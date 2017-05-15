Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 9 juin 2017
55 min

Planète Rouge.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Wynton Marsalis, Henri Texier, Elizabeth Sheperd and more
Mulatu Astatke, © Getty / NurPhoto

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous rencontrerons les indiens, nous applaudirons deux prix Pulitzer, et nous construirons un pont entre la Belgique et l'Ethiopie. Tout est possible, sur notre petite planète rouge !

Programmation musicale

Lambert, Hendricks and Bavan - Meetin’ Time
Album Havin' a Ball at the Village Gate
RCA

Havin' a Ball at the Village Gate
Havin' a Ball at the Village Gate

Horace Parlan - Up and Down
Album Up and Down
Blue Note BST 84 082

Up and Down
Up and Down

Henry Threadgill - I Can’t Wait Till I Get Home
Album Easily Slip Into Another World
Novus 3025-2-N

Easily Slip Into Another World
Easily Slip Into Another World

Wynton Marsalis - Chant To Call The Indians Out
Album Blood On the Fields
Columbia

Blood On the Fields
Blood On the Fields

Henri Texier - Mapuche
Album Skydancers
Label Bleu LBLC6720

Skydancers
Skydancers

Chip Wickham - Red Planet
Album La Sombra
Lovemonk

La Sombra
La Sombra

Mulatu Astatke - Chifara
Album Mulatu of Ethiopia
STRUT129CD

Mulatu of Ethiopia
Mulatu of Ethiopia

Black Flower - Upwards
Album Abyssinia Afterlife
Zephyrus

Abyssinia Afterlife
Abyssinia Afterlife

Elizabeth Shepherd (ft L Loueke) - Willow
EP The Signal
Linus

The Signal
The Signal
