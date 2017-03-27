La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Thomas Enhco, Betty Everett, Toumani Diabaté and more

Elle le dit droit dans les yeux, sans peur. Elle le dit à son amant mauvais : "You're No Good". Betty Everett a du courage, et nous allons suivre son exemple, ce soir dans Banzzaï. Nous repousserons les malveillants, nous bannirons les hypocrites. Nous ne les tolérerons qu'en chanson. Na.

Programmation musicale

Betty Everett - You’re No Good

Album Just 60' S

LM Music 296.5344.027

George Russell - Ye Hypocrite, Ye Beelzebub

Album Jazz Workshop

Blue Bird ND 86467

Antibalas - Hypocrite

Album Talkatif

Ninja Tune ZENCD66

Somi (ft Aloe Blacc) - The Gentry

Album Petite Afrique

Okeh

Gael Horellou - Grand Brilé

Album Identité

BREAKZ

Dexter Gordon - Heartaches

Album Gettin’ Around

Blue Note CDP 7466812

Abbey Lincoln - And It’s Supposed To Be Love

Album Wholly Earth

Verve 559538-2

Thomas Enhco et Vassilena Serafimova - Eclipse

Album Funambules

DGG 4812578

Toumani Diabaté et Taj Mahal - Take This Hammer

Album Kulajan

Hannibal HNCD 1444

The Harold Land Quintet (w/ Carmell Jones) - Take This Hammer

Album Jazz Impressions of Folk Music

Lonehill jazz LHJ 10268