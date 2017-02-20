Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 14 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Stevie Wonder, Fred Hersch, Maxime Fougères and more

Danser c'est rouler.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Stevie Wonder, Fred Hersch, Maxime Fougères and more
Fred Hersch, © David Abecassis

Dans Banzzaï, ce soir, on a furieusement envie de bouger. De se secouer, de hocher la tête... et de rouler nos corps, bien sûr. Lee Morgan, Omer Klein et Stevie Wonder vont nous aider. On s'étire... et Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Joe Williams and Count Basie - Shake, Rattle and Roll
Album Everyday I have the blues
Roulette

Everyday I have the blues
Everyday I have the blues

Lee Morgan - The Rumproller
Album The Rumproller
Blue Note BST 84199

The Rumproller
The Rumproller

Véronique Hermann Sambin - Bel Pwomes
Album Basalte
Jazz Family

Basalte
Basalte

Jacky Terrasson - O Café, O Soleil
Album Push
Concord 0888072316409

Push
Push

Omer Klein - Mixtape
Album Sleepwalkers
Warner

Sleepwalkers
Sleepwalkers

Stevie Wonder - Fingertips Pts. 1 and 2 - Live at the Regal Theater, Chicago 1962
Album The 12 Years Old Genius - Recorded Live
Motown

The 12 Years Old Genius - Recorded Live
The 12 Years Old Genius - Recorded Live

Fred Hersch Trio - Everybody’s Song But My Own
Album Sunday Night at the Vanguard
Palmetto PM2183

Sunday Night at the Vanguard
Sunday Night at the Vanguard

Chet Atkins - For No One
Album It’s a Guitar World
RCA

It’s a Guitar World
It’s a Guitar World

Maxime Fougères Trio - Barracudas
Album Guitar Reflections vol 2
Gaya Music

Guitar Reflections vol 2
Guitar Reflections vol 2
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 13 mars 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Don Elliott, Bill Evans, Emmanuel Bex, Martial Solal, Mark Murphy and more
émission suivante
mercredi 15 mars 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Baden Powell, Lucy Dixon, Sidney Bechet, Benny Golson and more