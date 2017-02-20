La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Stevie Wonder, Fred Hersch, Maxime Fougères and more
Danser c'est rouler.
Dans Banzzaï, ce soir, on a furieusement envie de bouger. De se secouer, de hocher la tête... et de rouler nos corps, bien sûr. Lee Morgan, Omer Klein et Stevie Wonder vont nous aider. On s'étire... et Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Joe Williams and Count Basie - Shake, Rattle and Roll
Album Everyday I have the blues
Roulette
Lee Morgan - The Rumproller
Album The Rumproller
Blue Note BST 84199
Véronique Hermann Sambin - Bel Pwomes
Album Basalte
Jazz Family
Jacky Terrasson - O Café, O Soleil
Album Push
Concord 0888072316409
Omer Klein - Mixtape
Album Sleepwalkers
Warner
Stevie Wonder - Fingertips Pts. 1 and 2 - Live at the Regal Theater, Chicago 1962
Album The 12 Years Old Genius - Recorded Live
Motown
Fred Hersch Trio - Everybody’s Song But My Own
Album Sunday Night at the Vanguard
Palmetto PM2183
Chet Atkins - For No One
Album It’s a Guitar World
RCA
Maxime Fougères Trio - Barracudas
Album Guitar Reflections vol 2
Gaya Music
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration