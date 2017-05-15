La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Wynton Marsalis, Henri Texier, Elizabeth Sheperd and more
Planète Rouge.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous rencontrerons les indiens, nous applaudirons deux prix Pulitzer, et nous construirons un pont entre la Belgique et l'Ethiopie. Tout est possible, sur notre petite planète rouge !
Programmation musicale
Lambert, Hendricks and Bavan - Meetin’ Time
Album Havin' a Ball at the Village Gate
RCA
Horace Parlan - Up and Down
Album Up and Down
Blue Note BST 84 082
Henry Threadgill - I Can’t Wait Till I Get Home
Album Easily Slip Into Another World
Novus 3025-2-N
Wynton Marsalis - Chant To Call The Indians Out
Album Blood On the Fields
Columbia
Henri Texier - Mapuche
Album Skydancers
Label Bleu LBLC6720
Chip Wickham - Red Planet
Album La Sombra
Lovemonk
Mulatu Astatke - Chifara
Album Mulatu of Ethiopia
STRUT129CD
Black Flower - Upwards
Album Abyssinia Afterlife
Zephyrus
Elizabeth Shepherd (ft L Loueke) - Willow
EP The Signal
Linus
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration