La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Wynton Marsalis, Henri Texier, Elizabeth Sheperd and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous rencontrerons les indiens, nous applaudirons deux prix Pulitzer, et nous construirons un pont entre la Belgique et l'Ethiopie. Tout est possible, sur notre petite planète rouge !

Programmation musicale

Lambert, Hendricks and Bavan - Meetin’ Time

Album Havin' a Ball at the Village Gate

RCA

Horace Parlan - Up and Down

Album Up and Down

Blue Note BST 84 082

Henry Threadgill - I Can’t Wait Till I Get Home

Album Easily Slip Into Another World

Novus 3025-2-N

Wynton Marsalis - Chant To Call The Indians Out

Album Blood On the Fields

Columbia

Henri Texier - Mapuche

Album Skydancers

Label Bleu LBLC6720

Chip Wickham - Red Planet

Album La Sombra

Lovemonk

Mulatu Astatke - Chifara

Album Mulatu of Ethiopia

STRUT129CD

Black Flower - Upwards

Album Abyssinia Afterlife

Zephyrus

Elizabeth Shepherd (ft L Loueke) - Willow

EP The Signal

Linus