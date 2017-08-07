Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 30 août 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Youn Sun Nah, Miles Davis, S.Trio, Kamasi Washington and more
So Near, So Far.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, il y aura des comètes, des esprits libérés, un voyage vers le Sud, et de la vérité. De près ou de loin, avec Kamasi Washington, Miles Davis, le S. Trio ou Joe Pass, vous serez touchés !
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Peter Cincotti
St. Louis bluesWilliam HandyALBUM : On the moonLABEL : CONCORD JAZZ
19:06
Miles Davis Quintet
So near, so farCrombie, GreenALBUM : DirectionsLABEL : COLUMBIA
19:12
Leon Thomas
Shape your mind to dieLeon ThomasALBUM : Blues and the soulful truthLABEL : RCA
19:18
Kamasi Washington
TruthKamasi WashingtonALBUM : TruthLABEL : YOUNG TURKS RECORDINGS
19:33
Youn Sun Nah
Black is the color of my true love's hairTraditionalLABEL : ACT
19:36
Joe Pass
A time for usNino Rota, Larry Kusik, Eddie SnyderALBUM : Guitar interludesLABEL : DISCOVERY RECORDS
19:41
Leroy Vinnegar
Direct southLeroy VinnegarALBUM : Les Mccann ltd. "On time"LABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDS
19:44
Vijay Iyer Trio
The star of a storyRodney TempertonALBUM : AccelerandoLABEL : ACT MUSIC
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration