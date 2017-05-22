La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Yazz Ahmed, Pulcinella, Henri Texier, Thelonious Monk and more

Ce soir, nous pensons à l'avenir. Qu'arrivera t'il demain ? A quoi ressemblera le jour d'après? Sera-t'il bleu comme le joue Thelonious Monk ? Sera-t'il à nouveau chanceux, comme le chante Nina Simone ? Face aux lendemains incertains, une solution s'impose : le fatalisme. Après tout, que sera, sera..

Programmation musicale

Nina Simone - Tomorrow is My Turn

Album Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings

Verve 065021-2

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - Jody Grind

Album Live at MCG

MCG

Cal Tjader - Cuando, Cuando, Que Sera ?

Album Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz

Verve 531562-2

Thelonious Monk - Blues For Tomorrow

Album The complete Riverside recordings

Riverside RCD 022-2

Bill Carrothers - Que sera sera

Compilation La Buissonne Label

La Buissonne RJAL HORS SERIE 002

Yazz Ahmed - Organ Eternal

EP La Saboteuse

NAIMCD340

Pulcinella - Elle aimait l’été

Album 3 / 4 D’once

BMCCD248

Henri Texier - Amir

Album Henri texier : Le coffret JMS

JMS