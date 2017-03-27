La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Thomas Enhco, Betty Everett, Toumani Diabaté and more
You’re No Good.
Elle le dit droit dans les yeux, sans peur. Elle le dit à son amant mauvais : "You're No Good". Betty Everett a du courage, et nous allons suivre son exemple, ce soir dans Banzzaï. Nous repousserons les malveillants, nous bannirons les hypocrites. Nous ne les tolérerons qu'en chanson. Na.
Programmation musicale
Betty Everett - You’re No Good
Album Just 60' S
LM Music 296.5344.027
George Russell - Ye Hypocrite, Ye Beelzebub
Album Jazz Workshop
Blue Bird ND 86467
Antibalas - Hypocrite
Album Talkatif
Ninja Tune ZENCD66
Somi (ft Aloe Blacc) - The Gentry
Album Petite Afrique
Okeh
Gael Horellou - Grand Brilé
Album Identité
BREAKZ
Dexter Gordon - Heartaches
Album Gettin’ Around
Blue Note CDP 7466812
Abbey Lincoln - And It’s Supposed To Be Love
Album Wholly Earth
Verve 559538-2
Thomas Enhco et Vassilena Serafimova - Eclipse
Album Funambules
DGG 4812578
Toumani Diabaté et Taj Mahal - Take This Hammer
Album Kulajan
Hannibal HNCD 1444
The Harold Land Quintet (w/ Carmell Jones) - Take This Hammer
Album Jazz Impressions of Folk Music
Lonehill jazz LHJ 10268
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration