Vendredi 21 avril 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Thomas Enhco, Betty Everett, Toumani Diabaté and more

You’re No Good.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Thomas Enhco, Betty Everett, Toumani Diabaté and more
Toumani Diabaté, © Phil Songa

Elle le dit droit dans les yeux, sans peur. Elle le dit à son amant mauvais : "You're No Good". Betty Everett a du courage, et nous allons suivre son exemple, ce soir dans Banzzaï. Nous repousserons les malveillants, nous bannirons les hypocrites. Nous ne les tolérerons qu'en chanson. Na.

Betty Everett - You’re No Good
Album Just 60' S
LM Music 296.5344.027

George Russell - Ye Hypocrite, Ye Beelzebub
Album Jazz Workshop
Blue Bird ND 86467

Antibalas - Hypocrite
Album Talkatif
Ninja Tune ZENCD66

Somi (ft Aloe Blacc) - The Gentry
Album Petite Afrique
Okeh

Gael Horellou - Grand Brilé
Album Identité
BREAKZ

Dexter Gordon - Heartaches
Album Gettin’ Around
Blue Note CDP 7466812

Abbey Lincoln - And It’s Supposed To Be Love
Album Wholly Earth
Verve 559538-2

Thomas Enhco et Vassilena Serafimova - Eclipse
Album Funambules
DGG 4812578

Toumani Diabaté et Taj Mahal - Take This Hammer
Album Kulajan
Hannibal HNCD 1444

The Harold Land Quintet (w/ Carmell Jones) - Take This Hammer
Album Jazz Impressions of Folk Music
Lonehill jazz LHJ 10268

