Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 30 août 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Youn Sun Nah, Miles Davis, S.Trio, Kamasi Washington and more

So Near, So Far.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Youn Sun Nah, Miles Davis, S.Trio, Kamasi Washington and more
Youn Sun Nah, © Getty / Simone Cecchetti - Corbis

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, il y aura des comètes, des esprits libérés, un voyage vers le Sud, et de la vérité. De près ou de loin, avec Kamasi Washington, Miles Davis, le S. Trio ou Joe Pass, vous serez touchés !

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Peter Cincotti

    St. Louis blues

    William HandyALBUM : On the moonLABEL : CONCORD JAZZ
    St. Louis blues
    19:06
    Miles Davis Quintet

    So near, so far

    Crombie, GreenALBUM : DirectionsLABEL : COLUMBIA
    So near, so far
    19:12
    Leon Thomas

    Shape your mind to die

    Leon ThomasALBUM : Blues and the soulful truthLABEL : RCA
    Shape your mind to die
    19:18
    Kamasi Washington

    Truth

    Kamasi WashingtonALBUM : TruthLABEL : YOUNG TURKS RECORDINGS
    Truth
    19:33
    Youn Sun Nah

    Black is the color of my true love's hair

    TraditionalLABEL : ACT
    Black is the color of my true love's hair
    19:36
    Joe Pass

    A time for us

    Nino Rota, Larry Kusik, Eddie SnyderALBUM : Guitar interludesLABEL : DISCOVERY RECORDS
    A time for us
    19:41
    Leroy Vinnegar

    Direct south

    Leroy VinnegarALBUM : Les Mccann ltd. "On time"LABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDS
    Direct south
    19:44
    Vijay Iyer Trio

    The star of a story

    Rodney TempertonALBUM : AccelerandoLABEL : ACT MUSIC
    The star of a story
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mardi 29 août 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Harris, Rhoda Scott, Jack DeJohnette, Hiromi and more
émission suivante
jeudi 31 août 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ahmad Jamal, Hot 8 Brass Band, Edmond Bilal Band, Charlie Parker and more