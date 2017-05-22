La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Yazz Ahmed, Pulcinella, Henri Texier, Thelonious Monk and more
Que sera demain ?.
Ce soir, nous pensons à l'avenir. Qu'arrivera t'il demain ? A quoi ressemblera le jour d'après? Sera-t'il bleu comme le joue Thelonious Monk ? Sera-t'il à nouveau chanceux, comme le chante Nina Simone ? Face aux lendemains incertains, une solution s'impose : le fatalisme. Après tout, que sera, sera..
Programmation musicale
Nina Simone - Tomorrow is My Turn
Album Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings
Verve 065021-2
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - Jody Grind
Album Live at MCG
MCG
Cal Tjader - Cuando, Cuando, Que Sera ?
Album Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz
Verve 531562-2
Thelonious Monk - Blues For Tomorrow
Album The complete Riverside recordings
Riverside RCD 022-2
Bill Carrothers - Que sera sera
Compilation La Buissonne Label
La Buissonne RJAL HORS SERIE 002
Yazz Ahmed - Organ Eternal
EP La Saboteuse
NAIMCD340
Pulcinella - Elle aimait l’été
Album 3 / 4 D’once
BMCCD248
Henri Texier - Amir
Album Henri texier : Le coffret JMS
JMS
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration