La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Zara McFarlane, Christophe Imbs, Ray Charles, Arnett Cobb and more
Les navigateurs.
On prend le large, ce soir. On navigue doucement sur les flots du scat avec Ella Fitzgerald, on se balade dans les rues d'Antibes avec Sidney Bechet et un Ray Charles en pleine forme, et le vent nous poussera même vers Copenhague.
Programmation musicale
Ella Fitzgerald - Smooth Sailing
Album Lullabies of Birdland
Decca
Arnett Cobb - Let’s Split
Album Lullabies of Birdland
Prestige
Hank Mobley - Uh Huh
Album Workout
Blue Note
Ray Charles - The Story
Album In Antibes 1961
Frémeaux et Associés
Ray Charles - My Bonnie
Album In Antibes 1961
Frémeaux et Associés
Sidney Bechet - Dans les rues d’Antibes
Album Sidney Bechet : Olympia Concert
Vogue
Christophe Imbs - Stabilo
Album ForYourOwnGood!
Collectif Oh!
Jonathan Bremer / Morten McCoy - I Eet
Album Forsvinder
Raske Plader
Zara McFarlane - Plain Gold Ring
Album If You Knew Her
Brownswood
Meshell Ndegeocello - Al-Falaq 113
Album The Spirit Music Jamia: Dance of the Infidel
Universal
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration