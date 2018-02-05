Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 27 février 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Youn Sun Nah, Nicholas Payton, Roberto Negro, Jamie Saft and more

Le Coiffeur.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Youn Sun Nah, Nicholas Payton, Roberto Negro, Jamie Saft and more
Youn Sun Nah, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir, nos notes, nous les tresserons, nous les shampouinerons, nous les coifferons de plumes et de lumière. Ce soir, Banzzaï ressemblerait presque à un salon de coiffure...

Le Coiffeur
Le Coiffeur

Programmation musicale

Professor Longhair - Big Chief (live)
Album Rough Guide to New Orleans
World Music Network

Rough Guide to New Orleans
Rough Guide to New Orleans

Les McCann - The Shampoo (live)
Album Les Mccann Ltd. plays the shampoo at the village cafe / Les Mccann Ltd. In New York
Fresh Sound

Les Mccann Ltd. plays the shampoo at the village cafe / Les Mccann Ltd. In New York
Les Mccann Ltd. plays the shampoo at the village cafe / Les Mccann Ltd. In New York

The Buttshakers - In the City
Album Sweet Rewards
Underdog UR871774

Sweet Rewards
Sweet Rewards

Roberto Negro, Dadada - Shampoo
Album Saison 3
Label Bleu LBLC6725

Saison 3
Saison 3

Bobby Timmons - So Tired
Album Milestones of a legend
Intense Media 4053796003959

Milestones of a legend
Milestones of a legend

Dexter Gordon - Le Coiffeur
Album Gettin’ Around
Blue Note CDP 7466812

Gettin’ Around
Gettin’ Around

Youn Sun Nah - Black is the color of my true love’s Hair
Album She Moves On
ACT ACT90372

She Moves On
She Moves On

Jamie Saft - The Barrier
Album Loneliness Road
RareNoise RNR077

Loneliness Road
Loneliness Road

Alberta Hunter - The Darktown Strutters’ Ball
Album Amtrak Blues
Columbia JC 36430

Amtrak Blues
Amtrak Blues

Nicholas Payton - Tiger Rag
Album Dear Louis
Verve 549419-2

Dear Louis
Dear Louis

Charles Pasi - Good Enough
Album Bricks
Blue Note
 

Bricks
Bricks
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 26 février 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Jaimeo Brown, Louis Armstrong and more
émission suivante
mercredi 28 février 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Esperanza Spalding, Terry Callier, John Coltrane, Fats Waller and more