Collectif Oh!

Jonathan Bremer / Morten McCoy - I Eet

Album Forsvinder

Raske Plader

Zara McFarlane - Plain Gold Ring

Album If You Knew Her

Brownswood

Meshell Ndegeocello - Al-Falaq 113

Album The Spirit Music Jamia: Dance of the Infidel

Universal