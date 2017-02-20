La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Stevie Wonder, Fred Hersch, Maxime Fougères and more

Dans Banzzaï, ce soir, on a furieusement envie de bouger. De se secouer, de hocher la tête... et de rouler nos corps, bien sûr. Lee Morgan, Omer Klein et Stevie Wonder vont nous aider. On s'étire... et Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Joe Williams and Count Basie - Shake, Rattle and Roll

Album Everyday I have the blues

Roulette

Lee Morgan - The Rumproller

Album The Rumproller

Blue Note BST 84199

Véronique Hermann Sambin - Bel Pwomes

Album Basalte

Jazz Family

Jacky Terrasson - O Café, O Soleil

Album Push

Concord 0888072316409

Omer Klein - Mixtape

Album Sleepwalkers

Warner

Stevie Wonder - Fingertips Pts. 1 and 2 - Live at the Regal Theater, Chicago 1962

Album The 12 Years Old Genius - Recorded Live

Motown

Fred Hersch Trio - Everybody’s Song But My Own

Album Sunday Night at the Vanguard

Palmetto PM2183

Chet Atkins - For No One

Album It’s a Guitar World

RCA

Maxime Fougères Trio - Barracudas

Album Guitar Reflections vol 2

Gaya Music