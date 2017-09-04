Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 19 septembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Duke Pearson, Eliane Elias and more

Belles promesses.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Duke Pearson, Eliane Elias and more
Eliane Elias, © Getty / Mike Coppola

Ce soir, on a le cœur rempli de promesses. On vous promet du Lee Morgan pur, du Lee Morgan mélangé (au hip hop, puis au créole), des plages brésiliennes et des joies latines qu'aucune note ne saurait ternir. Ça promet !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Bel pwomes

    Veronique Hermann SambinALBUM : BasalteLABEL : JAZZ FAMILYANNÉE : 2015
    Bel pwomes
    19:05

    A bid for sid (Mono)

    Lee MorganALBUM : The roulette sides (In Mono)LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS UKANNÉE : 2017
    A bid for sid (Mono)
    19:11
    Leeway & Friends

    Hocus pocus

    Lee Morgan, Thomas FaureALBUM : On the road to Lee MorganLABEL : VINCENT PAYENANNÉE : 2013
    Hocus pocus
    19:15

    Salute to the band box

    Gigi Gryce - Clifford Brown SextetALBUM : Jazz time Paris / CDS 11-13 /Vol..9LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2013
    Salute to the band box
    19:22
    Tuck & Patti

    Joy Spring

    Clifford Brown, Michael StillmanALBUM : Paradise foundLABEL : WHREANNÉE : 1998
    Joy Spring
    19:25
    Duke Pearson

    Xibaba

    Airto MoreiraALBUM : I don't care who knows itLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1996
    Xibaba
    19:32
    Cannonball Adderley

    Introduction to a samba

    Cannonball AdderleyALBUM : DominationLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2005
    Introduction to a samba
    19:37
    Eliane Elias

    Sambou sambou

    Joao DonatoALBUM : Dance of timeLABEL : CONCORD MUSIC
    Sambou sambou
    19:42
    Arturo O'farrill

    Bebochicochuchoturo

    Arturo O'farrill, Afro Latin Jazz OrchestraALBUM : Familia : tribute to Bebo + ChicoLABEL : MOTEMAANNÉE : 2017
    Bebochicochuchoturo
    19:51

    Latin genetics

    Paul BleyALBUM : MemoirsLABEL : SOUL NOTEANNÉE : 1990
    Latin genetics
    19:56
    Marcos Valle

    She told me, she told me

    Marcos Valle, Paulo Sergio Valle, Ray GilbertALBUM : Ao vivoLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
    She told me, she told me
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 18 septembre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : John Coltrane, Herbie Mann, Aldo Romano and more
émission suivante
mercredi 20 septembre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Irene Kral, Duke Ellington, Edouard Ferlet and more