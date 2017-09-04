Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 19 septembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Duke Pearson, Eliane Elias and more
Belles promesses.
Ce soir, on a le cœur rempli de promesses. On vous promet du Lee Morgan pur, du Lee Morgan mélangé (au hip hop, puis au créole), des plages brésiliennes et des joies latines qu'aucune note ne saurait ternir. Ça promet !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Bel pwomesVeronique Hermann SambinALBUM : BasalteLABEL : JAZZ FAMILYANNÉE : 2015
19:05
A bid for sid (Mono)Lee MorganALBUM : The roulette sides (In Mono)LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS UKANNÉE : 2017
19:11
Leeway & Friends
Hocus pocusLee Morgan, Thomas FaureALBUM : On the road to Lee MorganLABEL : VINCENT PAYENANNÉE : 2013
19:15
Salute to the band boxGigi Gryce - Clifford Brown SextetALBUM : Jazz time Paris / CDS 11-13 /Vol..9LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2013
19:22
Tuck & Patti
Joy SpringClifford Brown, Michael StillmanALBUM : Paradise foundLABEL : WHREANNÉE : 1998
19:25
Duke Pearson
XibabaAirto MoreiraALBUM : I don't care who knows itLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1996
19:32
Cannonball Adderley
Introduction to a sambaCannonball AdderleyALBUM : DominationLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2005
19:37
Eliane Elias
Sambou sambouJoao DonatoALBUM : Dance of timeLABEL : CONCORD MUSIC
19:42
Arturo O'farrill
BebochicochuchoturoArturo O'farrill, Afro Latin Jazz OrchestraALBUM : Familia : tribute to Bebo + ChicoLABEL : MOTEMAANNÉE : 2017
19:51
Latin geneticsPaul BleyALBUM : MemoirsLABEL : SOUL NOTEANNÉE : 1990
19:56
Marcos Valle
She told me, she told meMarcos Valle, Paulo Sergio Valle, Ray GilbertALBUM : Ao vivoLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration