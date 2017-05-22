Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Jeudi 15 juin 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Yazz Ahmed, Pulcinella, Henri Texier, Thelonious Monk and more

Que sera demain ?.

Cal Tjader, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, nous pensons à l'avenir. Qu'arrivera t'il demain ? A quoi ressemblera le jour d'après? Sera-t'il bleu comme le joue Thelonious Monk ? Sera-t'il à nouveau chanceux, comme le chante Nina Simone ? Face aux lendemains incertains, une solution s'impose : le fatalisme. Après tout, que sera, sera..

Nina Simone - Tomorrow is My Turn
Album Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - Jody Grind
Album Live at MCG
Cal Tjader - Cuando, Cuando, Que Sera ?
Album Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz
Thelonious Monk - Blues For Tomorrow
Album The complete Riverside recordings
Bill Carrothers - Que sera sera
Compilation La Buissonne Label
Yazz Ahmed - Organ Eternal
EP La Saboteuse
Pulcinella - Elle aimait l’été
Album 3 / 4 D’once
Henri Texier - Amir
Album Henri texier : Le coffret JMS
