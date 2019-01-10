Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 10 janvier 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Zara McFarlane, Christophe Imbs, Ray Charles, Arnett Cobb and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Zara McFarlane, Christophe Imbs, Ray Charles, Arnett Cobb and more
Zara McFarlane, © Getty / Andy Sheppard/Redferns

On prend le large, ce soir. On navigue doucement sur les flots du scat avec Ella Fitzgerald, on se balade dans les rues d'Antibes avec Sidney Bechet et un Ray Charles en pleine forme, et le vent nous poussera même vers Copenhague.

Ella Fitzgerald - Smooth Sailing
Album Lullabies of Birdland
Decca

Arnett Cobb - Let’s Split
Album Lullabies of Birdland
Prestige

Hank Mobley - Uh Huh
Album Workout
Blue Note

Ray Charles - The Story
Album In Antibes 1961
Frémeaux et Associés

Ray Charles - My Bonnie
Album In Antibes 1961
Frémeaux et Associés

Sidney Bechet - Dans les rues d’Antibes
Album Sidney Bechet : Olympia Concert
Vogue

Christophe Imbs - Stabilo
Album ForYourOwnGood!
Collectif Oh!

Jonathan Bremer / Morten McCoy - I Eet
Album Forsvinder
Raske Plader

Zara McFarlane - Plain Gold Ring
Album If You Knew Her
Brownswood

Meshell Ndegeocello - Al-Falaq 113
Album The Spirit Music Jamia: Dance of the Infidel
Universal

The Spirit Music Jamia: Dance of the Infidel
